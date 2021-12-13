Statistics after 13 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Prescott
|455
|309
|67.9
|3381
|7.43
|24
|5.3
|10
|2.2
|51
|98.1
|Rush
|43
|27
|62.8
|342
|7.95
|2
|4.7
|1
|2.3
|73t
|93.4
|C.Wilson
|2
|2
|100.0
|57
|28.5
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|35
|118.8
|Elliott
|1
|1
|100.0
|4
|4.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|4
|83.3
|TEAM
|501
|339
|67.7
|3648
|7.55
|26
|5.2
|11
|2.2
|73t
|98.1
|OPPONENTS
|471
|283
|60.1
|3261
|7.44
|18
|3.8
|20
|4.2
|75t
|78.2
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Elliott
|185
|810
|4.4
|47
|8
|Pollard
|107
|602
|5.6
|58t
|2
|Prescott
|37
|106
|2.9
|21
|1
|Lamb
|8
|78
|9.8
|33
|0
|Clement
|22
|64
|2.9
|10
|0
|C.Wilson
|2
|11
|5.5
|6
|0
|Hardy
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Biadasz
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Rush
|4
|-4
|-1.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|366
|1670
|4.6
|58t
|11
|OPPONENTS
|320
|1433
|4.5
|33
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lamb
|64
|890
|13.9
|49t
|6
|Schultz
|53
|584
|11.0
|32t
|4
|Cooper
|51
|675
|13.2
|41
|6
|Elliott
|41
|245
|6.0
|21
|1
|C.Wilson
|32
|438
|13.7
|73t
|3
|Pollard
|31
|259
|8.4
|32
|0
|Gallup
|27
|324
|12.0
|41
|1
|N.Brown
|16
|184
|11.5
|27
|0
|Jarwin
|10
|90
|9.0
|20
|2
|Turner
|8
|61
|7.6
|11
|2
|McKeon
|4
|27
|6.8
|12
|1
|Clement
|2
|7
|3.5
|5
|0
|TEAM
|339
|3784
|11.2
|73t
|26
|OPPONENTS
|283
|3503
|12.4
|75t
|18
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Diggs
|9
|142
|15.8
|59t
|2
|A.Brown
|3
|45
|15.0
|45t
|1
|Lewis
|2
|70
|35.0
|66
|0
|Kearse
|2
|34
|17.0
|34
|0
|Kazee
|2
|8
|4.0
|8
|0
|Watkins
|1
|29
|29.0
|29t
|1
|Gregory
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|TEAM
|20
|340
|17.0
|66
|4
|OPPONENTS
|11
|145
|13.2
|31t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Parsons
|12.0
|Gregory
|6.0
|Armstrong
|2.0
|Basham
|2.0
|Odighizuwa
|2.0
|Lewis
|1.5
|Gallimore
|1.0
|Lawrence
|1.0
|Neal
|1.0
|Vander Esch
|1.0
|Watkins
|1.0
|Golston
|0.5
|TEAM
|31.0
|OPPONENTS
|25.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Anger
|52
|2530
|48.7
|43.8
|17
|63
|0
|TEAM
|52
|2530
|48.7
|43.8
|17
|63
|0
|OPPONENTS
|56
|2508
|44.8
|41.2
|21
|68
|2
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lamb
|10
|0
|92
|9.2
|17
|0
|Diggs
|2
|0
|10
|5.0
|9
|0
|C.Wilson
|11
|0
|36
|3.3
|14
|0
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|24
|0
|138
|5.8
|17
|0
|OPPONENTS
|21
|0
|154
|7.3
|23
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pollard
|17
|489
|28.8
|100t
|1
|Hardy
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Clement
|2
|24
|12.0
|21
|0
|TEAM
|20
|528
|26.4
|100t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|14
|369
|26.4
|41
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|1
|Basham
|0
|0
|1
|Biadasz
|2
|1
|0
|Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|Elliott
|1
|1
|0
|Golston
|0
|0
|1
|Gregory
|0
|0
|1
|Joseph
|0
|1
|0
|Kearse
|0
|0
|1
|Lewis
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|0
|1
|0
|Pollard
|1
|0
|0
|Prescott
|9
|4
|0
|Rush
|1
|0
|0
|C.Wilson
|2
|1
|0
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|18
|9
|7
|OPPONENTS
|12
|4
|7
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|93
|89
|90
|102
|6
|380
|OPPONENTS
|77
|69
|50
|88
|3
|287
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Zuerlein
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|30
|56
|0
|101
|Elliott
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Cooper
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Lamb
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Schultz
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Pollard
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|C.Wilson
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Diggs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Jarwin
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Turner
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Wright
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Prescott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|A.Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gallup
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|McKeon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hajrullahu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|TEAM
|45
|11
|26
|2
|25
|30
|56
|0
|345
|OPPONENTS
|32
|12
|18
|1
|21
|27
|56
|0
|255
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Zuerlein
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|15/
|16
|5/
|6
|2/
|5
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|15/
|16
|5/
|6
|2/
|5
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|5/
|5
|6/
|7
|5/
|10
