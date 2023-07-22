FGFTReb
Clarendon31:331-54-41-3526
N.Ogwumike28:527-151-11-53116
Stevens22:254-113-40-40212
L.Brown32:584-83-30-42014
Canada33:037-100-01-57116
Hamby29:298-91-20-21518
Burrell9:420-10-00-0110
Cooke7:021-40-00-1102
Thomas4:560-00-00-0000
Totals200:0032-6312-143-24201284

Percentages: FG .508, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (L.Brown 3-7, Canada 2-3, Hamby 1-2, N.Ogwumike 1-3, Stevens 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (L.Brown).

Turnovers: 12 (L.Brown 3, Canada 2, Clarendon 2, Hamby 2, N.Ogwumike 2, Stevens).

Steals: 4 (Burrell, Canada, Clarendon, Hamby).

Technical Fouls: Clarendon, 6:49 fourth.

FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard37:2212-203-42-112428
Sabally38:0210-165-54-116426
McCowan25:353-41-40-4137
Dangerfield27:132-70-02-2604
Ogunbowale37:1310-201-22-35225
Sims12:471-40-02-3612
Kuier9:420-20-01-4000
K.Brown7:213-30-00-0006
Siegrist3:260-00-00-0000
Burton1:190-00-00-0000
Totals200:0041-7610-1513-38261498

Percentages: FG .539, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Ogunbowale 4-9, Howard 1-2, Sabally 1-3, Kuier 0-1, McCowan 0-1, Sims 0-1, Dangerfield 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (McCowan 4, Howard, K.Brown).

Turnovers: 11 (Sabally 5, Ogunbowale 3, Dangerfield, Howard, Kuier).

Steals: 9 (Howard 4, Dangerfield 2, Ogunbowale 2, Sabally).

Technical Fouls: Sims, 6:49 fourth.

Los Angeles3018191784
Dallas2626252198

A_5,041 (7,000). T_1:57.

