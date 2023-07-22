LOS ANGELES (84)
Clarendon 1-5 4-4 6, N.Ogwumike 7-15 1-1 16, Stevens 4-11 3-4 12, Canada 7-10 0-0 16, L.Brown 4-8 3-3 14, Hamby 8-9 1-2 18, Burrell 0-1 0-0 0, Cooke 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 12-14 84.
DALLAS (98)
Howard 12-20 3-4 28, Sabally 10-16 5-5 26, McCowan 3-4 1-4 7, Dangerfield 2-7 0-0 4, Ogunbowale 10-20 1-2 25, Kuier 0-2 0-0 0, Siegrist 0-0 0-0 0, K.Brown 3-3 0-0 6, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 41-76 10-15 98.
|Los Angeles
|30
|18
|19
|17
|—
|84
|Dallas
|26
|26
|25
|21
|—
|98
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 8-18 (L.Brown 3-7, Canada 2-3, Hamby 1-2, N.Ogwumike 1-3, Stevens 1-3), Dallas 6-19 (Ogunbowale 4-9, Howard 1-2, Sabally 1-3, Kuier 0-1, McCowan 0-1, Sims 0-1, Dangerfield 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 24 (Canada, N.Ogwumike 5), Dallas 38 (Howard, Sabally 11). Assists_Los Angeles 20 (Canada 7), Dallas 26 (Dangerfield, Sabally, Sims 6). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 12, Dallas 14. A_5,041 (7,000)
