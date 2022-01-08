Statistics after 17 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Prescott
|596
|410
|68.8
|4449
|7.46
|37
|6.2
|10
|1.7
|51
|104.2
|Rush
|47
|30
|63.8
|422
|8.98
|3
|6.4
|1
|2.1
|73t
|105.1
|C.Wilson
|3
|3
|100.0
|88
|29.33
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|35
|118.8
|Elliott
|1
|1
|100.0
|4
|4.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|4
|83.3
|TEAM
|647
|444
|68.6
|4800
|7.67
|40
|6.2
|11
|1.7
|73t
|104.8
|OPPONENTS
|612
|364
|59.5
|4049
|7.1
|24
|3.9
|26
|4.2
|75t
|76.6
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Elliott
|237
|1002
|4.2
|47
|10
|Pollard
|130
|719
|5.5
|58t
|2
|Prescott
|48
|146
|3.0
|21
|1
|Clement
|33
|140
|4.2
|38
|0
|Lamb
|9
|76
|8.4
|33
|0
|Hardy
|4
|29
|7.3
|22t
|1
|C.Wilson
|2
|11
|5.5
|6
|0
|I.Smith
|1
|4
|4.0
|4t
|1
|Biadasz
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Rush
|9
|-8
|-0.9
|2
|0
|TEAM
|473
|2119
|4.5
|58t
|15
|OPPONENTS
|429
|1918
|4.5
|33
|13
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lamb
|79
|1102
|13.9
|49t
|6
|Schultz
|78
|808
|10.4
|32t
|8
|Cooper
|68
|865
|12.7
|41
|8
|Elliott
|47
|287
|6.1
|21
|2
|C.Wilson
|45
|602
|13.4
|73t
|6
|Pollard
|39
|337
|8.6
|32
|0
|Gallup
|35
|445
|12.7
|41
|2
|N.Brown
|16
|184
|11.5
|27
|0
|Turner
|12
|149
|12.4
|61
|3
|Jarwin
|11
|96
|8.7
|20
|2
|Clement
|6
|29
|4.8
|8t
|1
|McKeon
|4
|27
|6.8
|12
|1
|Sprinkle
|3
|31
|10.3
|11
|0
|Steele
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|TEAM
|444
|4963
|11.2
|73t
|40
|OPPONENTS
|364
|4346
|11.9
|75t
|24
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Diggs
|11
|142
|12.9
|59t
|2
|Lewis
|3
|88
|29.3
|66
|0
|A.Brown
|3
|45
|15.0
|45t
|1
|Kearse
|2
|34
|17.0
|34
|0
|Kazee
|2
|8
|4.0
|8
|0
|Lawrence
|1
|40
|40.0
|40t
|1
|Watkins
|1
|29
|29.0
|29t
|1
|Gregory
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Vander Esch
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Hooker
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|26
|405
|15.6
|66
|5
|OPPONENTS
|11
|145
|13.2
|31t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Parsons
|13.0
|Gregory
|6.0
|Armstrong
|5.0
|Basham
|3.5
|Lawrence
|3.0
|Odighizuwa
|2.0
|Gallimore
|1.5
|Lewis
|1.5
|Golston
|1.0
|Kearse
|1.0
|Neal
|1.0
|Vander Esch
|1.0
|Watkins
|1.0
|Hill
|0.5
|TEAM
|41.0
|OPPONENTS
|33.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Anger
|65
|3143
|48.4
|44.3
|24
|63
|0
|TEAM
|65
|3143
|48.4
|44.3
|24
|63
|0
|OPPONENTS
|71
|3125
|44.0
|40.3
|26
|68
|3
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lamb
|14
|0
|139
|9.9
|21
|0
|Diggs
|2
|0
|10
|5.0
|9
|0
|C.Wilson
|11
|0
|36
|3.3
|14
|0
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|28
|0
|185
|6.6
|21
|0
|OPPONENTS
|25
|0
|163
|6.5
|23
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pollard
|17
|489
|28.8
|100t
|1
|Clement
|11
|215
|19.5
|29
|0
|Hardy
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|TEAM
|29
|719
|24.8
|100t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|18
|468
|26.0
|41
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|1
|Basham
|0
|0
|1
|Biadasz
|3
|1
|0
|Cooper
|1
|1
|0
|Elliott
|1
|2
|0
|Golston
|0
|0
|1
|Gregory
|0
|0
|1
|Joseph
|0
|1
|0
|Kearse
|0
|0
|1
|Lewis
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|0
|1
|0
|Pollard
|2
|1
|0
|Prescott
|14
|7
|0
|Rush
|1
|0
|0
|Watkins
|0
|0
|1
|C.Wilson
|3
|1
|0
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|26
|15
|8
|OPPONENTS
|14
|5
|9
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|130
|146
|103
|145
|6
|530
|OPPONENTS
|90
|96
|65
|104
|3
|358
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Zuerlein
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|35
|56
|0
|129
|Elliott
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Schultz
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Cooper
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|C.Wilson
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lamb
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Pollard
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Turner
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Diggs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gallup
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Golston
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Jarwin
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Prescott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Wright
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|A.Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Clement
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hardy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|McKeon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|I.Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Steele
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hajrullahu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|TEAM
|66
|15
|40
|2
|29
|35
|56
|0
|483
|OPPONENTS
|39
|13
|24
|1
|29
|35
|56
|0
|321
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Zuerlein
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|15/
|16
|7/
|9
|2/
|5
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|15/
|16
|7/
|9
|2/
|5
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|8/
|8
|8/
|9
|6/
|11
