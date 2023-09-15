ATLANTA (82)
Billings 1-4 2-4 4, R.Howard 13-29 2-2 36, Parker 5-16 0-0 11, Gray 7-17 4-5 21, Robinson 0-4 3-4 3, Hillmon 0-0 0-0 0, Durr 0-1 2-2 2, McDonald 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 28-76 13-17 82.
DALLAS (94)
N.Howard 2-10 0-0 5, Sabally 11-20 7-7 32, McCowan 6-7 5-9 17, Dangerfield 1-3 0-0 2, Ogunbowale 10-23 3-6 24, Kuier 1-1 0-0 2, Siegrist 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 0-1 2-2 2, Sims 2-3 2-3 8. Totals 34-70 19-27 94.
|Atlanta
|36
|13
|21
|12
|—
|82
|Dallas
|21
|28
|18
|27
|—
|94
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 13-27 (R.Howard 8-15, Gray 3-6, McDonald 1-3, Parker 1-3), Dallas 7-17 (Sabally 3-5, Sims 2-2, N.Howard 1-3, Ogunbowale 1-6, Burton 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 32 (Billings, Parker 8), Dallas 44 (McCowan 14). Assists_Atlanta 18 (Parker, Robinson 4), Dallas 21 (Ogunbowale 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Dallas 17. A_5,053 (7,000)
