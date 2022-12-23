AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic2936.3318-644.49482-238216-293.73793432.2
Wood2927.2184-343.53646-11985-121.70249917.2
Dinwiddie3131.9180-389.46385-20271-86.82651616.6
Hardaway3026.5129-340.37983-23059-76.77640013.3
Walker523.821-50.4206-2416-19.8426412.8
Finney-Smith3131.693-232.40158-16816-25.6402608.4
Green2520.360-103.58324-5432-45.7111767.0
Kleber2225.651-104.49024-6511-14.7861376.2
Powell2717.059-85.6940-139-58.6721575.8
Bullock3128.152-153.34040-12715-21.7141595.1
McGee209.039-63.6191-413-24.542924.6
Dorsey23.54-5.8001-20-0.00094.5
Bertans138.518-43.41916-375-6.833574.4
Hardy97.114-40.3501-129-91.000384.2
Ntilikina1412.911-40.2755-226-9.667332.4
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
Wright24.01-4.2500-10-0.00021.0
Pinson124.01-10.1000-65-6.83370.6
TEAM32243.11238-2661.465475-1323599-814.7363550110.9
OPPONENTS32243.11289-2680.481354-983571-732.7803503109.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic242162408.32518.78114710617
Wood342012358.1391.3790136821
Dinwiddie13891023.31635.370130529
Hardaway874822.7501.740028304
Walker313163.2173.4100042
Finney-Smith44811254.0361.2580302917
Green2235572.3291.262023181
Kleber1959783.5211.048071322
Powell4947963.613.5660162110
Bullock12931053.4301.069022134
McGee1536512.64.225032011
Dorsey1121.00.000000
Bertans279.74.3160141
Hardy088.93.390132
Ntilikina221231.6201.4210382
Campazzo022.291.130630
Wright2131.531.500100
Pinson113141.24.320130
TEAM251997124839.069621.86593232395123
OPPONENTS2981081137943.176223.87230201447134

