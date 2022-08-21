FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gray37:225-124-42-58315
Thornton27:538-120-01-54420
Harrison18:083-60-01-5116
Burton30:302-51-20-0327
Mabrey32:586-150-00-63314
McCowan23:388-131-38-113417
Harris15:452-40-01-1215
Sabally10:162-60-00-1425
Kuier3:300-20-00-1000
Totals200:0036-756-913-35282089

Percentages: FG .480, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Thornton 4-6, Mabrey 2-3, Burton 2-4, Harris 1-2, Sabally 1-3, Gray 1-7, Kuier 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Mabrey, McCowan).

Turnovers: 8 (Mabrey 3, McCowan 2, Burton, Harris, Thornton).

Steals: 8 (Burton 4, Gray 3, Mabrey).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CONNECTICUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bonner23:332-44-40-1209
A.Thomas28:223-80-00-6506
J.Jones21:546-127-74-90220
Hiedeman23:360-40-01-2200
Williams23:522-80-01-2205
B.Jones23:387-136-73-41420
Sims23:302-30-00-0414
Carrington16:275-92-31-61113
Clouden9:021-10-00-1312
Holmes6:060-00-00-1100
Totals200:0028-6219-2110-3221979

Percentages: FG .452, FT .905.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Carrington 1-1, J.Jones 1-2, Bonner 1-3, Williams 1-4, B.Jones 0-1, Hiedeman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (J.Jones 2, Bonner, Hiedeman).

Turnovers: 10 (A.Thomas 2, Bonner 2, Carrington 2, Hiedeman 2, Williams 2).

Steals: 1 (Clouden).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dallas2224301389
Connecticut723173279

A_6,788 (9,323). T_1:49.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you