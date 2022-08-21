DALLAS (89)
Gray 5-12 4-4 15, Thornton 8-12 0-0 20, Harrison 3-6 0-0 6, Burton 2-5 1-2 7, Mabrey 6-15 0-0 14, Kuier 0-2 0-0 0, Sabally 2-6 0-0 5, McCowan 8-13 1-3 17, Harris 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 36-75 6-9 89.
CONNECTICUT (79)
A.Thomas 3-8 0-0 6, Bonner 2-4 4-4 9, J.Jones 6-12 7-7 20, Hiedeman 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 2-8 0-0 5, B.Jones 7-13 6-7 20, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 5-9 2-3 13, Clouden 1-1 0-0 2, Sims 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 28-62 19-21 79.
|Dallas
|22
|24
|30
|13
|—
|89
|Connecticut
|7
|23
|17
|32
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Dallas 11-26 (Thornton 4-6, Mabrey 2-3, Burton 2-4, Harris 1-2, Sabally 1-3, Gray 1-7, Kuier 0-1), Connecticut 4-14 (Carrington 1-1, J.Jones 1-2, Bonner 1-3, Williams 1-4, B.Jones 0-1, Hiedeman 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (McCowan 11), Connecticut 32 (J.Jones 9). Assists_Dallas 28 (Gray 8), Connecticut 21 (A.Thomas 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, Connecticut 9. A_6,788 (9,323)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.