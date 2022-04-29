DALLAS (98)
Bullock 2-6 0-0 6, Finney-Smith 7-13 0-0 18, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Brunson 9-17 4-6 24, Doncic 8-21 4-4 24, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Kleber 3-7 0-0 7, Dinwiddie 7-12 1-1 19, Green 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-80 9-11 98.
UTAH (96)
Bogdanovic 7-15 2-4 19, O'Neale 4-9 0-0 8, Gobert 3-6 4-4 10, Conley 4-10 2-2 11, Mitchell 9-17 3-4 23, Hernangomez 1-4 0-0 3, Paschall 1-1 0-0 2, House Jr. 2-6 1-2 5, Whiteside 0-1 0-0 0, Clarkson 5-15 3-4 15. Totals 36-84 15-20 96.
|Dallas
|15
|26
|36
|21
|—
|98
|Utah
|21
|32
|19
|24
|—
|96
3-Point Goals_Dallas 17-43 (Dinwiddie 4-7, Finney-Smith 4-9, Doncic 4-10, Brunson 2-4, Bullock 2-6, Kleber 1-5, Bertans 0-1, Green 0-1), Utah 9-35 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Clarkson 2-6, Mitchell 2-7, Hernangomez 1-2, Conley 1-6, House Jr. 0-3, O'Neale 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 37 (Finney-Smith 10), Utah 48 (Gobert 12). Assists_Dallas 22 (Doncic 8), Utah 20 (Mitchell 9). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Utah 15. A_18,306 (18,306)
