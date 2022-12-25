|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|30
|36.6
|335-674
|.497
|88-250
|226-305
|.741
|984
|32.8
|Wood
|30
|27.3
|186-349
|.533
|47-122
|88-124
|.710
|507
|16.9
|Dinwiddie
|32
|32.1
|183-397
|.461
|88-210
|73-88
|.830
|527
|16.5
|Hardaway
|31
|26.7
|131-353
|.371
|83-237
|62-80
|.775
|407
|13.1
|Walker
|5
|23.8
|21-50
|.420
|6-24
|16-19
|.842
|64
|12.8
|Finney-Smith
|31
|31.6
|93-232
|.401
|58-168
|16-25
|.640
|260
|8.4
|Green
|25
|20.3
|60-103
|.583
|24-54
|32-45
|.711
|176
|7.0
|Kleber
|22
|25.6
|51-104
|.490
|24-65
|11-14
|.786
|137
|6.2
|Powell
|28
|17.0
|60-86
|.698
|0-1
|40-59
|.678
|160
|5.7
|Bullock
|32
|28.0
|53-157
|.338
|41-131
|15-21
|.714
|162
|5.1
|Bertans
|14
|9.2
|21-50
|.420
|18-43
|8-9
|.889
|68
|4.9
|Dorsey
|2
|3.5
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|4.5
|McGee
|21
|8.7
|40-64
|.625
|1-4
|13-24
|.542
|94
|4.5
|Hardy
|9
|7.1
|14-40
|.350
|1-12
|9-9
|1.000
|38
|4.2
|Ntilikina
|15
|12.9
|14-44
|.318
|6-24
|8-11
|.727
|42
|2.8
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|Wright
|3
|5.7
|2-7
|.286
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|Pinson
|13
|4.8
|3-13
|.231
|2-8
|5-6
|.833
|13
|1.0
|TEAM
|33
|243.0
|1274-2741
|.465
|491-1367
|623-841
|.741
|3662
|111.0
|OPPONENTS
|33
|243.0
|1326-2761
|.480
|362-1009
|595-760
|.783
|3609
|109.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|24
|224
|248
|8.3
|261
|8.7
|84
|1
|50
|113
|17
|Wood
|34
|206
|240
|8.0
|39
|1.3
|82
|0
|13
|69
|25
|Dinwiddie
|13
|89
|102
|3.2
|164
|5.1
|73
|1
|30
|52
|9
|Hardaway
|8
|81
|89
|2.9
|54
|1.7
|42
|0
|28
|30
|5
|Walker
|3
|13
|16
|3.2
|17
|3.4
|10
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Finney-Smith
|44
|81
|125
|4.0
|36
|1.2
|58
|0
|30
|29
|17
|Green
|22
|35
|57
|2.3
|29
|1.2
|62
|0
|23
|18
|1
|Kleber
|19
|59
|78
|3.5
|21
|1.0
|48
|0
|7
|13
|22
|Powell
|52
|48
|100
|3.6
|14
|.5
|71
|0
|16
|21
|10
|Bullock
|12
|95
|107
|3.3
|31
|1.0
|69
|0
|23
|13
|4
|Bertans
|4
|7
|11
|.8
|4
|.3
|18
|0
|3
|4
|2
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee
|15
|36
|51
|2.4
|4
|.2
|25
|0
|3
|20
|11
|Hardy
|0
|8
|8
|.9
|3
|.3
|9
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Ntilikina
|2
|21
|23
|1.5
|21
|1.4
|21
|0
|4
|12
|2
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|Wright
|3
|3
|6
|2.0
|4
|1.3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Pinson
|2
|15
|17
|1.3
|5
|.4
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|TEAM
|258
|1024
|1282
|38.8
|716
|21.7
|680
|3
|242
|409
|130
|OPPONENTS
|310
|1114
|1424
|43.2
|788
|23.9
|744
|0
|210
|461
|137
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.