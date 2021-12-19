Statistics after 14 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Prescott
|492
|337
|68.5
|3598
|7.31
|25
|5.1
|10
|2.0
|51
|98.1
|Rush
|43
|27
|62.8
|342
|7.95
|2
|4.7
|1
|2.3
|73t
|93.4
|C.Wilson
|2
|2
|100.0
|57
|28.5
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|35
|118.8
|Elliott
|1
|1
|100.0
|4
|4.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|4
|83.3
|TEAM
|538
|367
|68.2
|3851
|7.44
|27
|5.0
|11
|2.0
|73t
|98.1
|OPPONENTS
|507
|302
|59.6
|3439
|7.27
|18
|3.6
|23
|4.5
|75t
|74.9
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Elliott
|201
|862
|4.3
|47
|9
|Pollard
|119
|676
|5.7
|58t
|2
|Prescott
|39
|105
|2.7
|21
|1
|Lamb
|8
|78
|9.8
|33
|0
|Clement
|22
|64
|2.9
|10
|0
|C.Wilson
|2
|11
|5.5
|6
|0
|Hardy
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Biadasz
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Rush
|4
|-4
|-1.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|396
|1795
|4.5
|58t
|12
|OPPONENTS
|344
|1557
|4.5
|33
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lamb
|70
|940
|13.4
|49t
|6
|Schultz
|61
|651
|10.7
|32t
|5
|Cooper
|53
|683
|12.9
|41
|6
|Elliott
|44
|265
|6.0
|21
|1
|Pollard
|34
|272
|8.0
|32
|0
|C.Wilson
|32
|438
|13.7
|73t
|3
|Gallup
|30
|356
|11.9
|41
|1
|N.Brown
|16
|184
|11.5
|27
|0
|Jarwin
|10
|90
|9.0
|20
|2
|Turner
|9
|67
|7.4
|11
|2
|McKeon
|4
|27
|6.8
|12
|1
|Clement
|2
|7
|3.5
|5
|0
|Sprinkle
|2
|21
|10.5
|11
|0
|TEAM
|367
|4001
|10.9
|73t
|27
|OPPONENTS
|302
|3684
|12.2
|75t
|18
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Diggs
|10
|142
|14.2
|59t
|2
|Lewis
|3
|80
|26.7
|58
|0
|A.Brown
|3
|45
|15.0
|45t
|1
|Kearse
|2
|34
|17.0
|34
|0
|Kazee
|2
|8
|4.0
|8
|0
|Watkins
|1
|29
|29.0
|29t
|1
|Gregory
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Hooker
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|23
|350
|15.2
|59t
|4
|OPPONENTS
|11
|145
|13.2
|31t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Parsons
|12.0
|Gregory
|6.0
|Armstrong
|2.5
|Basham
|2.0
|Odighizuwa
|2.0
|Gallimore
|1.5
|Lewis
|1.5
|Lawrence
|1.0
|Neal
|1.0
|Vander Esch
|1.0
|Watkins
|1.0
|Golston
|0.5
|TEAM
|32.0
|OPPONENTS
|28.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Anger
|56
|2690
|48.0
|43.5
|21
|63
|0
|TEAM
|56
|2690
|48.0
|43.5
|21
|63
|0
|OPPONENTS
|58
|2609
|45.0
|41.6
|22
|68
|2
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lamb
|10
|0
|92
|9.2
|17
|0
|Diggs
|2
|0
|10
|5.0
|9
|0
|C.Wilson
|11
|0
|36
|3.3
|14
|0
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|24
|0
|138
|5.8
|17
|0
|OPPONENTS
|21
|0
|154
|7.3
|23
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pollard
|17
|489
|28.8
|100t
|1
|Clement
|4
|74
|18.5
|29
|0
|Hardy
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|TEAM
|22
|578
|26.3
|100t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|15
|384
|25.6
|41
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|1
|Basham
|0
|0
|1
|Biadasz
|3
|1
|0
|Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|Elliott
|1
|1
|0
|Golston
|0
|0
|1
|Gregory
|0
|0
|1
|Joseph
|0
|1
|0
|Kearse
|0
|0
|1
|Lewis
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|0
|1
|0
|Pollard
|2
|1
|0
|Prescott
|10
|5
|0
|Rush
|1
|0
|0
|Watkins
|0
|0
|1
|C.Wilson
|2
|1
|0
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|21
|11
|8
|OPPONENTS
|13
|4
|8
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|99
|98
|96
|102
|6
|401
|OPPONENTS
|80
|69
|53
|88
|3
|293
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Zuerlein
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|33
|56
|0
|110
|Elliott
|10
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|66
|Cooper
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Lamb
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Schultz
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Pollard
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|C.Wilson
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Diggs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Jarwin
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Turner
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Wright
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Prescott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|A.Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gallup
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|McKeon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hajrullahu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|TEAM
|47
|12
|27
|2
|28
|33
|56
|0
|366
|OPPONENTS
|32
|12
|18
|1
|23
|29
|56
|0
|261
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Zuerlein
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|15/
|16
|6/
|7
|2/
|5
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|15/
|16
|6/
|7
|2/
|5
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|6/
|6
|7/
|8
|5/
|10
