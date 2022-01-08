Statistics after 17 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Prescott59641068.844497.46376.2101.751104.2
Rush473063.84228.9836.412.173t105.1
C.Wilson33100.08829.3300.000.035118.8
Elliott11100.044.000.000.0483.3
TEAM64744468.648007.67406.2111.773t104.8
OPPONENTS61236459.540497.1243.9264.275t76.6

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Elliott23710024.24710
Pollard1307195.558t2
Prescott481463.0211
Clement331404.2380
Lamb9768.4330
Hardy4297.322t1
C.Wilson2115.560
I.Smith144.04t1
Biadasz000.000
Rush9-8-0.920
TEAM47321194.558t15
OPPONENTS42919184.53313

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb79110213.949t6
Schultz7880810.432t8
Cooper6886512.7418
Elliott472876.1212
C.Wilson4560213.473t6
Pollard393378.6320
Gallup3544512.7412
N.Brown1618411.5270
Turner1214912.4613
Jarwin11968.7202
Clement6294.88t1
McKeon4276.8121
Sprinkle33110.3110
Steele111.01t1
TEAM444496311.273t40
OPPONENTS364434611.975t24

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Diggs1114212.959t2
Lewis38829.3660
A.Brown34515.045t1
Kearse23417.0340
Kazee284.080
Lawrence14040.040t1
Watkins12929.029t1
Gregory11212.0120
Vander Esch177.070
Hooker100.000
TEAM2640515.6665
OPPONENTS1114513.231t1

SACKSNO.
Parsons13.0
Gregory6.0
Armstrong5.0
Basham3.5
Lawrence3.0
Odighizuwa2.0
Gallimore1.5
Lewis1.5
Golston1.0
Kearse1.0
Neal1.0
Vander Esch1.0
Watkins1.0
Hill0.5
TEAM41.0
OPPONENTS33.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Anger65314348.444.324630
TEAM65314348.444.324630
OPPONENTS71312544.040.326683

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb1401399.9210
Diggs20105.090
C.Wilson110363.3140
Wright1000.000
TEAM2801856.6210
OPPONENTS2501636.5230

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pollard1748928.8100t1
Clement1121519.5290
Hardy11515.0150
TEAM2971924.8100t1
OPPONENTS1846826.0410

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Armstrong001
Basham001
Biadasz310
Cooper110
Elliott120
Golston001
Gregory001
Joseph010
Kearse001
Lewis002
Martin010
Pollard210
Prescott1470
Rush100
Watkins001
C.Wilson310
Wright100
TEAM26158
OPPONENTS1459

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM1301461031456530
OPPONENTS9096651043358

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Zuerlein000042482935560129
Elliott12102000000078
Schultz808000000050
Cooper808000000048
C.Wilson606000000038
Lamb606000000036
Pollard320100000018
Turner303000000018
Diggs200000000012
Gallup202000000012
Golston200000000012
Jarwin202000000012
Prescott110000000012
Wright200000000012
Armstrong10010000006
A.Brown10000000006
Clement10100000006
Hardy11000000006
Lawrence10000000006
McKeon10100000006
I.Smith11000000006
Steele10100000006
Watkins10000000006
Hajrullahu00005500005
TEAM661540247532935560483
OPPONENTS391324129322935560321

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Zuerlein0/05/515/167/92/5
TEAM0/05/515/167/92/5
OPPONENTS0/07/78/88/96/11

