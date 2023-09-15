|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Billings
|25:58
|1-4
|2-4
|3-8
|0
|3
|4
|R.Howard
|38:02
|13-29
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|3
|36
|Parker
|37:52
|5-16
|0-0
|2-8
|4
|5
|11
|Gray
|35:39
|7-17
|4-5
|1-7
|2
|3
|21
|Robinson
|21:34
|0-4
|3-4
|1-2
|4
|1
|3
|McDonald
|18:26
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|5
|Hillmon
|16:10
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|0
|Durr
|6:19
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|28-76
|13-17
|9-32
|18
|19
|82
Percentages: FG .368, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (R.Howard 8-15, Gray 3-6, McDonald 1-3, Parker 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Parker 2, Gray).
Turnovers: 16 (Gray 4, McDonald 3, Robinson 3, Billings 2, Hillmon 2, Parker, R.Howard).
Steals: 10 (Gray 3, R.Howard 3, Parker 2, Hillmon, McDonald).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N.Howard
|35:56
|2-10
|0-0
|0-8
|3
|2
|5
|Sabally
|36:46
|11-20
|7-7
|0-5
|4
|4
|32
|McCowan
|36:16
|6-7
|5-9
|7-14
|2
|3
|17
|Dangerfield
|15:55
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|2
|Ogunbowale
|38:19
|10-23
|3-6
|2-9
|7
|4
|24
|Sims
|18:38
|2-3
|2-3
|0-3
|3
|1
|8
|Burton
|6:14
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Siegrist
|4:08
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Kuier
|4:04
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Brown
|3:44
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|34-70
|19-27
|11-44
|21
|17
|94
Percentages: FG .486, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Sabally 3-5, Sims 2-2, N.Howard 1-3, Ogunbowale 1-6, Burton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (N.Howard 3, McCowan 2).
Turnovers: 18 (Sabally 5, N.Howard 4, Ogunbowale 4, McCowan 2, Burton, Kuier, Sims).
Steals: 12 (Ogunbowale 4, Sabally 4, N.Howard 3, Burton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Atlanta
|36
|13
|21
|12
|—
|82
|Dallas
|21
|28
|18
|27
|—
|94
A_5,053 (7,000). T_2:03.
