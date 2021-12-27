Statistics after 15 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Prescott
|531
|365
|68.7
|3928
|7.4
|29
|5.5
|10
|1.9
|51
|100.5
|Rush
|46
|29
|63.0
|412
|8.96
|3
|6.5
|1
|2.2
|73t
|104.6
|C.Wilson
|2
|2
|100.0
|57
|28.5
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|35
|118.8
|Elliott
|1
|1
|100.0
|4
|4.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|4
|83.3
|TEAM
|580
|397
|68.4
|4240
|7.59
|32
|5.5
|11
|1.9
|73t
|101.2
|OPPONENTS
|539
|317
|58.8
|3611
|7.18
|20
|3.7
|25
|4.6
|75t
|74.1
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Elliott
|210
|899
|4.3
|47
|10
|Pollard
|127
|710
|5.6
|58t
|2
|Prescott
|43
|126
|2.9
|21
|1
|Clement
|26
|82
|3.2
|10
|0
|Lamb
|9
|76
|8.4
|33
|0
|C.Wilson
|2
|11
|5.5
|6
|0
|Hardy
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Biadasz
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Rush
|6
|-4
|-0.7
|2
|0
|TEAM
|424
|1903
|4.5
|58t
|13
|OPPONENTS
|364
|1642
|4.5
|33
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lamb
|74
|1006
|13.6
|49t
|6
|Schultz
|69
|733
|10.6
|32t
|6
|Cooper
|60
|768
|12.8
|41
|7
|Elliott
|45
|270
|6.0
|21
|2
|Pollard
|36
|288
|8.0
|32
|0
|C.Wilson
|34
|448
|13.2
|73t
|3
|Gallup
|32
|409
|12.8
|41
|1
|N.Brown
|16
|184
|11.5
|27
|0
|Turner
|12
|149
|12.4
|61
|3
|Jarwin
|10
|90
|9.0
|20
|2
|McKeon
|4
|27
|6.8
|12
|1
|Clement
|2
|7
|3.5
|5
|0
|Sprinkle
|2
|21
|10.5
|11
|0
|Steele
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|TEAM
|397
|4401
|11.1
|73t
|32
|OPPONENTS
|317
|3872
|12.2
|75t
|20
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Diggs
|11
|142
|12.9
|59t
|2
|Lewis
|3
|88
|29.3
|66
|0
|A.Brown
|3
|45
|15.0
|45t
|1
|Kearse
|2
|34
|17.0
|34
|0
|Kazee
|2
|8
|4.0
|8
|0
|Lawrence
|1
|40
|40.0
|40t
|1
|Watkins
|1
|29
|29.0
|29t
|1
|Gregory
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Hooker
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|25
|398
|15.9
|66
|5
|OPPONENTS
|11
|145
|13.2
|31t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Parsons
|13.0
|Gregory
|6.0
|Armstrong
|3.5
|Basham
|2.5
|Lawrence
|2.0
|Odighizuwa
|2.0
|Gallimore
|1.5
|Lewis
|1.5
|Golston
|1.0
|Kearse
|1.0
|Neal
|1.0
|Vander Esch
|1.0
|Watkins
|1.0
|TEAM
|37.0
|OPPONENTS
|31.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Anger
|60
|2904
|48.4
|43.9
|22
|63
|0
|TEAM
|60
|2904
|48.4
|43.9
|22
|63
|0
|OPPONENTS
|65
|2917
|44.9
|41.2
|25
|68
|3
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lamb
|11
|0
|113
|10.3
|21
|0
|Diggs
|2
|0
|10
|5.0
|9
|0
|C.Wilson
|11
|0
|36
|3.3
|14
|0
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|25
|0
|159
|6.4
|21
|0
|OPPONENTS
|23
|0
|168
|7.3
|23
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pollard
|17
|489
|28.8
|100t
|1
|Clement
|5
|94
|18.8
|29
|0
|Hardy
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|TEAM
|23
|598
|26.0
|100t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|15
|384
|25.6
|41
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|1
|Basham
|0
|0
|1
|Biadasz
|3
|1
|0
|Cooper
|1
|1
|0
|Elliott
|1
|2
|0
|Golston
|0
|0
|1
|Gregory
|0
|0
|1
|Joseph
|0
|1
|0
|Kearse
|0
|0
|1
|Lewis
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|0
|1
|0
|Pollard
|2
|1
|0
|Prescott
|11
|5
|0
|Rush
|1
|0
|0
|Watkins
|0
|0
|1
|C.Wilson
|3
|1
|0
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|23
|13
|8
|OPPONENTS
|14
|5
|8
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|120
|119
|103
|109
|6
|457
|OPPONENTS
|80
|76
|53
|95
|3
|307
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Zuerlein
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|33
|56
|0
|118
|Elliott
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Cooper
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Schultz
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lamb
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Pollard
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Turner
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|C.Wilson
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Diggs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Golston
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Jarwin
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Wright
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Prescott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|A.Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gallup
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|McKeon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Steele
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hajrullahu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|TEAM
|56
|13
|32
|2
|28
|33
|56
|0
|420
|OPPONENTS
|35
|12
|20
|2
|23
|29
|56
|0
|279
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Zuerlein
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|15/
|16
|6/
|7
|2/
|5
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|15/
|16
|6/
|7
|2/
|5
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|6/
|6
|7/
|8
|5/
|10
