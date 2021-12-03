Statistics after 12 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Prescott
|416
|287
|69.0
|3170
|7.62
|23
|5.5
|8
|1.9
|51
|101.7
|Rush
|43
|27
|62.8
|342
|7.95
|2
|4.7
|1
|2.3
|73t
|93.4
|C.Wilson
|2
|2
|100.0
|57
|28.5
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|35
|118.8
|Elliott
|1
|1
|100.0
|4
|4.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|4
|83.3
|TEAM
|462
|317
|68.6
|3447
|7.73
|25
|5.4
|9
|1.9
|73t
|101.4
|OPPONENTS
|437
|268
|61.3
|3137
|7.62
|17
|3.9
|19
|4.3
|75t
|79.8
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Elliott
|173
|765
|4.4
|47
|8
|Pollard
|107
|602
|5.6
|58t
|2
|Prescott
|30
|91
|3.0
|21
|1
|Lamb
|6
|63
|10.5
|33
|0
|Clement
|9
|20
|2.2
|6
|0
|C.Wilson
|2
|11
|5.5
|6
|0
|Biadasz
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Rush
|4
|-4
|-1.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|331
|1548
|4.7
|58t
|11
|OPPONENTS
|297
|1333
|4.5
|33
|11
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lamb
|57
|829
|14.5
|49t
|6
|Schultz
|52
|580
|11.2
|32t
|4
|Cooper
|46
|624
|13.6
|41
|5
|Elliott
|40
|230
|5.8
|21
|1
|Pollard
|31
|259
|8.4
|32
|0
|C.Wilson
|30
|420
|14.0
|73t
|3
|Gallup
|22
|264
|12.0
|41
|1
|N.Brown
|16
|184
|11.5
|27
|0
|Jarwin
|10
|90
|9.0
|20
|2
|Turner
|8
|61
|7.6
|11
|2
|McKeon
|4
|27
|6.8
|12
|1
|Clement
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|317
|3573
|11.3
|73t
|25
|OPPONENTS
|268
|3328
|12.4
|75t
|17
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Diggs
|9
|142
|15.8
|59t
|2
|A.Brown
|3
|45
|15.0
|45t
|1
|Lewis
|2
|70
|35.0
|66
|0
|Kearse
|2
|34
|17.0
|34
|0
|Kazee
|2
|8
|4.0
|8
|0
|Watkins
|1
|29
|29.0
|29t
|1
|TEAM
|19
|328
|17.3
|66
|4
|OPPONENTS
|9
|111
|12.3
|29
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Parsons
|10.0
|Gregory
|5.0
|Armstrong
|2.0
|Basham
|2.0
|Odighizuwa
|2.0
|Lewis
|1.5
|Neal
|1.0
|Vander Esch
|1.0
|Watkins
|1.0
|Golston
|0.5
|TEAM
|26.0
|OPPONENTS
|21.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Anger
|46
|2262
|49.2
|44.1
|16
|63
|0
|TEAM
|46
|2262
|49.2
|44.1
|16
|63
|0
|OPPONENTS
|49
|2152
|43.9
|40.4
|18
|68
|2
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lamb
|9
|0
|88
|9.8
|17
|0
|Diggs
|1
|0
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|C.Wilson
|10
|0
|36
|3.6
|14
|0
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|21
|0
|133
|6.3
|17
|0
|OPPONENTS
|21
|0
|154
|7.3
|23
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pollard
|17
|489
|28.8
|100t
|1
|TEAM
|17
|489
|28.8
|100t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|12
|321
|26.8
|41
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Basham
|0
|0
|1
|Biadasz
|1
|1
|0
|Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|Elliott
|1
|0
|0
|Golston
|0
|0
|1
|Gregory
|0
|0
|1
|Joseph
|0
|1
|0
|Lewis
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|0
|1
|0
|Pollard
|1
|0
|0
|Prescott
|8
|3
|0
|Rush
|1
|0
|0
|C.Wilson
|2
|1
|0
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|16
|7
|4
|OPPONENTS
|9
|4
|7
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|75
|83
|87
|102
|6
|353
|OPPONENTS
|77
|69
|42
|76
|3
|267
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Zuerlein
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|26
|56
|0
|88
|Elliott
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|Lamb
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Cooper
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Schultz
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Pollard
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|C.Wilson
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Diggs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Jarwin
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Turner
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Wright
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Prescott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|A.Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gallup
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|McKeon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hajrullahu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|TEAM
|43
|11
|25
|1
|21
|26
|56
|0
|321
|OPPONENTS
|29
|11
|17
|1
|21
|27
|56
|0
|237
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Zuerlein
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|12/
|13
|5/
|6
|2/
|5
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|12/
|13
|5/
|6
|2/
|5
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|5/
|5
|6/
|7
|5/
|10
