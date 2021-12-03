Statistics after 12 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Prescott41628769.031707.62235.581.951101.7
Rush432762.83427.9524.712.373t93.4
C.Wilson22100.05728.500.000.035118.8
Elliott11100.044.000.000.0483.3
TEAM46231768.634477.73255.491.973t101.4
OPPONENTS43726861.331377.62173.9194.375t79.8

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Elliott1737654.4478
Pollard1076025.658t2
Prescott30913.0211
Lamb66310.5330
Clement9202.260
C.Wilson2115.560
Biadasz000.000
Rush4-4-1.020
TEAM33115484.758t11
OPPONENTS29713334.53311

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb5782914.549t6
Schultz5258011.232t4
Cooper4662413.6415
Elliott402305.8211
Pollard312598.4320
C.Wilson3042014.073t3
Gallup2226412.0411
N.Brown1618411.5270
Jarwin10909.0202
Turner8617.6112
McKeon4276.8121
Clement155.050
TEAM317357311.373t25
OPPONENTS268332812.475t17

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Diggs914215.859t2
A.Brown34515.045t1
Lewis27035.0660
Kearse23417.0340
Kazee284.080
Watkins12929.029t1
TEAM1932817.3664
OPPONENTS911112.3290

SACKSNO.
Parsons10.0
Gregory5.0
Armstrong2.0
Basham2.0
Odighizuwa2.0
Lewis1.5
Neal1.0
Vander Esch1.0
Watkins1.0
Golston0.5
TEAM26.0
OPPONENTS21.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Anger46226249.244.116630
TEAM46226249.244.116630
OPPONENTS49215243.940.418682

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb90889.8170
Diggs1099.090
C.Wilson100363.6140
Wright1000.000
TEAM2101336.3170
OPPONENTS2101547.3230

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pollard1748928.8100t1
TEAM1748928.8100t1
OPPONENTS1232126.8410

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Basham001
Biadasz110
Cooper100
Elliott100
Golston001
Gregory001
Joseph010
Lewis001
Martin010
Pollard100
Prescott830
Rush100
C.Wilson210
Wright100
TEAM1674
OPPONENTS947

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM7583871026353
OPPONENTS776942763267

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Zuerlein00002528212656088
Elliott981000000058
Lamb606000000036
Cooper505000000030
Schultz404000000026
Pollard320100000018
C.Wilson303000000018
Diggs200000000012
Jarwin202000000012
Turner202000000012
Wright200000000012
Prescott110000000010
A.Brown10000000006
Gallup10100000006
McKeon10100000006
Watkins10000000006
Hajrullahu00005500005
TEAM431125130332126560321
OPPONENTS291117124262127560237

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Zuerlein0/02/212/135/62/5
TEAM0/02/212/135/62/5
OPPONENTS0/05/55/56/75/10

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you