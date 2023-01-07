AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic3636.9411-820.501103-293299-403.742122434.0
Wood3627.9236-437.54064-16199-140.70763517.6
Dinwiddie3833.1215-469.45899-24386-103.83561516.2
Hardaway3728.5165-436.378104-29271-90.78950513.6
Finney-Smith3131.693-232.40158-16816-25.6402608.4
Walker916.024-57.4217-2817-21.810728.0
Green2520.360-103.58324-5432-45.7111767.0
Kleber2225.651-104.49024-6511-14.7861376.2
Powell3417.578-107.7290-250-72.6942066.1
Bullock3728.965-187.34849-15615-22.6821945.2
Hardy127.820-52.3855-1811-111.000564.7
Bertans209.726-69.37721-6010-12.833834.2
McGee248.143-71.6061-413-24.5421004.2
Dorsey32.74-5.8001-20-0.00093.0
Ntilikina2013.119-59.3227-348-11.727532.7
Wright910.48-18.4440-40-2.000161.8
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
Pinson184.66-22.2734-146-7.857221.2
Lawson22.50-2.0000-20-0.00000.0
TEAM39243.21527-3263.468574-1611745-1004.7424373112.1
OPPONENTS39243.21574-3281.480432-1212734-945.7774314110.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic362813178.83138.710416013021
Wood482412898.0561.61020187641
Dinwiddie151031183.11955.190132589
Hardaway91051143.1601.656032345
Finney-Smith44811254.0361.2580302917
Walker313161.8192.1110242
Green2235572.3291.262023181
Kleber1959783.5211.048071322
Powell68601283.820.6960182614
Bullock141111253.4401.182028178
Hardy013131.15.4130142
Bertans41418.94.2240352
McGee1539542.25.226032111
Dorsey112.70.000000
Ntilikina329321.6241.22904142
Wright46101.1111.2100761
Campazzo022.291.130630
Pinson220221.25.350230
Lawson000.00.000000
TEAM3071213152039.085221.88193276461158
OPPONENTS3781330170843.893223.98840236524151

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you