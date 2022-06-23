|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|22:07
|2-8
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|4
|4
|Vivians
|23:51
|4-13
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|10
|Egbo
|28:16
|5-8
|2-3
|6-12
|1
|2
|12
|K.Mitchell
|29:58
|8-13
|4-5
|0-2
|4
|2
|22
|Robinson
|17:57
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|0
|2
|Engstler
|19:37
|0-2
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|0
|Hull
|16:09
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|T.Mitchell
|10:02
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cannon
|10:00
|1-4
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Henderson
|9:06
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Pointer
|6:39
|1-1
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Hartley
|6:18
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200:00
|25-63
|12-16
|10-33
|13
|17
|68
Percentages: FG .397, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (K.Mitchell 2-3, Henderson 1-1, Pointer 1-1, Hartley 1-2, Vivians 1-5, Hull 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Smith 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Egbo, Engstler).
Turnovers: 18 (Robinson 4, K.Mitchell 3, Vivians 3, Cannon 2, Pointer 2, Smith 2, Engstler, Hartley).
Steals: 4 (Cannon, Egbo, Henderson, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gray
|18:28
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|8
|Thornton
|19:58
|0-0
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|2
|Harrison
|16:57
|6-8
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|16
|Mabrey
|26:59
|3-13
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|3
|9
|Ogunbowale
|27:39
|9-17
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|3
|24
|Kuier
|25:47
|3-8
|1-3
|0-4
|3
|0
|7
|Harris
|22:21
|2-6
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|0
|6
|Burton
|15:18
|1-2
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|4
|McCowan
|14:36
|4-5
|4-6
|3-10
|0
|4
|12
|Collier
|6:39
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|6
|Dickey
|5:18
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|34-68
|15-19
|8-35
|20
|16
|94
Percentages: FG .500, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Ogunbowale 6-9, Mabrey 3-4, Gray 2-3, Burton 0-1, Harris 0-3, Kuier 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Kuier 3, Burton, McCowan).
Turnovers: 13 (Collier 3, Thornton 3, Kuier 2, Burton, Harris, Harrison, Mabrey, Ogunbowale).
Steals: 13 (Ogunbowale 5, Thornton 3, Kuier 2, Dickey, Gray, McCowan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Indiana
|19
|19
|16
|14
|—
|68
|Dallas
|34
|21
|21
|18
|—
|94
A_2,791 (7,000). T_1:58.
