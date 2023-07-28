|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hines-Allen
|21:43
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|3
|Sykes
|29:23
|5-15
|2-6
|2-5
|4
|2
|12
|Hawkins
|25:49
|3-8
|0-1
|2-4
|2
|2
|6
|Cloud
|30:21
|3-13
|5-5
|0-4
|3
|3
|11
|Walker-Kimbrough
|35:00
|6-12
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|14
|Meng
|24:14
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Goree
|22:58
|4-8
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|5
|8
|Harper
|5:07
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|0
|0
|Meyers
|5:07
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Egbo
|0:18
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|25-73
|7-12
|7-21
|19
|16
|62
Percentages: FG .342, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Walker-Kimbrough 2-4, Meng 2-6, Hines-Allen 1-2, Harper 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Goree 0-3, Cloud 0-4, Sykes 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Goree, Sykes).
Turnovers: 8 (Cloud 4, Sykes 2, Goree, Meng).
Steals: 11 (Sykes 5, Cloud 2, Hawkins 2, Goree, Harper).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|27:51
|6-9
|2-2
|1-9
|3
|2
|14
|Sabally
|33:00
|5-8
|3-4
|1-11
|10
|4
|14
|McCowan
|25:02
|9-11
|0-0
|1-7
|4
|2
|18
|Dangerfield
|19:08
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|2
|Ogunbowale
|34:53
|6-16
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|2
|18
|Sims
|14:01
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|0
|Kuier
|13:56
|6-8
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|0
|12
|Brown
|11:34
|0-0
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|2
|Siegrist
|10:53
|4-7
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|10
|Burton
|9:42
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|37-63
|11-12
|6-48
|29
|15
|90
Percentages: FG .587, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Ogunbowale 4-10, Sabally 1-2, Burton 0-1, Kuier 0-1, Howard 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Howard 2, Dangerfield, Kuier, McCowan, Sabally).
Turnovers: 20 (Howard 4, Ogunbowale 4, Dangerfield 3, Sabally 3, McCowan 2, Brown, Burton, Kuier, Siegrist).
Steals: 5 (Howard 2, Kuier, Ogunbowale, Sims).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|12
|17
|22
|11
|—
|62
|Dallas
|24
|19
|25
|22
|—
|90
A_4,048 (7,000). T_1:52.
