Statistics after 2 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Prescott624471.03986.4223.200.04998.7
Rush100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM634469.83916.3223.200.04997.2
OPPONENTS572950.92144.9111.858.868t34.2

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pollard391423.6252
Dowdle13503.8100
Vaughn9242.7130
Prescott7202.9150
Turpin5204.07t1
Hendershot100.000
TEAM742563.5253
OPPONENTS441723.9180

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb1522014.7490
Pollard9495.4190
Ferguson5224.491
Tolbert3186.070
Turpin3206.790
Vaughn3165.3110
Cooks22211.0160
Gallup2136.5100
Dowdle11717.0170
Schoonmaker111.01t1
TEAM443989.0492
OPPONENTS292809.768t1

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kearse13232.0320
Bland12222.022t1
Diggs188.080
Gilmore100.000
Hooker100.000
TEAM56212.4321
OPPONENTS000.000

SACKSNO.
Odighizuwa3.0
Parsons3.0
Armstrong2.0
Golston1.0
Lawrence1.0
TEAM10.0
OPPONENTS1.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Anger630150.244.52560
TEAM630150.244.52560
OPPONENTS840150.148.01620

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Turpin20178.5100
TEAM20178.5100
OPPONENTS20147.070

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Luepke100.050
TEAM100.050
OPPONENTS000.000

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Biadasz020
Lamb100
Mukuamu001
Parsons001
Pollard100
TEAM222
OPPONENTS640

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM23211313070
OPPONENTS01000010

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Aubrey0000567755026
Pollard220000000014
Igbinoghene200000000012
Bland10000000006
Ferguson10100000006
Schoonmaker10100000006
Turpin11000000006
TEAM8320567755069
OPPONENTS101011133409

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Aubrey0/03/33/30/01/1
TEAM0/03/33/30/01/1
OPPONENTS0/00/01/20/10/0

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you