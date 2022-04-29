FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock44:002-60-00-6256
Finney-Smith45:397-130-02-105318
Powell10:440-20-00-1020
Brunson38:019-174-60-32024
Doncic42:068-214-40-98324
Dinwiddie31:307-121-10-12419
Kleber23:183-70-00-6317
Bertans2:210-10-00-0010
Green2:210-10-01-1000
Totals240:0036-809-113-37221998

Percentages: FG .450, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 17-43, .395 (Dinwiddie 4-7, Finney-Smith 4-9, Doncic 4-10, Brunson 2-4, Bullock 2-6, Kleber 1-5, Bertans 0-1, Green 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Doncic 2, Dinwiddie, Kleber).

Turnovers: 9 (Doncic 3, Kleber 3, Bullock, Dinwiddie, Powell).

Steals: 6 (Brunson 2, Bullock 2, Doncic 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic35:347-152-41-41519
O'Neale33:074-90-01-6048
Gobert35:373-64-41-120010
Conley31:024-102-20-48211
Mitchell38:519-173-41-89223
Clarkson29:275-153-44-61115
House Jr.14:542-61-21-2015
Hernangomez9:091-40-00-1103
Whiteside8:250-10-01-4000
Paschall3:541-10-01-1002
Totals240:0036-8415-2011-48201596

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Clarkson 2-6, Mitchell 2-7, Hernangomez 1-2, Conley 1-6, House Jr. 0-3, O'Neale 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Clarkson, Conley, Mitchell, O'Neale).

Turnovers: 11 (Mitchell 5, Conley 3, Bogdanovic 2, Clarkson).

Steals: 5 (Bogdanovic, Conley, Hernangomez, O'Neale, Paschall).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dallas1526362198
Utah2132192496

A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:14.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you