|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|28:25
|7-13
|4-5
|4-10
|4
|5
|19
|Sabally
|36:15
|6-15
|5-6
|2-12
|6
|0
|18
|McCowan
|23:17
|4-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|8
|Dangerfield
|22:30
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|2
|0
|Ogunbowale
|35:41
|9-18
|3-3
|0-2
|3
|0
|23
|Burton
|17:18
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Brown
|14:13
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|0
|Siegrist
|11:42
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Kuier
|10:39
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|Totals
|200:00
|30-64
|12-14
|10-37
|20
|18
|77
Percentages: FG .469, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Ogunbowale 2-5, Burton 1-2, Howard 1-2, Sabally 1-4, Kuier 0-1, Dangerfield 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Howard, Kuier).
Turnovers: 17 (Howard 5, Sabally 5, Brown 2, Dangerfield, Kuier, McCowan, Ogunbowale, Siegrist).
Steals: 8 (Ogunbowale 4, Brown, Dangerfield, McCowan, Siegrist).
Technical Fouls: Wings, 7:41 third; Wings, 00:56 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Onyenwere
|35:28
|3-11
|4-6
|2-3
|3
|4
|12
|Turner
|34:37
|2-4
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|2
|4
|Griner
|28:47
|7-12
|6-8
|1-5
|3
|2
|20
|Jefferson
|30:23
|5-13
|1-2
|0-3
|4
|3
|11
|Taurasi
|26:32
|2-7
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|3
|6
|Sutton
|23:04
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|0
|6
|Simms
|15:26
|1-4
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Sissoko
|3:54
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Coates
|1:49
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|23-57
|13-18
|4-25
|18
|16
|62
Percentages: FG .404, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Onyenwere 2-7, Taurasi 1-5, Simms 0-1, Sutton 0-2, Jefferson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Turner 3, Griner 2, Onyenwere, Sissoko).
Turnovers: 16 (Taurasi 4, Sutton 3, Griner 2, Onyenwere 2, Turner 2, Jefferson, Simms, Sissoko).
Steals: 7 (Turner 5, Griner, Jefferson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dallas
|24
|12
|20
|21
|—
|77
|Phoenix
|13
|19
|19
|11
|—
|62
A_5,652 (18,422). T_1:55.
