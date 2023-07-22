|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOS ANGELES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clarendon
|31:33
|1-5
|4-4
|1-3
|5
|2
|6
|N.Ogwumike
|28:52
|7-15
|1-1
|1-5
|3
|1
|16
|Stevens
|22:25
|4-11
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|12
|L.Brown
|32:58
|4-8
|3-3
|0-4
|2
|0
|14
|Canada
|33:03
|7-10
|0-0
|1-5
|7
|1
|16
|Hamby
|29:29
|8-9
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|5
|18
|Burrell
|9:42
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Cooke
|7:02
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Thomas
|4:56
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|32-63
|12-14
|3-24
|20
|12
|84
Percentages: FG .508, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (L.Brown 3-7, Canada 2-3, Hamby 1-2, N.Ogwumike 1-3, Stevens 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 1 (L.Brown).
Turnovers: 12 (L.Brown 3, Canada 2, Clarendon 2, Hamby 2, N.Ogwumike 2, Stevens).
Steals: 4 (Burrell, Canada, Clarendon, Hamby).
Technical Fouls: Clarendon, 6:49 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|37:22
|12-20
|3-4
|2-11
|2
|4
|28
|Sabally
|38:02
|10-16
|5-5
|4-11
|6
|4
|26
|McCowan
|25:35
|3-4
|1-4
|0-4
|1
|3
|7
|Dangerfield
|27:13
|2-7
|0-0
|2-2
|6
|0
|4
|Ogunbowale
|37:13
|10-20
|1-2
|2-3
|5
|2
|25
|Sims
|12:47
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|6
|1
|2
|Kuier
|9:42
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Brown
|7:21
|3-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Siegrist
|3:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton
|1:19
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|41-76
|10-15
|13-38
|26
|14
|98
Percentages: FG .539, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Ogunbowale 4-9, Howard 1-2, Sabally 1-3, Kuier 0-1, McCowan 0-1, Sims 0-1, Dangerfield 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (McCowan 4, Howard, K.Brown).
Turnovers: 11 (Sabally 5, Ogunbowale 3, Dangerfield, Howard, Kuier).
Steals: 9 (Howard 4, Dangerfield 2, Ogunbowale 2, Sabally).
Technical Fouls: Sims, 6:49 fourth.
|Los Angeles
|30
|18
|19
|17
|—
|84
|Dallas
|26
|26
|25
|21
|—
|98
A_5,041 (7,000). T_1:57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.