FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard28:257-134-54-104519
Sabally36:156-155-62-126018
McCowan23:174-40-00-3148
Dangerfield22:300-30-01-3420
Ogunbowale35:419-183-30-23023
Burton17:181-20-00-0003
Brown14:130-20-01-2140
Siegrist11:421-30-01-2012
Kuier10:392-40-01-3124
Totals200:0030-6412-1410-37201877

Percentages: FG .469, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Ogunbowale 2-5, Burton 1-2, Howard 1-2, Sabally 1-4, Kuier 0-1, Dangerfield 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Howard, Kuier).

Turnovers: 17 (Howard 5, Sabally 5, Brown 2, Dangerfield, Kuier, McCowan, Ogunbowale, Siegrist).

Steals: 8 (Ogunbowale 4, Brown, Dangerfield, McCowan, Siegrist).

Technical Fouls: Wings, 7:41 third; Wings, 00:56 third.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Onyenwere35:283-114-62-33412
Turner34:372-40-00-7224
Griner28:477-126-81-53220
Jefferson30:235-131-20-34311
Taurasi26:322-71-10-3236
Sutton23:043-50-00-1406
Simms15:261-41-11-3023
Sissoko3:540-10-00-0000
Coates1:490-00-00-0000
Totals200:0023-5713-184-25181662

Percentages: FG .404, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Onyenwere 2-7, Taurasi 1-5, Simms 0-1, Sutton 0-2, Jefferson 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Turner 3, Griner 2, Onyenwere, Sissoko).

Turnovers: 16 (Taurasi 4, Sutton 3, Griner 2, Onyenwere 2, Turner 2, Jefferson, Simms, Sissoko).

Steals: 7 (Turner 5, Griner, Jefferson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dallas2412202177
Phoenix1319191162

A_5,652 (18,422). T_1:55.

