|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|36
|36.9
|411-820
|.501
|103-293
|299-403
|.742
|1224
|34.0
|Wood
|36
|27.9
|236-437
|.540
|64-161
|99-140
|.707
|635
|17.6
|Dinwiddie
|38
|33.1
|215-469
|.458
|99-243
|86-103
|.835
|615
|16.2
|Hardaway
|37
|28.5
|165-436
|.378
|104-292
|71-90
|.789
|505
|13.6
|Finney-Smith
|31
|31.6
|93-232
|.401
|58-168
|16-25
|.640
|260
|8.4
|Walker
|9
|16.0
|24-57
|.421
|7-28
|17-21
|.810
|72
|8.0
|Green
|25
|20.3
|60-103
|.583
|24-54
|32-45
|.711
|176
|7.0
|Kleber
|22
|25.6
|51-104
|.490
|24-65
|11-14
|.786
|137
|6.2
|Powell
|34
|17.5
|78-107
|.729
|0-2
|50-72
|.694
|206
|6.1
|Bullock
|37
|28.9
|65-187
|.348
|49-156
|15-22
|.682
|194
|5.2
|Hardy
|12
|7.8
|20-52
|.385
|5-18
|11-11
|1.000
|56
|4.7
|Bertans
|20
|9.7
|26-69
|.377
|21-60
|10-12
|.833
|83
|4.2
|McGee
|24
|8.1
|43-71
|.606
|1-4
|13-24
|.542
|100
|4.2
|Dorsey
|3
|2.7
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|3.0
|Ntilikina
|20
|13.1
|19-59
|.322
|7-34
|8-11
|.727
|53
|2.7
|Wright
|9
|10.4
|8-18
|.444
|0-4
|0-2
|.000
|16
|1.8
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|Pinson
|18
|4.6
|6-22
|.273
|4-14
|6-7
|.857
|22
|1.2
|Lawson
|2
|2.5
|0-2
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|39
|243.2
|1527-3263
|.468
|574-1611
|745-1004
|.742
|4373
|112.1
|OPPONENTS
|39
|243.2
|1574-3281
|.480
|432-1212
|734-945
|.777
|4314
|110.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|36
|281
|317
|8.8
|313
|8.7
|104
|1
|60
|130
|21
|Wood
|48
|241
|289
|8.0
|56
|1.6
|102
|0
|18
|76
|41
|Dinwiddie
|15
|103
|118
|3.1
|195
|5.1
|90
|1
|32
|58
|9
|Hardaway
|9
|105
|114
|3.1
|60
|1.6
|56
|0
|32
|34
|5
|Finney-Smith
|44
|81
|125
|4.0
|36
|1.2
|58
|0
|30
|29
|17
|Walker
|3
|13
|16
|1.8
|19
|2.1
|11
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Green
|22
|35
|57
|2.3
|29
|1.2
|62
|0
|23
|18
|1
|Kleber
|19
|59
|78
|3.5
|21
|1.0
|48
|0
|7
|13
|22
|Powell
|68
|60
|128
|3.8
|20
|.6
|96
|0
|18
|26
|14
|Bullock
|14
|111
|125
|3.4
|40
|1.1
|82
|0
|28
|17
|8
|Hardy
|0
|13
|13
|1.1
|5
|.4
|13
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Bertans
|4
|14
|18
|.9
|4
|.2
|24
|0
|3
|5
|2
|McGee
|15
|39
|54
|2.2
|5
|.2
|26
|0
|3
|21
|11
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ntilikina
|3
|29
|32
|1.6
|24
|1.2
|29
|0
|4
|14
|2
|Wright
|4
|6
|10
|1.1
|11
|1.2
|10
|0
|7
|6
|1
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|Pinson
|2
|20
|22
|1.2
|5
|.3
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Lawson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|307
|1213
|1520
|39.0
|852
|21.8
|819
|3
|276
|461
|158
|OPPONENTS
|378
|1330
|1708
|43.8
|932
|23.9
|884
|0
|236
|524
|151
