Statistics after 16 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Prescott
|569
|389
|68.4
|4154
|7.3
|32
|5.6
|10
|1.8
|51
|100.9
|Rush
|46
|29
|63.0
|412
|8.96
|3
|6.5
|1
|2.2
|73t
|104.6
|C.Wilson
|3
|3
|100.0
|88
|29.33
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|35
|118.8
|Elliott
|1
|1
|100.0
|4
|4.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|4
|83.3
|TEAM
|619
|422
|68.2
|4496
|7.52
|35
|5.7
|11
|1.8
|73t
|101.7
|OPPONENTS
|578
|344
|59.5
|3883
|7.19
|22
|3.8
|25
|4.3
|75t
|76.3
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Elliott
|219
|915
|4.2
|47
|10
|Pollard
|130
|719
|5.5
|58t
|2
|Prescott
|48
|146
|3.0
|21
|1
|Clement
|26
|82
|3.2
|10
|0
|Lamb
|9
|76
|8.4
|33
|0
|C.Wilson
|2
|11
|5.5
|6
|0
|Hardy
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Biadasz
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Rush
|6
|-4
|-0.7
|2
|0
|TEAM
|441
|1948
|4.4
|58t
|13
|OPPONENTS
|396
|1769
|4.5
|33
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lamb
|77
|1057
|13.7
|49t
|6
|Schultz
|75
|787
|10.5
|32t
|6
|Cooper
|63
|786
|12.5
|41
|8
|Elliott
|46
|284
|6.2
|21
|2
|C.Wilson
|40
|483
|12.1
|73t
|4
|Pollard
|39
|337
|8.6
|32
|0
|Gallup
|35
|445
|12.7
|41
|2
|N.Brown
|16
|184
|11.5
|27
|0
|Turner
|12
|149
|12.4
|61
|3
|Jarwin
|10
|90
|9.0
|20
|2
|McKeon
|4
|27
|6.8
|12
|1
|Clement
|2
|7
|3.5
|5
|0
|Sprinkle
|2
|21
|10.5
|11
|0
|Steele
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|TEAM
|422
|4658
|11.0
|73t
|35
|OPPONENTS
|344
|4158
|12.1
|75t
|22
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Diggs
|11
|142
|12.9
|59t
|2
|Lewis
|3
|88
|29.3
|66
|0
|A.Brown
|3
|45
|15.0
|45t
|1
|Kearse
|2
|34
|17.0
|34
|0
|Kazee
|2
|8
|4.0
|8
|0
|Lawrence
|1
|40
|40.0
|40t
|1
|Watkins
|1
|29
|29.0
|29t
|1
|Gregory
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Hooker
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|25
|398
|15.9
|66
|5
|OPPONENTS
|11
|145
|13.2
|31t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Parsons
|13.0
|Gregory
|6.0
|Armstrong
|4.5
|Basham
|2.5
|Lawrence
|2.0
|Odighizuwa
|2.0
|Gallimore
|1.5
|Lewis
|1.5
|Golston
|1.0
|Kearse
|1.0
|Neal
|1.0
|Vander Esch
|1.0
|Watkins
|1.0
|TEAM
|38.0
|OPPONENTS
|32.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Anger
|64
|3099
|48.4
|44.3
|24
|63
|0
|TEAM
|64
|3099
|48.4
|44.3
|24
|63
|0
|OPPONENTS
|68
|3038
|44.7
|40.9
|26
|68
|3
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lamb
|13
|0
|128
|9.8
|21
|0
|Diggs
|2
|0
|10
|5.0
|9
|0
|C.Wilson
|11
|0
|36
|3.3
|14
|0
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|27
|0
|174
|6.4
|21
|0
|OPPONENTS
|24
|0
|163
|6.8
|23
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pollard
|17
|489
|28.8
|100t
|1
|Clement
|8
|152
|19.0
|29
|0
|Hardy
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|TEAM
|26
|656
|25.2
|100t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|15
|384
|25.6
|41
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|1
|Basham
|0
|0
|1
|Biadasz
|3
|1
|0
|Cooper
|1
|1
|0
|Elliott
|1
|2
|0
|Golston
|0
|0
|1
|Gregory
|0
|0
|1
|Joseph
|0
|1
|0
|Kearse
|0
|0
|1
|Lewis
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|0
|1
|0
|Pollard
|2
|1
|0
|Prescott
|14
|7
|0
|Rush
|1
|0
|0
|Watkins
|0
|0
|1
|C.Wilson
|3
|1
|0
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|26
|15
|8
|OPPONENTS
|14
|5
|9
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|120
|126
|103
|124
|6
|479
|OPPONENTS
|83
|86
|62
|98
|3
|332
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Zuerlein
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|34
|56
|0
|120
|Elliott
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Cooper
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Schultz
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lamb
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|C.Wilson
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Pollard
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Turner
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Diggs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gallup
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Golston
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Jarwin
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Prescott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Wright
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|A.Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|McKeon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Steele
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hajrullahu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|TEAM
|59
|13
|35
|2
|28
|34
|56
|0
|438
|OPPONENTS
|36
|12
|22
|1
|27
|33
|56
|0
|297
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Zuerlein
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|15/
|16
|6/
|8
|2/
|5
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|15/
|16
|6/
|8
|2/
|5
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|7/
|7
|7/
|8
|6/
|11
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.