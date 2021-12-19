Statistics after 14 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Prescott49233768.535987.31255.1102.05198.1
Rush432762.83427.9524.712.373t93.4
C.Wilson22100.05728.500.000.035118.8
Elliott11100.044.000.000.0483.3
TEAM53836768.238517.44275.0112.073t98.1
OPPONENTS50730259.634397.27183.6234.575t74.9

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Elliott2018624.3479
Pollard1196765.758t2
Prescott391052.7211
Lamb8789.8330
Clement22642.9100
C.Wilson2115.560
Hardy133.030
Biadasz000.000
Rush4-4-1.020
TEAM39617954.558t12
OPPONENTS34415574.53312

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb7094013.449t6
Schultz6165110.732t5
Cooper5368312.9416
Elliott442656.0211
Pollard342728.0320
C.Wilson3243813.773t3
Gallup3035611.9411
N.Brown1618411.5270
Jarwin10909.0202
Turner9677.4112
McKeon4276.8121
Clement273.550
Sprinkle22110.5110
TEAM367400110.973t27
OPPONENTS302368412.275t18

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Diggs1014214.259t2
Lewis38026.7580
A.Brown34515.045t1
Kearse23417.0340
Kazee284.080
Watkins12929.029t1
Gregory11212.0120
Hooker100.000
TEAM2335015.259t4
OPPONENTS1114513.231t1

SACKSNO.
Parsons12.0
Gregory6.0
Armstrong2.5
Basham2.0
Odighizuwa2.0
Gallimore1.5
Lewis1.5
Lawrence1.0
Neal1.0
Vander Esch1.0
Watkins1.0
Golston0.5
TEAM32.0
OPPONENTS28.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Anger56269048.043.521630
TEAM56269048.043.521630
OPPONENTS58260945.041.622682

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Lamb100929.2170
Diggs20105.090
C.Wilson110363.3140
Wright1000.000
TEAM2401385.8170
OPPONENTS2101547.3230

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pollard1748928.8100t1
Clement47418.5290
Hardy11515.0150
TEAM2257826.3100t1
OPPONENTS1538425.6410

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Armstrong001
Basham001
Biadasz310
Cooper100
Elliott110
Golston001
Gregory001
Joseph010
Kearse001
Lewis002
Martin010
Pollard210
Prescott1050
Rush100
Watkins001
C.Wilson210
Wright100
TEAM21118
OPPONENTS1348

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM9998961026401
OPPONENTS806953883293

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Zuerlein000026312833560110
Elliott1091000000066
Cooper606000000036
Lamb606000000036
Schultz505000000032
Pollard320100000018
C.Wilson303000000018
Diggs200000000012
Jarwin202000000012
Turner202000000012
Wright200000000012
Prescott110000000010
Armstrong10010000006
A.Brown10000000006
Gallup10100000006
McKeon10100000006
Watkins10000000006
Hajrullahu00005500005
TEAM471227231362833560366
OPPONENTS321218124272329560261

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Zuerlein0/05/515/166/72/5
TEAM0/05/515/166/72/5
OPPONENTS0/05/56/67/85/10

