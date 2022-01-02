Statistics after 16 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Prescott56938968.441547.3325.6101.851100.9
Rush462963.04128.9636.512.273t104.6
C.Wilson33100.08829.3300.000.035118.8
Elliott11100.044.000.000.0483.3
TEAM61942268.244967.52355.7111.873t101.7
OPPONENTS57834459.538837.19223.8254.375t76.3

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Elliott2199154.24710
Pollard1307195.558t2
Prescott481463.0211
Clement26823.2100
Lamb9768.4330
C.Wilson2115.560
Hardy133.030
Biadasz000.000
Rush6-4-0.720
TEAM44119484.458t13
OPPONENTS39617694.53312

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb77105713.749t6
Schultz7578710.532t6
Cooper6378612.5418
Elliott462846.2212
C.Wilson4048312.173t4
Pollard393378.6320
Gallup3544512.7412
N.Brown1618411.5270
Turner1214912.4613
Jarwin10909.0202
McKeon4276.8121
Clement273.550
Sprinkle22110.5110
Steele111.01t1
TEAM422465811.073t35
OPPONENTS344415812.175t22

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Diggs1114212.959t2
Lewis38829.3660
A.Brown34515.045t1
Kearse23417.0340
Kazee284.080
Lawrence14040.040t1
Watkins12929.029t1
Gregory11212.0120
Hooker100.000
TEAM2539815.9665
OPPONENTS1114513.231t1

SACKSNO.
Parsons13.0
Gregory6.0
Armstrong4.5
Basham2.5
Lawrence2.0
Odighizuwa2.0
Gallimore1.5
Lewis1.5
Golston1.0
Kearse1.0
Neal1.0
Vander Esch1.0
Watkins1.0
TEAM38.0
OPPONENTS32.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Anger64309948.444.324630
TEAM64309948.444.324630
OPPONENTS68303844.740.926683

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb1301289.8210
Diggs20105.090
C.Wilson110363.3140
Wright1000.000
TEAM2701746.4210
OPPONENTS2401636.8230

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pollard1748928.8100t1
Clement815219.0290
Hardy11515.0150
TEAM2665625.2100t1
OPPONENTS1538425.6410

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Armstrong001
Basham001
Biadasz310
Cooper110
Elliott120
Golston001
Gregory001
Joseph010
Kearse001
Lewis002
Martin010
Pollard210
Prescott1470
Rush100
Watkins001
C.Wilson310
Wright100
TEAM26158
OPPONENTS1459

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM1201261031246479
OPPONENTS838662983332

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Zuerlein000036412834560120
Elliott12102000000078
Cooper808000000048
Schultz606000000038
Lamb606000000036
C.Wilson404000000026
Pollard320100000018
Turner303000000018
Diggs200000000012
Gallup202000000012
Golston200000000012
Jarwin202000000012
Prescott110000000012
Wright200000000012
Armstrong10010000006
A.Brown10000000006
Lawrence10000000006
McKeon10100000006
Steele10100000006
Watkins10000000006
Hajrullahu00005500005
TEAM591335241462834560438
OPPONENTS361222127302733560297

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Zuerlein0/05/515/166/82/5
TEAM0/05/515/166/82/5
OPPONENTS0/07/77/77/86/11

