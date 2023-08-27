|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|37:18
|4-14
|2-2
|2-8
|3
|3
|11
|Kuier
|30:51
|1-5
|3-4
|2-9
|0
|0
|5
|McCowan
|20:08
|3-9
|1-1
|3-5
|1
|5
|7
|Dangerfield
|28:31
|4-10
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|9
|Ogunbowale
|37:45
|8-22
|9-9
|0-1
|2
|2
|29
|Brown
|21:35
|4-5
|4-4
|3-3
|1
|4
|12
|Siegrist
|12:02
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Sims
|10:33
|1-5
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|0
|2
|Burton
|1:17
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|26-72
|19-20
|14-34
|10
|15
|77
Percentages: FG .361, FT .950.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Ogunbowale 4-9, Dangerfield 1-2, Howard 1-3, Kuier 0-1, Sims 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Dangerfield, Howard, Kuier).
Turnovers: 11 (McCowan 3, Dangerfield 2, Howard 2, Brown, Kuier, Ogunbowale, Siegrist).
Steals: 6 (Ogunbowale 2, Brown, Burton, Dangerfield, Sims).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Onyenwere
|28:43
|2-6
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|5
|Turner
|29:18
|2-2
|0-0
|0-10
|0
|1
|4
|Griner
|28:59
|9-17
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|19
|Cunningham
|31:02
|0-6
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|4
|2
|Jefferson
|26:13
|9-16
|2-2
|0-4
|5
|2
|20
|Sutton
|26:24
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|3
|9
|Gustafson
|13:11
|4-5
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|11
|Sissoko
|9:08
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Williams
|7:02
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|32-62
|8-10
|4-30
|16
|20
|74
Percentages: FG .516, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Gustafson 1-2, Sutton 1-4, Griner 0-1, Cunningham 0-4, Onyenwere 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Griner 2, Cunningham, Gustafson).
Turnovers: 13 (Onyenwere 3, Cunningham 2, Jefferson 2, Turner 2, Williams 2, Griner, Sutton).
Steals: 3 (Griner, Onyenwere, Turner).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dallas
|18
|17
|20
|22
|—
|77
|Phoenix
|22
|20
|13
|19
|—
|74
A_12,163 (18,422). T_2:02.
