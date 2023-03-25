|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|59
|36.4
|652-1307
|.499
|162-472
|477-649
|.735
|1943
|32.9
|Irving
|14
|37.6
|138-274
|.504
|44-113
|67-72
|.931
|387
|27.6
|Dinwiddie
|53
|34.1
|316-694
|.455
|138-341
|170-207
|.821
|940
|17.7
|Wood
|61
|26.7
|374-726
|.515
|96-262
|206-265
|.777
|1050
|17.2
|Hardaway
|65
|30.2
|303-775
|.391
|190-505
|113-148
|.764
|909
|14.0
|Green
|54
|25.8
|191-358
|.534
|64-157
|67-93
|.720
|513
|9.5
|Finney-Smith
|40
|32.2
|129-310
|.416
|77-217
|30-40
|.750
|365
|9.1
|Hardy
|40
|14.4
|117-272
|.430
|51-128
|61-73
|.836
|346
|8.7
|Walker
|9
|16.0
|24-57
|.421
|7-28
|17-21
|.810
|72
|8.0
|Bullock
|71
|30.7
|177-429
|.413
|141-362
|26-37
|.703
|521
|7.3
|Powell
|69
|19.9
|189-259
|.730
|0-5
|110-162
|.679
|488
|7.1
|Kleber
|32
|25.7
|67-145
|.462
|32-94
|22-33
|.667
|188
|5.9
|Holiday
|13
|16.8
|21-54
|.389
|14-41
|0-2
|.000
|56
|4.3
|Bertans
|41
|10.6
|57-136
|.419
|46-120
|10-12
|.833
|170
|4.1
|McGee
|37
|8.0
|65-107
|.607
|1-4
|20-34
|.588
|151
|4.1
|Wright
|24
|11.6
|34-72
|.472
|7-21
|11-16
|.688
|86
|3.6
|Dorsey
|3
|2.7
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|3.0
|Lawson
|12
|5.1
|12-25
|.480
|7-16
|1-3
|.333
|32
|2.7
|Ntilikina
|44
|11.8
|40-110
|.364
|14-58
|17-25
|.680
|111
|2.5
|Morris
|5
|4.8
|4-7
|.571
|2-5
|0-0
|.000
|10
|2.0
|Silva
|1
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Pinson
|37
|6.6
|20-61
|.328
|15-44
|9-11
|.818
|64
|1.7
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|TEAM
|74
|243.0
|2938-6197
|.474
|1112-3006
|1435-1905
|.753
|8423
|113.8
|OPPONENTS
|74
|243.0
|3071-6312
|.487
|813-2325
|1442-1851
|.779
|8397
|113.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|49
|459
|508
|8.6
|483
|8.2
|151
|1
|84
|219
|29
|Irving
|17
|58
|75
|5.4
|86
|6.1
|41
|0
|15
|29
|7
|Dinwiddie
|19
|144
|163
|3.1
|279
|5.3
|124
|1
|39
|90
|16
|Wood
|82
|384
|466
|7.6
|113
|1.9
|163
|0
|28
|114
|65
|Hardaway
|21
|210
|231
|3.6
|113
|1.7
|105
|0
|48
|55
|10
|Green
|50
|110
|160
|3.0
|96
|1.8
|143
|0
|40
|68
|4
|Finney-Smith
|67
|121
|188
|4.7
|59
|1.5
|80
|0
|38
|36
|20
|Hardy
|6
|64
|70
|1.8
|46
|1.2
|55
|0
|13
|36
|5
|Walker
|3
|13
|16
|1.8
|19
|2.1
|11
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Bullock
|32
|227
|259
|3.6
|98
|1.4
|155
|0
|53
|32
|13
|Powell
|140
|159
|299
|4.3
|63
|.9
|195
|0
|48
|62
|25
|Kleber
|28
|93
|121
|3.8
|42
|1.3
|73
|0
|10
|20
|27
|Holiday
|2
|19
|21
|1.6
|12
|.9
|25
|0
|11
|8
|8
|Bertans
|8
|33
|41
|1.0
|20
|.5
|49
|0
|10
|10
|6
|McGee
|28
|66
|94
|2.5
|10
|.3
|46
|0
|4
|32
|21
|Wright
|8
|32
|40
|1.7
|48
|2.0
|21
|0
|8
|16
|4
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lawson
|2
|7
|9
|.8
|1
|.1
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Ntilikina
|6
|50
|56
|1.3
|50
|1.1
|58
|0
|11
|25
|5
|Morris
|0
|3
|3
|.6
|1
|.2
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Silva
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pinson
|8
|33
|41
|1.1
|30
|.8
|24
|0
|4
|9
|1
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|TEAM
|577
|2288
|2865
|38.7
|1678
|22.7
|1536
|3
|474
|873
|268
|OPPONENTS
|722
|2537
|3259
|44.0
|1830
|24.7
|1648
|0
|470
|931
|292
