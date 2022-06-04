|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|A.Gray
|34:58
|7-11
|3-6
|1-7
|2
|1
|18
|Thornton
|30:11
|3-6
|2-2
|2-7
|1
|2
|9
|Sabally
|28:00
|4-8
|1-1
|4-11
|6
|2
|11
|Mabrey
|20:04
|2-8
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Ogunbowale
|31:31
|6-13
|1-2
|1-6
|4
|2
|16
|Harris
|21:06
|1-8
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|1
|3
|Harrison
|16:59
|2-8
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|4
|Kuier
|7:31
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Burton
|6:28
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Collier
|1:36
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dickey
|1:36
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|26-66
|7-11
|11-42
|18
|14
|68
Percentages: FG .394, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Ogunbowale 3-9, Sabally 2-5, Thornton 1-1, A.Gray 1-3, Harris 1-4, Mabrey 1-4, Burton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kuier, Mabrey).
Turnovers: 17 (Sabally 3, A.Gray 2, Collier 2, Harris 2, Harrison 2, Mabrey 2, Ogunbowale 2, Kuier, Thornton).
Steals: 9 (Harris 3, Mabrey 3, A.Gray 2, Ogunbowale).
Technical Fouls: Thornton, 6:43 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stewart
|34:27
|10-22
|5-6
|2-8
|1
|2
|27
|G.Williams
|28:33
|2-5
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|3
|4
|Lavender
|17:54
|1-3
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|0
|2
|January
|30:09
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|7
|2
|3
|Loyd
|33:17
|5-16
|1-2
|1-2
|4
|3
|13
|Talbot
|15:48
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Prince
|14:43
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|Russell
|12:06
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|K.Williams
|8:28
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Gray
|4:35
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|20-63
|6-8
|8-31
|17
|16
|51
Percentages: FG .317, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Loyd 2-8, Stewart 2-8, January 1-4, G.Williams 0-1, Lavender 0-1, R.Gray 0-1, Prince 0-2, Talbot 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Stewart 4, G.Williams, January, Talbot).
Turnovers: 16 (January 3, Loyd 3, Russell 3, Prince 2, Talbot 2, K.Williams, Lavender, R.Gray).
Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, G.Williams, Prince, R.Gray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dallas
|21
|10
|20
|17
|—
|68
|Seattle
|13
|14
|12
|12
|—
|51
A_8,023 (15,354). T_1:59.
