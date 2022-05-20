|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harrison
|27:41
|2-8
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|5
|6
|Mabrey
|30:05
|5-12
|1-2
|2-6
|10
|4
|13
|Thornton
|36:58
|3-5
|0-1
|2-11
|3
|3
|6
|Gray
|35:04
|6-12
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|16
|Ogunbowale
|35:57
|11-24
|10-10
|0-4
|5
|2
|37
|Harris
|10:55
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|6
|Kuier
|9:27
|2-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|4
|Burton
|6:57
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|McCowan
|6:56
|2-3
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|Totals
|200:00
|34-72
|15-17
|7-38
|25
|20
|94
Percentages: FG .472, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Ogunbowale 5-11, Gray 4-6, Mabrey 2-6, Kuier 0-1, Thornton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Gray 5, Harrison, Kuier, Ogunbowale).
Turnovers: 9 (Mabrey 4, Gray, Harris, Harrison, McCowan, Thornton).
Steals: 3 (Burton, Gray, Harris).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DeShields
|34:24
|9-19
|4-5
|0-1
|0
|5
|22
|Turner
|31:58
|1-5
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|0
|2
|Charles
|34:55
|5-15
|7-7
|3-11
|1
|0
|17
|Peddy
|33:53
|5-9
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|4
|10
|Taurasi
|35:02
|9-20
|8-9
|0-3
|4
|3
|31
|Cunningham
|15:11
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|Anigwe
|6:56
|0-1
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|3
|2
|Gustafson
|6:11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas
|1:30
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|29-73
|21-23
|7-33
|14
|18
|84
Percentages: FG .397, FT .913.
3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Taurasi 5-15, Cunningham 0-1, Charles 0-2, DeShields 0-3, Peddy 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Turner 2, Peddy).
Turnovers: 4 (Charles, DeShields, Peddy, Taurasi).
Steals: 3 (Charles, Cunningham, DeShields).
Technical Fouls: Taurasi, 5:54 second.
|Dallas
|26
|18
|20
|30
|—
|94
|Phoenix
|20
|21
|18
|25
|—
|84
T_1:54.
