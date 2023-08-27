FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard37:184-142-22-83311
Kuier30:511-53-42-9005
McCowan20:083-91-13-5157
Dangerfield28:314-100-01-4109
Ogunbowale37:458-229-90-12229
Brown21:354-54-43-31412
Siegrist12:021-20-01-1012
Sims10:331-50-02-3202
Burton1:170-00-00-0000
Totals200:0026-7219-2014-34101577

Percentages: FG .361, FT .950.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Ogunbowale 4-9, Dangerfield 1-2, Howard 1-3, Kuier 0-1, Sims 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dangerfield, Howard, Kuier).

Turnovers: 11 (McCowan 3, Dangerfield 2, Howard 2, Brown, Kuier, Ogunbowale, Siegrist).

Steals: 6 (Ogunbowale 2, Brown, Burton, Dangerfield, Sims).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Onyenwere28:432-61-22-6025
Turner29:182-20-00-10014
Griner28:599-171-21-22119
Cunningham31:020-62-20-2342
Jefferson26:139-162-20-45220
Sutton26:244-80-00-1439
Gustafson13:114-52-21-32311
Sissoko9:081-10-00-2022
Williams7:021-10-00-0022
Totals200:0032-628-104-30162074

Percentages: FG .516, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Gustafson 1-2, Sutton 1-4, Griner 0-1, Cunningham 0-4, Onyenwere 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Griner 2, Cunningham, Gustafson).

Turnovers: 13 (Onyenwere 3, Cunningham 2, Jefferson 2, Turner 2, Williams 2, Griner, Sutton).

Steals: 3 (Griner, Onyenwere, Turner).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dallas1817202277
Phoenix2220131974

A_12,163 (18,422). T_2:02.

A_12,163 (18,422). T_2:02.

