AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic6636.2719-1449.496185-541515-694.742213832.4
Irving2038.2196-384.51058-14889-94.94753927.0
Dinwiddie5334.1316-694.455138-341170-207.82194017.7
Wood6725.9396-769.515105-279217-281.772111416.6
Hardaway7130.3340-847.401212-550127-165.770101914.4
Finney-Smith4032.2129-310.41677-21730-40.7503659.1
Green6025.7205-382.53768-16968-94.7235469.1
Hardy4814.8146-333.43863-15665-79.8234208.8
Walker916.024-57.4217-2817-21.810728.0
Bullock7830.3192-470.409151-39726-37.7035617.2
Powell7619.2197-269.7320-5112-168.6675066.7
Kleber3725.177-169.45639-11227-38.7112205.9
Bertans4510.969-160.43155-14113-15.8672064.6
Morris88.814-33.4248-220-0.000364.5
Holiday1816.429-79.36716-565-8.625794.4
McGee428.580-125.6402-524-41.5851864.4
Wright2712.446-98.4699-2813-19.6841144.2
Lawson147.621-43.48810-252-8.250543.9
Dorsey32.74-5.8001-20-0.00093.0
Ntilikina4712.948-132.36417-6722-33.6671352.9
Pinson408.131-87.35622-6211-13.846952.4
Silva13.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
TEAM82243.03283-6909.4751246-33621554-2057.7559366114.2
OPPONENTS82243.03425-7065.485913-25961597-2046.7819360114.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic545155698.65298.016619023633
Irving21791005.01206.0560253712
Dinwiddie191441633.12795.31241399016
Wood874044917.31211.816903012172
Hardaway212302513.51291.81200496012
Finney-Smith671211884.7591.5800383620
Green551271823.01031.7156042725
Hardy1178891.9651.464017467
Walker313161.8192.1110242
Bullock322512833.61081.41660543613
Powell1491653144.169.92090486526
Kleber301051353.6521.4850122730
Bertans1043531.221.553011108
Morris012121.56.8150140
Holiday329321.816.931014109
McGee30771072.511.354043626
Wright938471.7582.12408195
Lawson614201.42.1100230
Dorsey112.70.000000
Ntilikina755621.3581.265016297
Pinson1053631.6461.23406121
Silva000.00.020010
Campazzo022.291.130630
TEAM6252556318138.8188022.916973514957304
OPPONENTS8302838366844.7204424.9178905221018312

