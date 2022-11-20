Statistics after 10 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Prescott15210367.811327.4585.342.668t96.2
Rush1619458.410516.5353.131.94680.5
TEAM31319762.920946.97134.272.268t88.1
OPPONENTS31120164.617456.49113.572.375t85.4

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pollard1187015.957t6
Elliott1244853.9276
Davis20743.7170
Prescott17673.9251
Turpin3175.7110
Lamb5122.480
Rush960.760
TEAM29613624.657t13
OPPONENTS28813614.736t5

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb5875112.935t5
Schultz292799.6301
N.Brown2838413.7451
Pollard2124311.668t2
Gallup1921111.1271
Ferguson11837.5222
Hendershot10838.3291
Elliott7375.3310
Davis44010.0140
Fehoko3248.0120
Houston2168.0110
McKeon2115.5100
Tolbert2126.080
Turpin199.090
TEAM197218311.168t13
OPPONENTS201201910.075t11

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Diggs3103.370
Bland144.040
Hooker133.030
Lewis100.000
Wilson100.000
TEAM7172.470
OPPONENTS711716.7340

SACKSNO.
Parsons10.0
Armstrong7.0
Lawrence6.0
Fowler5.0
Williams3.0
Wilson3.0
Kearse2.0
Odighizuwa2.0
Gallimore1.0
Golston1.0
Lewis1.0
Vander Esch1.0
TEAM42.0
OPPONENTS14.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Anger42204448.742.818830
TEAM42204448.742.818830
OPPONENTS45204845.538.421631

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Turpin19023612.4520
TEAM19023612.4520
OPPONENTS1901477.7200

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Turpin1126524.1630
Hendershot11818.0180
TEAM1228323.6630
OPPONENTS919121.2260

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Armstrong102
Barr001
N.Brown100
Gifford010
Hendershot100
Kearse001
Lawrence011
McKeon001
Parsons001
Rush210
Schultz100
Smith010
Turpin100
Williams002
TEAM749
OPPONENTS1672

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM566969570251
OPPONENTS187732373167

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Maher00002627192160083
Pollard862000000048
Elliott660000000036
Lamb505000000030
Ferguson202000000012
N.Brown10100000006
Gallup10100000006
Hendershot10100000006
Lawrence10010000006
Parsons10010000006
Prescott11000000006
Schultz10100000006
TEAM281313226271921600225
OPPONENTS16511012121923530153

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Maher0/06/63/33/37/9
TEAM0/06/63/33/37/9
OPPONENTS0/04/43/47/85/7

