|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|29
|36.3
|318-644
|.494
|82-238
|216-293
|.737
|934
|32.2
|Wood
|29
|27.2
|184-343
|.536
|46-119
|85-121
|.702
|499
|17.2
|Dinwiddie
|31
|31.9
|180-389
|.463
|85-202
|71-86
|.826
|516
|16.6
|Hardaway
|30
|26.5
|129-340
|.379
|83-230
|59-76
|.776
|400
|13.3
|Walker
|5
|23.8
|21-50
|.420
|6-24
|16-19
|.842
|64
|12.8
|Finney-Smith
|31
|31.6
|93-232
|.401
|58-168
|16-25
|.640
|260
|8.4
|Green
|25
|20.3
|60-103
|.583
|24-54
|32-45
|.711
|176
|7.0
|Kleber
|22
|25.6
|51-104
|.490
|24-65
|11-14
|.786
|137
|6.2
|Powell
|27
|17.0
|59-85
|.694
|0-1
|39-58
|.672
|157
|5.8
|Bullock
|31
|28.1
|52-153
|.340
|40-127
|15-21
|.714
|159
|5.1
|McGee
|20
|9.0
|39-63
|.619
|1-4
|13-24
|.542
|92
|4.6
|Dorsey
|2
|3.5
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|4.5
|Bertans
|13
|8.5
|18-43
|.419
|16-37
|5-6
|.833
|57
|4.4
|Hardy
|9
|7.1
|14-40
|.350
|1-12
|9-9
|1.000
|38
|4.2
|Ntilikina
|14
|12.9
|11-40
|.275
|5-22
|6-9
|.667
|33
|2.4
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|Wright
|2
|4.0
|1-4
|.250
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Pinson
|12
|4.0
|1-10
|.100
|0-6
|5-6
|.833
|7
|0.6
|TEAM
|32
|243.1
|1238-2661
|.465
|475-1323
|599-814
|.736
|3550
|110.9
|OPPONENTS
|32
|243.1
|1289-2680
|.481
|354-983
|571-732
|.780
|3503
|109.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|24
|216
|240
|8.3
|251
|8.7
|81
|1
|47
|106
|17
|Wood
|34
|201
|235
|8.1
|39
|1.3
|79
|0
|13
|68
|21
|Dinwiddie
|13
|89
|102
|3.3
|163
|5.3
|70
|1
|30
|52
|9
|Hardaway
|8
|74
|82
|2.7
|50
|1.7
|40
|0
|28
|30
|4
|Walker
|3
|13
|16
|3.2
|17
|3.4
|10
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Finney-Smith
|44
|81
|125
|4.0
|36
|1.2
|58
|0
|30
|29
|17
|Green
|22
|35
|57
|2.3
|29
|1.2
|62
|0
|23
|18
|1
|Kleber
|19
|59
|78
|3.5
|21
|1.0
|48
|0
|7
|13
|22
|Powell
|49
|47
|96
|3.6
|13
|.5
|66
|0
|16
|21
|10
|Bullock
|12
|93
|105
|3.4
|30
|1.0
|69
|0
|22
|13
|4
|McGee
|15
|36
|51
|2.6
|4
|.2
|25
|0
|3
|20
|11
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bertans
|2
|7
|9
|.7
|4
|.3
|16
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Hardy
|0
|8
|8
|.9
|3
|.3
|9
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Ntilikina
|2
|21
|23
|1.6
|20
|1.4
|21
|0
|3
|8
|2
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|Wright
|2
|1
|3
|1.5
|3
|1.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pinson
|1
|13
|14
|1.2
|4
|.3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|TEAM
|251
|997
|1248
|39.0
|696
|21.8
|659
|3
|232
|395
|123
|OPPONENTS
|298
|1081
|1379
|43.1
|762
|23.8
|723
|0
|201
|447
|134
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.