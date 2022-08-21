|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gray
|37:22
|5-12
|4-4
|2-5
|8
|3
|15
|Thornton
|27:53
|8-12
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|4
|20
|Harrison
|18:08
|3-6
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|6
|Burton
|30:30
|2-5
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|2
|7
|Mabrey
|32:58
|6-15
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|3
|14
|McCowan
|23:38
|8-13
|1-3
|8-11
|3
|4
|17
|Harris
|15:45
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|5
|Sabally
|10:16
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|5
|Kuier
|3:30
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|36-75
|6-9
|13-35
|28
|20
|89
Percentages: FG .480, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Thornton 4-6, Mabrey 2-3, Burton 2-4, Harris 1-2, Sabally 1-3, Gray 1-7, Kuier 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Mabrey, McCowan).
Turnovers: 8 (Mabrey 3, McCowan 2, Burton, Harris, Thornton).
Steals: 8 (Burton 4, Gray 3, Mabrey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CONNECTICUT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonner
|23:33
|2-4
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|9
|A.Thomas
|28:22
|3-8
|0-0
|0-6
|5
|0
|6
|J.Jones
|21:54
|6-12
|7-7
|4-9
|0
|2
|20
|Hiedeman
|23:36
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|0
|Williams
|23:52
|2-8
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|5
|B.Jones
|23:38
|7-13
|6-7
|3-4
|1
|4
|20
|Sims
|23:30
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|1
|4
|Carrington
|16:27
|5-9
|2-3
|1-6
|1
|1
|13
|Clouden
|9:02
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|2
|Holmes
|6:06
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|28-62
|19-21
|10-32
|21
|9
|79
Percentages: FG .452, FT .905.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Carrington 1-1, J.Jones 1-2, Bonner 1-3, Williams 1-4, B.Jones 0-1, Hiedeman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (J.Jones 2, Bonner, Hiedeman).
Turnovers: 10 (A.Thomas 2, Bonner 2, Carrington 2, Hiedeman 2, Williams 2).
Steals: 1 (Clouden).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dallas
|22
|24
|30
|13
|—
|89
|Connecticut
|7
|23
|17
|32
|—
|79
A_6,788 (9,323). T_1:49.
