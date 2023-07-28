FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hines-Allen21:431-60-01-3223
Sykes29:235-152-62-54212
Hawkins25:493-80-12-4226
Cloud30:213-135-50-43311
Walker-Kimbrough35:006-120-00-13114
Meng24:142-70-00-2116
Goree22:584-80-01-1158
Harper5:070-30-01-1300
Meyers5:071-10-00-0002
Egbo0:180-00-00-0000
Totals200:0025-737-127-21191662

Percentages: FG .342, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Walker-Kimbrough 2-4, Meng 2-6, Hines-Allen 1-2, Harper 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Goree 0-3, Cloud 0-4, Sykes 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Goree, Sykes).

Turnovers: 8 (Cloud 4, Sykes 2, Goree, Meng).

Steals: 11 (Sykes 5, Cloud 2, Hawkins 2, Goree, Harper).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard27:516-92-21-93214
Sabally33:005-83-41-1110414
McCowan25:029-110-01-74218
Dangerfield19:081-10-01-3212
Ogunbowale34:536-162-20-44218
Sims14:010-20-01-4100
Kuier13:566-80-00-43012
Brown11:340-02-20-4012
Siegrist10:534-72-21-10110
Burton9:420-10-00-1220
Totals200:0037-6311-126-48291590

Percentages: FG .587, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Ogunbowale 4-10, Sabally 1-2, Burton 0-1, Kuier 0-1, Howard 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Howard 2, Dangerfield, Kuier, McCowan, Sabally).

Turnovers: 20 (Howard 4, Ogunbowale 4, Dangerfield 3, Sabally 3, McCowan 2, Brown, Burton, Kuier, Siegrist).

Steals: 5 (Howard 2, Kuier, Ogunbowale, Sims).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington1217221162
Dallas2419252290

A_4,048 (7,000). T_1:52.

A_4,048 (7,000). T_1:52.

