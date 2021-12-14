Statistics after 13 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Prescott45530967.933817.43245.3102.25198.1
Rush432762.83427.9524.712.373t93.4
C.Wilson22100.05728.500.000.035118.8
Elliott11100.044.000.000.0483.3
TEAM50133967.736487.55265.2112.273t98.1
OPPONENTS47128360.132617.44183.8204.275t78.2

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Elliott1858104.4478
Pollard1076025.658t2
Prescott371062.9211
Lamb8789.8330
Clement22642.9100
C.Wilson2115.560
Hardy133.030
Biadasz000.000
Rush4-4-1.020
TEAM36616704.658t11
OPPONENTS32014334.53312

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb6489013.949t6
Schultz5358411.032t4
Cooper5167513.2416
Elliott412456.0211
C.Wilson3243813.773t3
Pollard312598.4320
Gallup2732412.0411
N.Brown1618411.5270
Jarwin10909.0202
Turner8617.6112
McKeon4276.8121
Clement273.550
TEAM339378411.273t26
OPPONENTS283350312.475t18

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Diggs914215.859t2
A.Brown34515.045t1
Lewis27035.0660
Kearse23417.0340
Kazee284.080
Watkins12929.029t1
Gregory11212.0120
TEAM2034017.0664
OPPONENTS1114513.231t1

SACKSNO.
Parsons12.0
Gregory6.0
Armstrong2.0
Basham2.0
Odighizuwa2.0
Lewis1.5
Gallimore1.0
Lawrence1.0
Neal1.0
Vander Esch1.0
Watkins1.0
Golston0.5
TEAM31.0
OPPONENTS25.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Anger52253048.743.817630
TEAM52253048.743.817630
OPPONENTS56250844.841.221682

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb100929.2170
Diggs20105.090
C.Wilson110363.3140
Wright1000.000
TEAM2401385.8170
OPPONENTS2101547.3230

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pollard1748928.8100t1
Hardy11515.0150
Clement22412.0210
TEAM2052826.4100t1
OPPONENTS1436926.4410

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Armstrong001
Basham001
Biadasz210
Cooper100
Elliott110
Golston001
Gregory001
Joseph010
Kearse001
Lewis002
Martin010
Pollard100
Prescott940
Rush100
C.Wilson210
Wright100
TEAM1897
OPPONENTS1247

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM9389901026380
OPPONENTS776950883287

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Zuerlein000026292530560101
Elliott981000000060
Cooper606000000036
Lamb606000000036
Schultz404000000026
Pollard320100000018
C.Wilson303000000018
Diggs200000000012
Jarwin202000000012
Turner202000000012
Wright200000000012
Prescott110000000010
Armstrong10010000006
A.Brown10000000006
Gallup10100000006
McKeon10100000006
Watkins10000000006
Hajrullahu00005500005
TEAM451126231342530560345
OPPONENTS321218124272127560255

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Zuerlein0/03/315/165/62/5
TEAM0/03/315/165/62/5
OPPONENTS0/05/55/56/75/10

