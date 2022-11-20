Statistics after 10 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Prescott
|152
|103
|67.8
|1132
|7.45
|8
|5.3
|4
|2.6
|68t
|96.2
|Rush
|161
|94
|58.4
|1051
|6.53
|5
|3.1
|3
|1.9
|46
|80.5
|TEAM
|313
|197
|62.9
|2094
|6.97
|13
|4.2
|7
|2.2
|68t
|88.1
|OPPONENTS
|311
|201
|64.6
|1745
|6.49
|11
|3.5
|7
|2.3
|75t
|85.4
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pollard
|118
|701
|5.9
|57t
|6
|Elliott
|124
|485
|3.9
|27
|6
|Davis
|20
|74
|3.7
|17
|0
|Prescott
|17
|67
|3.9
|25
|1
|Turpin
|3
|17
|5.7
|11
|0
|Lamb
|5
|12
|2.4
|8
|0
|Rush
|9
|6
|0.7
|6
|0
|TEAM
|296
|1362
|4.6
|57t
|13
|OPPONENTS
|288
|1361
|4.7
|36t
|5
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lamb
|58
|751
|12.9
|35t
|5
|Schultz
|29
|279
|9.6
|30
|1
|N.Brown
|28
|384
|13.7
|45
|1
|Pollard
|21
|243
|11.6
|68t
|2
|Gallup
|19
|211
|11.1
|27
|1
|Ferguson
|11
|83
|7.5
|22
|2
|Hendershot
|10
|83
|8.3
|29
|1
|Elliott
|7
|37
|5.3
|31
|0
|Davis
|4
|40
|10.0
|14
|0
|Fehoko
|3
|24
|8.0
|12
|0
|Houston
|2
|16
|8.0
|11
|0
|McKeon
|2
|11
|5.5
|10
|0
|Tolbert
|2
|12
|6.0
|8
|0
|Turpin
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|197
|2183
|11.1
|68t
|13
|OPPONENTS
|201
|2019
|10.0
|75t
|11
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Diggs
|3
|10
|3.3
|7
|0
|Bland
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Hooker
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Lewis
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|7
|17
|2.4
|7
|0
|OPPONENTS
|7
|117
|16.7
|34
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Parsons
|10.0
|Armstrong
|7.0
|Lawrence
|6.0
|Fowler
|5.0
|Williams
|3.0
|Wilson
|3.0
|Kearse
|2.0
|Odighizuwa
|2.0
|Gallimore
|1.0
|Golston
|1.0
|Lewis
|1.0
|Vander Esch
|1.0
|TEAM
|42.0
|OPPONENTS
|14.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Anger
|42
|2044
|48.7
|42.8
|18
|83
|0
|TEAM
|42
|2044
|48.7
|42.8
|18
|83
|0
|OPPONENTS
|45
|2048
|45.5
|38.4
|21
|63
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Turpin
|19
|0
|236
|12.4
|52
|0
|TEAM
|19
|0
|236
|12.4
|52
|0
|OPPONENTS
|19
|0
|147
|7.7
|20
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Turpin
|11
|265
|24.1
|63
|0
|Hendershot
|1
|18
|18.0
|18
|0
|TEAM
|12
|283
|23.6
|63
|0
|OPPONENTS
|9
|191
|21.2
|26
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|2
|Barr
|0
|0
|1
|N.Brown
|1
|0
|0
|Gifford
|0
|1
|0
|Hendershot
|1
|0
|0
|Kearse
|0
|0
|1
|Lawrence
|0
|1
|1
|McKeon
|0
|0
|1
|Parsons
|0
|0
|1
|Rush
|2
|1
|0
|Schultz
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|0
|1
|0
|Turpin
|1
|0
|0
|Williams
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|7
|4
|9
|OPPONENTS
|16
|7
|2
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|56
|69
|69
|57
|0
|251
|OPPONENTS
|18
|77
|32
|37
|3
|167
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Maher
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|21
|60
|0
|83
|Pollard
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Elliott
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Lamb
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Ferguson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|N.Brown
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gallup
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hendershot
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Parsons
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Prescott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Schultz
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|28
|13
|13
|2
|19
|21
|60
|0
|225
|OPPONENTS
|16
|5
|11
|0
|19
|23
|53
|0
|153
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Maher
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|3/
|3
|3/
|3
|7/
|9
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|3/
|3
|3/
|3
|7/
|9
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|3/
|4
|7/
|8
|5/
|7
