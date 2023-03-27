AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic6036.4664-1336.497169-488486-659.737198333.1
Irving1537.5143-289.49546-11973-78.93640527.0
Dinwiddie5334.1316-694.455138-341170-207.82194017.7
Wood6226.6377-730.51697-264208-267.779105917.1
Hardaway6630.3308-789.390193-514115-150.76792414.0
Green5525.6192-360.53364-15867-93.7205159.4
Finney-Smith4032.2129-310.41677-21730-40.7503659.1
Hardy4114.3118-275.42952-12961-73.8363498.5
Walker916.024-57.4217-2817-21.810728.0
Bullock7230.8178-434.410142-36726-37.7035247.3
Powell7019.7189-260.7270-5110-162.6794887.0
Kleber3325.971-154.46136-10124-35.6862026.1
Bertans4110.657-136.41946-12010-12.8331704.1
McGee378.065-107.6071-420-34.5881514.1
Holiday1416.621-56.37514-430-2.000564.0
Wright2411.634-72.4727-2111-16.688863.6
Dorsey32.74-5.8001-20-0.00093.0
Lawson125.112-25.4807-161-3.333322.7
Ntilikina4411.840-110.36414-5817-25.6801112.5
Morris54.84-7.5712-50-0.000102.0
Silva13.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Pinson376.620-61.32815-449-11.818641.7
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
TEAM75243.02970-6281.4731131-30551456-1927.7568527113.7
OPPONENTS75243.03110-6400.486825-23541462-1875.7808507113.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic504705208.74918.215318622331
Irving1762795.3895.944017318
Dinwiddie191441633.12795.31241399016
Wood823884707.61141.816502811566
Hardaway212152363.61141.71080495511
Green501101602.9961.7146041684
Finney-Smith671211884.7591.5800383620
Hardy764711.7491.257014375
Walker313161.8192.1110242
Bullock322332653.7981.41580533213
Powell1401592994.363.91950486225
Kleber29961253.8431.3780112029
Bertans833411.020.549010106
McGee2866942.510.346043221
Holiday220221.613.92601188
Wright832401.7482.02108164
Dorsey112.70.000000
Lawson279.81.170110
Ntilikina650561.3501.158011255
Morris033.61.250130
Silva000.00.020010
Pinson833411.130.8240491
Campazzo022.291.130630
TEAM5802322290238.7169622.615603482881275
OPPONENTS7362581331744.2185724.816660476945294

