|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|44:00
|2-6
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|5
|6
|Finney-Smith
|45:39
|7-13
|0-0
|2-10
|5
|3
|18
|Powell
|10:44
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Brunson
|38:01
|9-17
|4-6
|0-3
|2
|0
|24
|Doncic
|42:06
|8-21
|4-4
|0-9
|8
|3
|24
|Dinwiddie
|31:30
|7-12
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|4
|19
|Kleber
|23:18
|3-7
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|1
|7
|Bertans
|2:21
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Green
|2:21
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|36-80
|9-11
|3-37
|22
|19
|98
Percentages: FG .450, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 17-43, .395 (Dinwiddie 4-7, Finney-Smith 4-9, Doncic 4-10, Brunson 2-4, Bullock 2-6, Kleber 1-5, Bertans 0-1, Green 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Doncic 2, Dinwiddie, Kleber).
Turnovers: 9 (Doncic 3, Kleber 3, Bullock, Dinwiddie, Powell).
Steals: 6 (Brunson 2, Bullock 2, Doncic 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|35:34
|7-15
|2-4
|1-4
|1
|5
|19
|O'Neale
|33:07
|4-9
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|4
|8
|Gobert
|35:37
|3-6
|4-4
|1-12
|0
|0
|10
|Conley
|31:02
|4-10
|2-2
|0-4
|8
|2
|11
|Mitchell
|38:51
|9-17
|3-4
|1-8
|9
|2
|23
|Clarkson
|29:27
|5-15
|3-4
|4-6
|1
|1
|15
|House Jr.
|14:54
|2-6
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Hernangomez
|9:09
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Whiteside
|8:25
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Paschall
|3:54
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|36-84
|15-20
|11-48
|20
|15
|96
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Clarkson 2-6, Mitchell 2-7, Hernangomez 1-2, Conley 1-6, House Jr. 0-3, O'Neale 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Clarkson, Conley, Mitchell, O'Neale).
Turnovers: 11 (Mitchell 5, Conley 3, Bogdanovic 2, Clarkson).
Steals: 5 (Bogdanovic, Conley, Hernangomez, O'Neale, Paschall).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dallas
|15
|26
|36
|21
|—
|98
|Utah
|21
|32
|19
|24
|—
|96
A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:14.
