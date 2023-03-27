|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|60
|36.4
|664-1336
|.497
|169-488
|486-659
|.737
|1983
|33.1
|Irving
|15
|37.5
|143-289
|.495
|46-119
|73-78
|.936
|405
|27.0
|Dinwiddie
|53
|34.1
|316-694
|.455
|138-341
|170-207
|.821
|940
|17.7
|Wood
|62
|26.6
|377-730
|.516
|97-264
|208-267
|.779
|1059
|17.1
|Hardaway
|66
|30.3
|308-789
|.390
|193-514
|115-150
|.767
|924
|14.0
|Green
|55
|25.6
|192-360
|.533
|64-158
|67-93
|.720
|515
|9.4
|Finney-Smith
|40
|32.2
|129-310
|.416
|77-217
|30-40
|.750
|365
|9.1
|Hardy
|41
|14.3
|118-275
|.429
|52-129
|61-73
|.836
|349
|8.5
|Walker
|9
|16.0
|24-57
|.421
|7-28
|17-21
|.810
|72
|8.0
|Bullock
|72
|30.8
|178-434
|.410
|142-367
|26-37
|.703
|524
|7.3
|Powell
|70
|19.7
|189-260
|.727
|0-5
|110-162
|.679
|488
|7.0
|Kleber
|33
|25.9
|71-154
|.461
|36-101
|24-35
|.686
|202
|6.1
|Bertans
|41
|10.6
|57-136
|.419
|46-120
|10-12
|.833
|170
|4.1
|McGee
|37
|8.0
|65-107
|.607
|1-4
|20-34
|.588
|151
|4.1
|Holiday
|14
|16.6
|21-56
|.375
|14-43
|0-2
|.000
|56
|4.0
|Wright
|24
|11.6
|34-72
|.472
|7-21
|11-16
|.688
|86
|3.6
|Dorsey
|3
|2.7
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|3.0
|Lawson
|12
|5.1
|12-25
|.480
|7-16
|1-3
|.333
|32
|2.7
|Ntilikina
|44
|11.8
|40-110
|.364
|14-58
|17-25
|.680
|111
|2.5
|Morris
|5
|4.8
|4-7
|.571
|2-5
|0-0
|.000
|10
|2.0
|Silva
|1
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Pinson
|37
|6.6
|20-61
|.328
|15-44
|9-11
|.818
|64
|1.7
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|TEAM
|75
|243.0
|2970-6281
|.473
|1131-3055
|1456-1927
|.756
|8527
|113.7
|OPPONENTS
|75
|243.0
|3110-6400
|.486
|825-2354
|1462-1875
|.780
|8507
|113.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|50
|470
|520
|8.7
|491
|8.2
|153
|1
|86
|223
|31
|Irving
|17
|62
|79
|5.3
|89
|5.9
|44
|0
|17
|31
|8
|Dinwiddie
|19
|144
|163
|3.1
|279
|5.3
|124
|1
|39
|90
|16
|Wood
|82
|388
|470
|7.6
|114
|1.8
|165
|0
|28
|115
|66
|Hardaway
|21
|215
|236
|3.6
|114
|1.7
|108
|0
|49
|55
|11
|Green
|50
|110
|160
|2.9
|96
|1.7
|146
|0
|41
|68
|4
|Finney-Smith
|67
|121
|188
|4.7
|59
|1.5
|80
|0
|38
|36
|20
|Hardy
|7
|64
|71
|1.7
|49
|1.2
|57
|0
|14
|37
|5
|Walker
|3
|13
|16
|1.8
|19
|2.1
|11
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Bullock
|32
|233
|265
|3.7
|98
|1.4
|158
|0
|53
|32
|13
|Powell
|140
|159
|299
|4.3
|63
|.9
|195
|0
|48
|62
|25
|Kleber
|29
|96
|125
|3.8
|43
|1.3
|78
|0
|11
|20
|29
|Bertans
|8
|33
|41
|1.0
|20
|.5
|49
|0
|10
|10
|6
|McGee
|28
|66
|94
|2.5
|10
|.3
|46
|0
|4
|32
|21
|Holiday
|2
|20
|22
|1.6
|13
|.9
|26
|0
|11
|8
|8
|Wright
|8
|32
|40
|1.7
|48
|2.0
|21
|0
|8
|16
|4
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lawson
|2
|7
|9
|.8
|1
|.1
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Ntilikina
|6
|50
|56
|1.3
|50
|1.1
|58
|0
|11
|25
|5
|Morris
|0
|3
|3
|.6
|1
|.2
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Silva
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pinson
|8
|33
|41
|1.1
|30
|.8
|24
|0
|4
|9
|1
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|TEAM
|580
|2322
|2902
|38.7
|1696
|22.6
|1560
|3
|482
|881
|275
|OPPONENTS
|736
|2581
|3317
|44.2
|1857
|24.8
|1666
|0
|476
|945
|294
