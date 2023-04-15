|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|66
|36.2
|719-1449
|.496
|185-541
|515-694
|.742
|2138
|32.4
|Irving
|20
|38.2
|196-384
|.510
|58-148
|89-94
|.947
|539
|27.0
|Dinwiddie
|53
|34.1
|316-694
|.455
|138-341
|170-207
|.821
|940
|17.7
|Wood
|67
|25.9
|396-769
|.515
|105-279
|217-281
|.772
|1114
|16.6
|Hardaway
|71
|30.3
|340-847
|.401
|212-550
|127-165
|.770
|1019
|14.4
|Finney-Smith
|40
|32.2
|129-310
|.416
|77-217
|30-40
|.750
|365
|9.1
|Green
|60
|25.7
|205-382
|.537
|68-169
|68-94
|.723
|546
|9.1
|Hardy
|48
|14.8
|146-333
|.438
|63-156
|65-79
|.823
|420
|8.8
|Walker
|9
|16.0
|24-57
|.421
|7-28
|17-21
|.810
|72
|8.0
|Bullock
|78
|30.3
|192-470
|.409
|151-397
|26-37
|.703
|561
|7.2
|Powell
|76
|19.2
|197-269
|.732
|0-5
|112-168
|.667
|506
|6.7
|Kleber
|37
|25.1
|77-169
|.456
|39-112
|27-38
|.711
|220
|5.9
|Bertans
|45
|10.9
|69-160
|.431
|55-141
|13-15
|.867
|206
|4.6
|Morris
|8
|8.8
|14-33
|.424
|8-22
|0-0
|.000
|36
|4.5
|Holiday
|18
|16.4
|29-79
|.367
|16-56
|5-8
|.625
|79
|4.4
|McGee
|42
|8.5
|80-125
|.640
|2-5
|24-41
|.585
|186
|4.4
|Wright
|27
|12.4
|46-98
|.469
|9-28
|13-19
|.684
|114
|4.2
|Lawson
|14
|7.6
|21-43
|.488
|10-25
|2-8
|.250
|54
|3.9
|Dorsey
|3
|2.7
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|3.0
|Ntilikina
|47
|12.9
|48-132
|.364
|17-67
|22-33
|.667
|135
|2.9
|Pinson
|40
|8.1
|31-87
|.356
|22-62
|11-13
|.846
|95
|2.4
|Silva
|1
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|TEAM
|82
|243.0
|3283-6909
|.475
|1246-3362
|1554-2057
|.755
|9366
|114.2
|OPPONENTS
|82
|243.0
|3425-7065
|.485
|913-2596
|1597-2046
|.781
|9360
|114.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|54
|515
|569
|8.6
|529
|8.0
|166
|1
|90
|236
|33
|Irving
|21
|79
|100
|5.0
|120
|6.0
|56
|0
|25
|37
|12
|Dinwiddie
|19
|144
|163
|3.1
|279
|5.3
|124
|1
|39
|90
|16
|Wood
|87
|404
|491
|7.3
|121
|1.8
|169
|0
|30
|121
|72
|Hardaway
|21
|230
|251
|3.5
|129
|1.8
|120
|0
|49
|60
|12
|Finney-Smith
|67
|121
|188
|4.7
|59
|1.5
|80
|0
|38
|36
|20
|Green
|55
|127
|182
|3.0
|103
|1.7
|156
|0
|42
|72
|5
|Hardy
|11
|78
|89
|1.9
|65
|1.4
|64
|0
|17
|46
|7
|Walker
|3
|13
|16
|1.8
|19
|2.1
|11
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Bullock
|32
|251
|283
|3.6
|108
|1.4
|166
|0
|54
|36
|13
|Powell
|149
|165
|314
|4.1
|69
|.9
|209
|0
|48
|65
|26
|Kleber
|30
|105
|135
|3.6
|52
|1.4
|85
|0
|12
|27
|30
|Bertans
|10
|43
|53
|1.2
|21
|.5
|53
|0
|11
|10
|8
|Morris
|0
|12
|12
|1.5
|6
|.8
|15
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Holiday
|3
|29
|32
|1.8
|16
|.9
|31
|0
|14
|10
|9
|McGee
|30
|77
|107
|2.5
|11
|.3
|54
|0
|4
|36
|26
|Wright
|9
|38
|47
|1.7
|58
|2.1
|24
|0
|8
|19
|5
|Lawson
|6
|14
|20
|1.4
|2
|.1
|10
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ntilikina
|7
|55
|62
|1.3
|58
|1.2
|65
|0
|16
|29
|7
|Pinson
|10
|53
|63
|1.6
|46
|1.2
|34
|0
|6
|12
|1
|Silva
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|TEAM
|625
|2556
|3181
|38.8
|1880
|22.9
|1697
|3
|514
|957
|304
|OPPONENTS
|830
|2838
|3668
|44.7
|2044
|24.9
|1789
|0
|522
|1018
|312
