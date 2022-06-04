FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
A.Gray34:587-113-61-72118
Thornton30:113-62-22-7129
Sabally28:004-81-14-116211
Mabrey20:042-80-00-0125
Ogunbowale31:316-131-21-64216
Harris21:061-80-00-0413
Harrison16:592-80-02-5024
Kuier7:311-30-00-3002
Burton6:280-10-00-1020
Collier1:360-00-00-0000
Dickey1:360-00-01-2000
Totals200:0026-667-1111-42181468

Percentages: FG .394, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Ogunbowale 3-9, Sabally 2-5, Thornton 1-1, A.Gray 1-3, Harris 1-4, Mabrey 1-4, Burton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kuier, Mabrey).

Turnovers: 17 (Sabally 3, A.Gray 2, Collier 2, Harris 2, Harrison 2, Mabrey 2, Ogunbowale 2, Kuier, Thornton).

Steals: 9 (Harris 3, Mabrey 3, A.Gray 2, Ogunbowale).

Technical Fouls: Thornton, 6:43 third.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stewart34:2710-225-62-81227
G.Williams28:332-50-01-6234
Lavender17:541-30-01-6102
January30:091-50-01-2723
Loyd33:175-161-21-24313
Talbot15:480-40-00-1020
Prince14:430-40-00-2210
Russell12:061-20-01-2032
K.Williams8:280-10-00-0000
R.Gray4:350-10-01-2000
Totals200:0020-636-88-31171651

Percentages: FG .317, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Loyd 2-8, Stewart 2-8, January 1-4, G.Williams 0-1, Lavender 0-1, R.Gray 0-1, Prince 0-2, Talbot 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Stewart 4, G.Williams, January, Talbot).

Turnovers: 16 (January 3, Loyd 3, Russell 3, Prince 2, Talbot 2, K.Williams, Lavender, R.Gray).

Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, G.Williams, Prince, R.Gray).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dallas2110201768
Seattle1314121251

A_8,023 (15,354). T_1:59.

