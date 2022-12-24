Statistics after 15 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Prescott31621869.024507.75206.3123.868t97.2
C.Rush1619458.410516.5353.131.94680.5
TEAM47731265.433447.34255.2153.168t91.5
OPPONENTS49231463.830376.84214.3142.875t86.1

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pollard1869885.357t9
Elliott2048294.12711
Prescott361554.3251
Davis231034.523t1
Lamb10474.7140
Turpin3175.7110
C.Rush960.760
Hendershot122.02t1
TEAM47221474.557t23
OPPONENTS43219504.536t8

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb91120713.3398
Schultz4648810.6303
N.Brown4153813.1513
Pollard393719.568t3
Gallup3537510.7274
Elliott17925.4310
Ferguson171639.6302
Hendershot111039.4292
Davis44010.0140
Fehoko3248.0120
Houston2168.0110
McKeon2115.5100
Tolbert2126.080
Hilton15252.0520
Turpin199.090
TEAM312350111.268t25
OPPONENTS314336610.775t21

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Bland5193.8150
Diggs3103.370
Hooker22914.5260
Kearse122.020
Lewis100.000
Mukuamu100.000
Wilson100.000
TEAM14604.3260
OPPONENTS1529519.752t2

SACKSNO.
Parsons13.0
Armstrong8.0
Lawrence6.0
Fowler5.0
Wilson4.0
Odighizuwa3.0
Williams3.0
Kearse2.0
Barr1.0
Gallimore1.0
Golston1.0
Lewis1.0
Vander Esch1.0
TEAM49.0
OPPONENTS25.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Anger55269248.942.721830
TEAM55269248.942.721830
OPPONENTS59271746.139.725631

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Turpin22026111.9520
TEAM22026111.9520
OPPONENTS2502038.1200

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Turpin1945724.1630
Hendershot11818.0180
TEAM2047523.8630
OPPONENTS1945724.1340

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Armstrong102
Ball010
Barr002
Biadasz010
N.Brown100
Diggs001
Gifford010
Hendershot100
Hooker001
Kearse002
Lawrence011
McKeon001
Parsons002
Prescott310
C.Rush210
Schultz100
Tyl.Smith010
Turpin200
Williams003
Wilson001
TEAM11716
OPPONENTS2593

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM84124991270434
OPPONENTS5111765619303

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Maher000047492730600128
Pollard1293000000072
Elliott11110000000066
Lamb808000000048
Gallup404000000024
N.Brown303000000018
Hendershot312000000018
Schultz303000000018
Ferguson202000000012
Davis11000000006
Hooker10010000006
Lawrence10010000006
Parsons10010000006
Prescott11000000006
TEAM512325347492730600387
OPPONENTS31821025253034570276

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Maher0/09/94/45/69/11
TEAM0/09/94/45/69/11
OPPONENTS0/05/55/611/129/11

