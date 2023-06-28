DALLAS (77)
Howard 7-13 4-5 19, Sabally 6-15 5-6 18, McCowan 4-4 0-0 8, Dangerfield 0-3 0-0 0, Ogunbowale 9-18 3-3 23, Kuier 2-4 0-0 4, Siegrist 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Burton 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-64 12-14 77.
PHOENIX (62)
Onyenwere 3-11 4-6 12, Turner 2-4 0-0 4, Griner 7-12 6-8 20, Jefferson 5-13 1-2 11, Taurasi 2-7 1-1 6, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0, Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Simms 1-4 1-1 3, Sutton 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 23-57 13-18 62.
|Dallas
|24
|12
|20
|21
|—
|77
|Phoenix
|13
|19
|19
|11
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Dallas 5-16 (Ogunbowale 2-5, Burton 1-2, Howard 1-2, Sabally 1-4, Kuier 0-1, Dangerfield 0-2), Phoenix 3-20 (Onyenwere 2-7, Taurasi 1-5, Simms 0-1, Sutton 0-2, Jefferson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 37 (Sabally 12), Phoenix 25 (Turner 7). Assists_Dallas 20 (Sabally 6), Phoenix 18 (Jefferson, Sutton 4). Total Fouls_Dallas 18, Phoenix 16. A_5,652 (18,422)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.