Statistics after 16 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Prescott35724769.227327.65226.2143.968t95.8
C.Rush1619458.410516.5353.131.94680.5
TEAM51834165.836187.3275.2173.368t91.1
OPPONENTS53133462.932576.78224.1152.875t84.8

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pollard1869885.357t9
Elliott2238663.92712
Prescott391664.3251
Davis331424.323t1
Lamb10474.7140
Turpin3175.7110
C.Rush960.760
Hendershot122.02t1
TEAM50422344.457t24
OPPONENTS45620474.536t8

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb102130712.8398
Schultz5354410.3305
N.Brown4254513.0513
Pollard393719.568t3
Gallup3841410.9274
Ferguson181709.4302
Elliott17925.4310
Hendershot111039.4292
Davis66310.5180
Hilton510220.4520
Fehoko3248.0120
Houston2168.0110
McKeon2115.5100
Tolbert2126.080
Turpin199.090
TEAM341378311.168t27
OPPONENTS334359810.875t22

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Bland5193.8150
Diggs3103.370
Hooker22914.5260
Kearse122.020
Lewis100.000
Mukuamu100.000
Wilson100.000
Wright100.000
TEAM15604.0260
OPPONENTS1732519.152t2

SACKSNO.
Parsons13.0
Armstrong8.0
Fowler6.0
Lawrence6.0
Wilson5.0
Odighizuwa3.0
Williams3.0
Kearse2.0
Barr1.0
Gallimore1.0
Golston1.0
Lewis1.0
Vander Esch1.0
TEAM51.0
OPPONENTS26.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Anger58281348.542.624830
TEAM58281348.542.624830
OPPONENTS64295446.239.426631

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Turpin25029011.6520
TEAM25029011.6520
OPPONENTS2502038.1200

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Turpin1945724.1630
Hendershot11818.0180
TEAM2047523.8630
OPPONENTS2048224.1340

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Armstrong102
Ball010
Barr002
Biadasz010
N.Brown100
Diggs001
Gifford010
Hendershot100
Hooker001
Kearse002
Lawrence011
McKeon001
Parsons003
Prescott410
C.Rush210
Schultz100
Tyl.Smith010
Turpin200
Williams003
Wilson001
TEAM12717
OPPONENTS27104

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM911271061370461
OPPONENTS5112372619316

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Maher000050522932600137
Elliott12120000000072
Pollard1293000000072
Lamb808000000048
Schultz505000000030
Gallup404000000024
N.Brown303000000018
Hendershot312000000018
Ferguson202000000012
Davis11000000006
Hooker10010000006
Lawrence10010000006
Parsons10010000006
Prescott11000000006
TEAM542427350522932600411
OPPONENTS32822026263236570288

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Maher0/09/95/56/79/11
TEAM0/09/95/56/79/11
OPPONENTS0/06/66/711/129/11

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you