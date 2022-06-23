FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Smith22:072-80-00-4044
Vivians23:514-131-21-30010
Egbo28:165-82-36-121212
K.Mitchell29:588-134-50-24222
Robinson17:571-20-00-3502
Engstler19:370-20-02-4140
Hull16:090-50-00-1030
T.Mitchell10:020-30-00-0000
Cannon10:001-42-21-3024
Henderson9:061-10-00-1203
Pointer6:391-13-40-0006
Hartley6:182-30-00-0005
Totals200:0025-6312-1610-33131768

Percentages: FG .397, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (K.Mitchell 2-3, Henderson 1-1, Pointer 1-1, Hartley 1-2, Vivians 1-5, Hull 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Smith 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Egbo, Engstler).

Turnovers: 18 (Robinson 4, K.Mitchell 3, Vivians 3, Cannon 2, Pointer 2, Smith 2, Engstler, Hartley).

Steals: 4 (Cannon, Egbo, Henderson, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None.


DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gray18:283-40-00-2108
Thornton19:580-02-21-4112
Harrison16:576-84-41-31016
Mabrey26:593-130-02-3239
Ogunbowale27:399-170-00-46324
Kuier25:473-81-30-4307
Harris22:212-62-20-3406
Burton15:181-22-21-1124
McCowan14:364-54-63-100412
Collier6:393-40-00-1036
Dickey5:180-10-00-0100
Totals200:0034-6815-198-35201694

Percentages: FG .500, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Ogunbowale 6-9, Mabrey 3-4, Gray 2-3, Burton 0-1, Harris 0-3, Kuier 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Kuier 3, Burton, McCowan).

Turnovers: 13 (Collier 3, Thornton 3, Kuier 2, Burton, Harris, Harrison, Mabrey, Ogunbowale).

Steals: 13 (Ogunbowale 5, Thornton 3, Kuier 2, Dickey, Gray, McCowan).

Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana1919161468
Dallas3421211894

A_2,791 (7,000). T_1:58.

