AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic2736.6305-611.49978-225202-277.72989033.0
Wood2727.0175-320.54744-11078-113.69047217.5
Dinwiddie2931.4168-363.46376-18465-79.82347716.4
Walker325.016-35.4575-179-12.7504615.3
Hardaway2926.2123-327.37679-22054-69.78337913.1
Finney-Smith3031.890-226.39856-16515-23.6522518.4
Green2520.360-103.58324-5432-45.7111767.0
Kleber2225.651-104.49024-6511-14.7861376.2
Powell2616.856-81.6910-135-53.6601475.7
Bullock2927.749-142.34538-11715-21.7141515.2
McGee199.037-61.6071-412-22.545874.6
Dorsey23.54-5.8001-20-0.00094.5
Hardy97.114-40.3501-129-91.000384.2
Bertans117.511-31.3559-255-6.833363.3
Ntilikina1212.09-34.2654-204-7.571262.2
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
Wright24.01-4.2500-10-0.00021.0
Pinson114.11-10.1000-64-41.00060.5
TEAM30243.31173-2510.467443-1239551-756.7293340111.3
OPPONENTS30243.31205-2506.481334-922544-698.7793288109.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic222032258.32348.7780439817
Wood311862178.0371.4730126117
Dinwiddie1383963.31535.364128498
Walker28103.3144.760032
Hardaway871792.7491.740028294
Finney-Smith40801204.0351.2570292816
Green2235572.3291.262023181
Kleber1959783.5211.048071322
Powell4743903.513.5640142010
Bullock1182933.227.964021123
McGee1435492.64.224031911
Dorsey1121.00.000000
Hardy088.93.390132
Bertans268.74.4130130
Ntilikina216181.5181.5180352
Campazzo022.291.130630
Wright2131.531.500100
Pinson012121.13.310130
TEAM236931116738.965621.96241221367115
OPPONENTS2811015129643.272024.06750189424126

