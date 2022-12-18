|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|27
|36.6
|305-611
|.499
|78-225
|202-277
|.729
|890
|33.0
|Wood
|27
|27.0
|175-320
|.547
|44-110
|78-113
|.690
|472
|17.5
|Dinwiddie
|29
|31.4
|168-363
|.463
|76-184
|65-79
|.823
|477
|16.4
|Walker
|3
|25.0
|16-35
|.457
|5-17
|9-12
|.750
|46
|15.3
|Hardaway
|29
|26.2
|123-327
|.376
|79-220
|54-69
|.783
|379
|13.1
|Finney-Smith
|30
|31.8
|90-226
|.398
|56-165
|15-23
|.652
|251
|8.4
|Green
|25
|20.3
|60-103
|.583
|24-54
|32-45
|.711
|176
|7.0
|Kleber
|22
|25.6
|51-104
|.490
|24-65
|11-14
|.786
|137
|6.2
|Powell
|26
|16.8
|56-81
|.691
|0-1
|35-53
|.660
|147
|5.7
|Bullock
|29
|27.7
|49-142
|.345
|38-117
|15-21
|.714
|151
|5.2
|McGee
|19
|9.0
|37-61
|.607
|1-4
|12-22
|.545
|87
|4.6
|Dorsey
|2
|3.5
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|4.5
|Hardy
|9
|7.1
|14-40
|.350
|1-12
|9-9
|1.000
|38
|4.2
|Bertans
|11
|7.5
|11-31
|.355
|9-25
|5-6
|.833
|36
|3.3
|Ntilikina
|12
|12.0
|9-34
|.265
|4-20
|4-7
|.571
|26
|2.2
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|Wright
|2
|4.0
|1-4
|.250
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Pinson
|11
|4.1
|1-10
|.100
|0-6
|4-4
|1.000
|6
|0.5
|TEAM
|30
|243.3
|1173-2510
|.467
|443-1239
|551-756
|.729
|3340
|111.3
|OPPONENTS
|30
|243.3
|1205-2506
|.481
|334-922
|544-698
|.779
|3288
|109.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|22
|203
|225
|8.3
|234
|8.7
|78
|0
|43
|98
|17
|Wood
|31
|186
|217
|8.0
|37
|1.4
|73
|0
|12
|61
|17
|Dinwiddie
|13
|83
|96
|3.3
|153
|5.3
|64
|1
|28
|49
|8
|Walker
|2
|8
|10
|3.3
|14
|4.7
|6
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Hardaway
|8
|71
|79
|2.7
|49
|1.7
|40
|0
|28
|29
|4
|Finney-Smith
|40
|80
|120
|4.0
|35
|1.2
|57
|0
|29
|28
|16
|Green
|22
|35
|57
|2.3
|29
|1.2
|62
|0
|23
|18
|1
|Kleber
|19
|59
|78
|3.5
|21
|1.0
|48
|0
|7
|13
|22
|Powell
|47
|43
|90
|3.5
|13
|.5
|64
|0
|14
|20
|10
|Bullock
|11
|82
|93
|3.2
|27
|.9
|64
|0
|21
|12
|3
|McGee
|14
|35
|49
|2.6
|4
|.2
|24
|0
|3
|19
|11
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hardy
|0
|8
|8
|.9
|3
|.3
|9
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Bertans
|2
|6
|8
|.7
|4
|.4
|13
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Ntilikina
|2
|16
|18
|1.5
|18
|1.5
|18
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|Wright
|2
|1
|3
|1.5
|3
|1.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pinson
|0
|12
|12
|1.1
|3
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|TEAM
|236
|931
|1167
|38.9
|656
|21.9
|624
|1
|221
|367
|115
|OPPONENTS
|281
|1015
|1296
|43.2
|720
|24.0
|675
|0
|189
|424
|126
