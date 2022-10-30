Statistics after 8 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Rush1569057.710206.5453.231.94680.1
Prescott815466.75917.333.722.53090.1
TEAM23714460.815256.883.452.14683.5
OPPONENTS26117065.114276.2783.172.775t81.5

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pollard815066.257t5
Elliott1094434.1274
Prescott10454.5251
Davis8232.980
Turpin3175.7110
Lamb5122.480
Rush960.760
TEAM22510524.757t10
OPPONENTS23210814.736t4

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb4255613.230t3
N.Brown2533913.6451
Schultz2020310.2300
Gallup1213511.3271
Pollard1212110.1460
Ferguson9687.6222
Hendershot9859.4291
Elliott6325.3310
Fehoko3248.0120
Davis2189.0100
Houston2168.0110
McKeon11010.0100
Tolbert144.040
TEAM144161111.2468
OPPONENTS17016369.675t8

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Diggs3103.370
Bland144.040
Hooker133.030
Lewis100.000
Wilson100.000
TEAM7172.470
OPPONENTS5499.8210

SACKSNO.
Parsons8.0
Armstrong5.0
Fowler4.0
Lawrence4.0
Wilson3.0
Odighizuwa2.0
Williams2.0
Gallimore1.0
Golston1.0
Kearse1.0
Lewis1.0
Vander Esch1.0
TEAM33.0
OPPONENTS12.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Anger35169748.542.413830
TEAM35169748.542.413830
OPPONENTS34155045.637.814631

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Turpin13019114.7520
TEAM13019114.7520
OPPONENTS1401128.0200

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Turpin921824.2630
TEAM921824.2630
OPPONENTS24020.0220

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Armstrong101
Barr001
N.Brown100
Lawrence011
Parsons001
Rush210
Schultz100
Smith010
Williams002
TEAM536
OPPONENTS1152

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM464241540183
OPPONENTS156332230133

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Maher00001819151754063
Pollard550000000030
Elliott440000000024
Lamb303000000018
Ferguson202000000012
N.Brown10100000006
Gallup10100000006
Hendershot10100000006
Lawrence10010000006
Parsons10010000006
Prescott11000000006
TEAM20108218191517540165
OPPONENTS12480881720530123

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Maher0/05/53/33/34/6
TEAM0/05/53/33/34/6
OPPONENTS0/02/23/47/85/6

