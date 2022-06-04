DALLAS (68)
A.Gray 7-11 3-6 18, Thornton 3-6 2-2 9, Sabally 4-8 1-1 11, Mabrey 2-8 0-0 5, Ogunbowale 6-13 1-2 16, Harrison 2-8 0-0 4, Kuier 1-3 0-0 2, Collier 0-0 0-0 0, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Dickey 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 26-66 7-11 68.
SEATTLE (51)
G.Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Stewart 10-22 5-6 27, Lavender 1-3 0-0 2, January 1-5 0-0 3, Loyd 5-16 1-2 13, R.Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Talbot 0-4 0-0 0, Russell 1-2 0-0 2, K.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 6-8 51.
|Dallas
|21
|10
|20
|17
|—
|68
|Seattle
|13
|14
|12
|12
|—
|51
3-Point Goals_Dallas 9-27 (Ogunbowale 3-9, Sabally 2-5, Thornton 1-1, A.Gray 1-3, Harris 1-4, Mabrey 1-4, Burton 0-1), Seattle 5-29 (Loyd 2-8, Stewart 2-8, January 1-4, G.Williams 0-1, Lavender 0-1, R.Gray 0-1, Prince 0-2, Talbot 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 42 (Sabally 11), Seattle 31 (Stewart 8). Assists_Dallas 18 (Sabally 6), Seattle 17 (January 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 14, Seattle 16. A_8,023 (15,354)
