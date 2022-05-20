FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harrison27:412-82-20-4256
Mabrey30:055-121-22-610413
Thornton36:583-50-12-11336
Gray35:046-120-00-52216
Ogunbowale35:5711-2410-100-45237
Harris10:553-40-00-1206
Kuier9:272-30-02-3014
Burton6:570-10-00-2110
McCowan6:562-32-21-2026
Totals200:0034-7215-177-38252094

Percentages: FG .472, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Ogunbowale 5-11, Gray 4-6, Mabrey 2-6, Kuier 0-1, Thornton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Gray 5, Harrison, Kuier, Ogunbowale).

Turnovers: 9 (Mabrey 4, Gray, Harris, Harrison, McCowan, Thornton).

Steals: 3 (Burton, Gray, Harris).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DeShields34:249-194-50-10522
Turner31:581-50-00-7202
Charles34:555-157-73-111017
Peddy33:535-90-01-45410
Taurasi35:029-208-90-34331
Cunningham15:110-30-01-3120
Anigwe6:560-12-21-1132
Gustafson6:110-10-01-3010
Thomas1:300-00-00-0000
Totals200:0029-7321-237-33141884

Percentages: FG .397, FT .913.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Taurasi 5-15, Cunningham 0-1, Charles 0-2, DeShields 0-3, Peddy 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Turner 2, Peddy).

Turnovers: 4 (Charles, DeShields, Peddy, Taurasi).

Steals: 3 (Charles, Cunningham, DeShields).

Technical Fouls: Taurasi, 5:54 second.

Dallas2618203094
Phoenix2021182584

T_1:54.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

