FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Billings25:581-42-43-8034
R.Howard38:0213-292-21-42336
Parker37:525-160-02-84511
Gray35:397-174-51-72321
Robinson21:340-43-41-2413
McDonald18:262-50-00-1335
Hillmon16:100-00-01-2200
Durr6:190-12-20-0112
Totals200:0028-7613-179-32181982

Percentages: FG .368, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (R.Howard 8-15, Gray 3-6, McDonald 1-3, Parker 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Parker 2, Gray).

Turnovers: 16 (Gray 4, McDonald 3, Robinson 3, Billings 2, Hillmon 2, Parker, R.Howard).

Steals: 10 (Gray 3, R.Howard 3, Parker 2, Hillmon, McDonald).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
N.Howard35:562-100-00-8325
Sabally36:4611-207-70-54432
McCowan36:166-75-97-142317
Dangerfield15:551-30-01-2122
Ogunbowale38:1910-233-62-97424
Sims18:382-32-30-3318
Burton6:140-12-20-0102
Siegrist4:081-10-01-1002
Kuier4:041-10-00-0002
Brown3:440-10-00-2010
Totals200:0034-7019-2711-44211794

Percentages: FG .486, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Sabally 3-5, Sims 2-2, N.Howard 1-3, Ogunbowale 1-6, Burton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (N.Howard 3, McCowan 2).

Turnovers: 18 (Sabally 5, N.Howard 4, Ogunbowale 4, McCowan 2, Burton, Kuier, Sims).

Steals: 12 (Ogunbowale 4, Sabally 4, N.Howard 3, Burton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Atlanta3613211282
Dallas2128182794

A_5,053 (7,000). T_2:03.

