DALLAS (77)
Howard 4-14 2-2 11, Kuier 1-5 3-4 5, McCowan 3-9 1-1 7, Dangerfield 4-10 0-0 9, Ogunbowale 8-22 9-9 29, Siegrist 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 4-5 4-4 12, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 26-72 19-20 77.
PHOENIX (74)
Onyenwere 2-6 1-2 5, Turner 2-2 0-0 4, Griner 9-17 1-2 19, Cunningham 0-6 2-2 2, Jefferson 9-16 2-2 20, Sissoko 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Gustafson 4-5 2-2 11, Sutton 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 32-62 8-10 74.
|Dallas
|18
|17
|20
|22
|—
|77
|Phoenix
|22
|20
|13
|19
|—
|74
3-Point Goals_Dallas 6-16 (Ogunbowale 4-9, Dangerfield 1-2, Howard 1-3, Kuier 0-1, Sims 0-1), Phoenix 2-15 (Gustafson 1-2, Sutton 1-4, Griner 0-1, Cunningham 0-4, Onyenwere 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 34 (Kuier 9), Phoenix 30 (Turner 10). Assists_Dallas 10 (Howard 3), Phoenix 16 (Jefferson 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 15, Phoenix 20. A_12,163 (18,422)
