AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic3036.6335-674.49788-250226-305.74198432.8
Wood3027.3186-349.53347-12288-124.71050716.9
Dinwiddie3232.1183-397.46188-21073-88.83052716.5
Hardaway3126.7131-353.37183-23762-80.77540713.1
Walker523.821-50.4206-2416-19.8426412.8
Finney-Smith3131.693-232.40158-16816-25.6402608.4
Green2520.360-103.58324-5432-45.7111767.0
Kleber2225.651-104.49024-6511-14.7861376.2
Powell2817.060-86.6980-140-59.6781605.7
Bullock3228.053-157.33841-13115-21.7141625.1
Bertans149.221-50.42018-438-9.889684.9
Dorsey23.54-5.8001-20-0.00094.5
McGee218.740-64.6251-413-24.542944.5
Hardy97.114-40.3501-129-91.000384.2
Ntilikina1512.914-44.3186-248-11.727422.8
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
Wright35.72-7.2860-10-0.00041.3
Pinson134.83-13.2312-85-6.833131.0
TEAM33243.01274-2741.465491-1367623-841.7413662111.0
OPPONENTS33243.01326-2761.480362-1009595-760.7833609109.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic242242488.32618.78415011317
Wood342062408.0391.3820136925
Dinwiddie13891023.21645.173130529
Hardaway881892.9541.742028305
Walker313163.2173.4100042
Finney-Smith44811254.0361.2580302917
Green2235572.3291.262023181
Kleber1959783.5211.048071322
Powell52481003.614.5710162110
Bullock12951073.3311.069023134
Bertans4711.84.3180342
Dorsey1121.00.000000
McGee1536512.44.225032011
Hardy088.93.390132
Ntilikina221231.5211.42104122
Campazzo022.291.130630
Wright3362.041.320321
Pinson215171.35.430230
TEAM2581024128238.871621.76803242409130
OPPONENTS3101114142443.278823.97440210461137

