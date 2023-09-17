Statistics after 2 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Prescott
|62
|44
|71.0
|398
|6.42
|2
|3.2
|0
|0.0
|49
|98.7
|Rush
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|63
|44
|69.8
|391
|6.32
|2
|3.2
|0
|0.0
|49
|97.2
|OPPONENTS
|57
|29
|50.9
|214
|4.91
|1
|1.8
|5
|8.8
|68t
|34.2
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pollard
|39
|142
|3.6
|25
|2
|Dowdle
|13
|50
|3.8
|10
|0
|Vaughn
|9
|24
|2.7
|13
|0
|Prescott
|7
|20
|2.9
|15
|0
|Turpin
|5
|20
|4.0
|7t
|1
|Hendershot
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|74
|256
|3.5
|25
|3
|OPPONENTS
|44
|172
|3.9
|18
|0
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lamb
|15
|220
|14.7
|49
|0
|Pollard
|9
|49
|5.4
|19
|0
|Ferguson
|5
|22
|4.4
|9
|1
|Tolbert
|3
|18
|6.0
|7
|0
|Turpin
|3
|20
|6.7
|9
|0
|Vaughn
|3
|16
|5.3
|11
|0
|Cooks
|2
|22
|11.0
|16
|0
|Gallup
|2
|13
|6.5
|10
|0
|Dowdle
|1
|17
|17.0
|17
|0
|Schoonmaker
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|TEAM
|44
|398
|9.0
|49
|2
|OPPONENTS
|29
|280
|9.7
|68t
|1
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kearse
|1
|32
|32.0
|32
|0
|Bland
|1
|22
|22.0
|22t
|1
|Diggs
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Gilmore
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Hooker
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|5
|62
|12.4
|32
|1
|OPPONENTS
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Odighizuwa
|3.0
|Parsons
|3.0
|Armstrong
|2.0
|Golston
|1.0
|Lawrence
|1.0
|TEAM
|10.0
|OPPONENTS
|1.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Anger
|6
|301
|50.2
|44.5
|2
|56
|0
|TEAM
|6
|301
|50.2
|44.5
|2
|56
|0
|OPPONENTS
|8
|401
|50.1
|48.0
|1
|62
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Turpin
|2
|0
|17
|8.5
|10
|0
|TEAM
|2
|0
|17
|8.5
|10
|0
|OPPONENTS
|2
|0
|14
|7.0
|7
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Luepke
|1
|0
|0.0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|1
|0
|0.0
|5
|0
|OPPONENTS
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Biadasz
|0
|2
|0
|Lamb
|1
|0
|0
|Mukuamu
|0
|0
|1
|Parsons
|0
|0
|1
|Pollard
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|2
|2
|2
|OPPONENTS
|6
|4
|0
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|23
|21
|13
|13
|0
|70
|OPPONENTS
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|10
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Aubrey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|7
|7
|55
|0
|26
|Pollard
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Igbinoghene
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Bland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Schoonmaker
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Turpin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|8
|3
|2
|0
|5
|6
|7
|7
|55
|0
|69
|OPPONENTS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|34
|0
|9
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Aubrey
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|3/
|3
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|3/
|3
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|1/
|2
|0/
|1
|0/
|0
