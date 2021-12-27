Statistics after 15 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Prescott53136568.739287.4295.5101.951100.5
Rush462963.04128.9636.512.273t104.6
C.Wilson22100.05728.500.000.035118.8
Elliott11100.044.000.000.0483.3
TEAM58039768.442407.59325.5111.973t101.2
OPPONENTS53931758.836117.18203.7254.675t74.1

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Elliott2108994.34710
Pollard1277105.658t2
Prescott431262.9211
Clement26823.2100
Lamb9768.4330
C.Wilson2115.560
Hardy133.030
Biadasz000.000
Rush6-4-0.720
TEAM42419034.558t13
OPPONENTS36416424.53312

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb74100613.649t6
Schultz6973310.632t6
Cooper6076812.8417
Elliott452706.0212
Pollard362888.0320
C.Wilson3444813.273t3
Gallup3240912.8411
N.Brown1618411.5270
Turner1214912.4613
Jarwin10909.0202
McKeon4276.8121
Clement273.550
Sprinkle22110.5110
Steele111.01t1
TEAM397440111.173t32
OPPONENTS317387212.275t20

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Diggs1114212.959t2
Lewis38829.3660
A.Brown34515.045t1
Kearse23417.0340
Kazee284.080
Lawrence14040.040t1
Watkins12929.029t1
Gregory11212.0120
Hooker100.000
TEAM2539815.9665
OPPONENTS1114513.231t1

SACKSNO.
Parsons13.0
Gregory6.0
Armstrong3.5
Basham2.5
Lawrence2.0
Odighizuwa2.0
Gallimore1.5
Lewis1.5
Golston1.0
Kearse1.0
Neal1.0
Vander Esch1.0
Watkins1.0
TEAM37.0
OPPONENTS31.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Anger60290448.443.922630
TEAM60290448.443.922630
OPPONENTS65291744.941.225683

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb11011310.3210
Diggs20105.090
C.Wilson110363.3140
Wright1000.000
TEAM2501596.4210
OPPONENTS2301687.3230

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pollard1748928.8100t1
Clement59418.8290
Hardy11515.0150
TEAM2359826.0100t1
OPPONENTS1538425.6410

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Armstrong001
Basham001
Biadasz310
Cooper110
Elliott120
Golston001
Gregory001
Joseph010
Kearse001
Lewis002
Martin010
Pollard210
Prescott1150
Rush100
Watkins001
C.Wilson310
Wright100
TEAM23138
OPPONENTS1458

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM1201191031096457
OPPONENTS807653953307

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Zuerlein000034392833560118
Elliott12102000000078
Cooper707000000042
Schultz606000000038
Lamb606000000036
Pollard320100000018
Turner303000000018
C.Wilson303000000018
Diggs200000000012
Golston200000000012
Jarwin202000000012
Wright200000000012
Prescott110000000010
Armstrong10010000006
A.Brown10000000006
Gallup10100000006
Lawrence10000000006
McKeon10100000006
Steele10100000006
Watkins10000000006
Hajrullahu00005500005
TEAM561332239442833560420
OPPONENTS351220226292329560279

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Zuerlein0/05/515/166/72/5
TEAM0/05/515/166/72/5
OPPONENTS0/05/56/67/85/10

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

