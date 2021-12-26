|Washington
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
|Dallas
|21
|21
|7
|7
|—
|56
First Quarter
Dal_Elliott 5 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 7:42. Drive: 9 plays, 71 yards, 3:45. Key Plays: Diggs 0 interception return to Dallas 28; Prescott 10 pass to Schultz; Prescott 24 pass to Cooper. Dallas 7, Washington 0.
Dal_Schultz 9 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 3:08. Drive: 8 plays, 74 yards, 3:00. Key Plays: Prescott 14 pass to Lamb; Prescott 22 pass to Lamb; Prescott 10 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-6. Dallas 14, Washington 0.
Dal_Lawrence 40 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 2:17. Dallas 21, Washington 0.
Second Quarter
Was_Gibson 8 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 14:45. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:32. Key Plays: Heinicke 48 pass to D.Brown; Carter 15 run. Dallas 21, Washington 7.
Dal_Elliott 11 run (Zuerlein kick), 10:34. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:11. Key Plays: Prescott 40 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-7; Prescott 13 run. Dallas 28, Washington 7.
Dal_Steele 1 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 2:31. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 3:58. Key Plays: Prescott 25 pass to Lamb; Prescott 16 pass to Schultz; Prescott 13 pass to Gallup. Dallas 35, Washington 7.
Dal_Cooper 13 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), :05. Drive: 12 plays, 89 yards, 1:37. Key Plays: Prescott 18 pass to Cooper; Prescott 11 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-10; Prescott 12 pass to Turner; Prescott 14 pass to Schultz on 4th-and-2. Dallas 42, Washington 7.
Third Quarter
Dal_Golston 0 blocked punt return (Zuerlein kick), 6:06. Dallas 49, Washington 7.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Turner 9 pass from Rush (Zuerlein kick), 14:16. Drive: 5 plays, 79 yards, 2:59. Key Play: Rush 61 pass to Turner on 3rd-and-6. Dallas 56, Washington 7.
Was_Bates 13 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 2:46. Drive: 12 plays, 61 yards, 7:02. Key Plays: K.Allen 19 pass to McLaurin on 3rd-and-12; J.Williams 2 run on 3rd-and-1; K.Allen 5 pass to Carter on 3rd-and-7; K.Allen 6 pass to Humphries on 4th-and-2. Dallas 56, Washington 14.
A_93,482.
|Was
|Dal
|FIRST DOWNS
|14
|28
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|9
|20
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-13
|10-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|257
|497
|Total Plays
|57
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|85
|108
|Rushes
|20
|28
|Avg per rush
|4.25
|3.857
|NET YARDS PASSING
|172
|389
|Sacked-Yds lost
|5-16
|3-11
|Gross-Yds passing
|188
|400
|Completed-Att.
|15-32
|30-42
|Had Intercepted
|2
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.649
|8.644
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-2-2
|9-8-8
|PUNTS-Avg.
|7-44.0
|4-53.5
|Punts blocked
|1
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|14
|81
|Punt Returns
|2-14
|1-21
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Interceptions
|0-0
|2-40
|PENALTIES-Yds
|1-13
|3-15
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:29
|31:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Patterson 9-33, Gibson 6-29, Carter 1-15, Williams 3-9, Heinicke 1-(minus 1). Dallas, Elliott 9-37, Pollard 8-34, Prescott 4-21, Clement 4-18, Rush 2-0, Lamb 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 7-22-2-121, K.Allen 8-10-0-67. Dallas, Prescott 28-39-0-330, Rush 2-3-0-70.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 3-40, Brown 2-53, Bates 2-45, Gibson 2-29, Humphries 2-4, Milne 1-14, Carter 1-5, Williams 1-2, Seals-Jones 1-(minus 4). Dallas, Schultz 8-82, Cooper 7-85, Lamb 4-66, Turner 3-82, Gallup 2-53, Pollard 2-16, C.Wilson 2-10, Elliott 1-5, Steele 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Washington, Carter 2-14. Dallas, Lamb 1-21.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, None. Dallas, Clement 1-20.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, McCain 7-3-0, Reaves 6-4-0, Mayo 5-2-0, Curl 4-4-0, Fuller 4-1-0, Payne 3-2-1, Roberts 2-2-0, Rotimi 2-0-0, Ioannidis 1-2-1, D.Johnson 1-1-0, Kunaszyk 1-1-0, Sweat 1-1-0, Toohill 1-1-0, Harris 1-0-1, Forrest 1-0-0, McLaurin 1-0-0, Smith-Williams 1-0-0, J.Allen 0-1-0. Dallas, Kazee 3-2-0, Neal 3-2-0, Parsons 3-0-1, Joseph 3-0-0, Vander Esch 2-2-0, D.Wilson 2-1-0, Lawrence 2-0-1, A.Brown 2-0-0, Diggs 2-0-0, Thompson 2-0-0, Wright 2-0-0, Basham 1-2-.5, Canady 1-1-0, Armstrong 1-0-1, Kearse 1-0-1, Gregory 1-0-0, Odighizuwa 1-0-0, Golston 0-2-.5, Bohanna 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, None. Dallas, Lawrence 1-40, Diggs 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.