Statistics after 13 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Prescott25116866.918477.36145.693.668t92.2
C.Rush1619458.410516.5353.131.94680.5
TEAM41226263.627977.03194.6122.968t87.6
OPPONENTS41026364.123716.57153.7112.775t83.9

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pollard1588945.757t9
Elliott1727164.2279
Davis231034.523t1
Prescott25943.8251
Lamb9465.1140
Turpin3175.7110
C.Rush960.760
Hendershot122.02t1
TEAM40018784.757t21
OPPONENTS37616714.436t7

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb7496113.035t6
Schultz4143010.5303
N.Brown3448414.2511
Gallup3033711.2273
Pollard292799.668t3
Ferguson161398.7302
Elliott14735.2310
Hendershot10838.3291
Davis44010.0140
Fehoko3248.0120
Houston2168.0110
McKeon2115.5100
Tolbert2126.080
Turpin199.090
TEAM262289811.168t19
OPPONENTS263269310.275t15

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Diggs3103.370
Bland341.340
Hooker22914.5260
Lewis100.000
Mukuamu100.000
Wilson100.000
TEAM11433.9260
OPPONENTS1219916.6340

SACKSNO.
Parsons12.0
Armstrong8.0
Lawrence6.0
Fowler5.0
Wilson4.0
Odighizuwa3.0
Williams3.0
Kearse2.0
Barr1.0
Gallimore1.0
Golston1.0
Lewis1.0
Vander Esch1.0
TEAM48.0
OPPONENTS16.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Anger50245049.042.419830
TEAM50245049.042.419830
OPPONENTS56255745.739.225631

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Turpin21024511.7520
TEAM21024511.7520
OPPONENTS2401907.9200

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Turpin1535623.7630
Hendershot11818.0180
TEAM1637423.4630
OPPONENTS1740323.7340

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Armstrong102
Ball010
Barr001
N.Brown100
Diggs001
Gifford010
Hendershot100
Hooker001
Kearse001
Lawrence011
McKeon001
Parsons001
Prescott210
C.Rush210
Schultz100
Smith010
Turpin200
Williams003
TEAM10612
OPPONENTS2083

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM70100831070360
OPPONENTS4110041443229

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Maher000039412124600102
Pollard1293000000072
Elliott990000000054
Lamb606000000036
Gallup303000000018
Schultz303000000018
Ferguson202000000012
Hendershot211000000012
N.Brown10100000006
Davis11000000006
Hooker10010000006
Lawrence10010000006
Parsons10010000006
Prescott11000000006
TEAM432119339412124600321
OPPONENTS22715017172630570210

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Maher0/06/64/43/48/10
TEAM0/06/64/43/48/10
OPPONENTS0/04/44/59/109/11

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you