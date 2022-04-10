|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|64
|35.5
|633-1385
|.457
|199-564
|356-481
|.740
|1821
|28.5
|Porzingis
|34
|29.5
|229-508
|.451
|49-173
|147-170
|.865
|654
|19.2
|Brunson
|78
|32.0
|499-995
|.502
|91-245
|178-211
|.844
|1267
|16.2
|Dinwiddie
|22
|28.7
|118-236
|.500
|40-100
|79-109
|.725
|355
|16.1
|Hardaway
|42
|29.6
|209-530
|.394
|102-304
|78-103
|.757
|598
|14.2
|Finney-Smith
|79
|33.1
|320-685
|.467
|168-430
|56-83
|.675
|864
|10.9
|Powell
|81
|21.9
|264-395
|.668
|13-37
|164-206
|.796
|705
|8.7
|Bullock
|67
|28.0
|200-495
|.404
|140-389
|39-47
|.830
|579
|8.6
|Kleber
|59
|24.6
|141-354
|.398
|83-255
|46-65
|.708
|411
|7.0
|Knight
|5
|13.0
|10-25
|.400
|4-17
|8-8
|1.000
|32
|6.4
|Thomas
|1
|13.0
|3-8
|.375
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|6.0
|Bertans
|21
|14.0
|36-100
|.360
|29-83
|8-10
|.800
|109
|5.2
|Burke
|41
|10.5
|83-212
|.392
|25-81
|20-23
|.870
|211
|5.1
|Green
|66
|15.5
|127-251
|.506
|27-75
|31-45
|.689
|312
|4.7
|Chriss
|33
|9.8
|60-127
|.472
|8-25
|20-31
|.645
|148
|4.5
|Marjanovic
|22
|5.5
|40-66
|.606
|1-3
|13-22
|.591
|94
|4.3
|Ntilikina
|58
|11.8
|89-223
|.399
|38-111
|24-25
|.960
|240
|4.1
|S.Brown
|49
|12.8
|59-155
|.381
|28-92
|14-15
|.933
|160
|3.3
|M.Brown
|26
|6.5
|27-50
|.540
|0-0
|27-43
|.628
|81
|3.1
|Cauley-Stein
|18
|9.8
|16-35
|.457
|1-2
|1-2
|.500
|34
|1.9
|Omoruyi
|4
|4.5
|2-5
|.400
|1-2
|2-4
|.500
|7
|1.8
|Pinson
|18
|7.5
|9-34
|.265
|6-26
|8-8
|1.000
|32
|1.8
|Wright
|2
|2.5
|1-4
|.250
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|3
|1.5
|C.Brown
|3
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Jones
|3
|6.3
|0-7
|.000
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|0.7
|King
|4
|4.8
|0-5
|.000
|0-4
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.3
|McLaughlin
|4
|2.8
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|81
|240.9
|3176-6897
|.460
|1053-3027
|1323-1716
|.771
|8728
|107.8
|OPPONENTS
|81
|240.9
|3155-6912
|.456
|884-2604
|1273-1666
|.764
|8467
|104.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|55
|530
|585
|9.1
|559
|8.7
|144
|0
|73
|288
|35
|Porzingis
|64
|197
|261
|7.7
|69
|2.0
|88
|1
|25
|53
|59
|Brunson
|43
|260
|303
|3.9
|372
|4.8
|151
|0
|66
|123
|3
|Dinwiddie
|9
|60
|69
|3.1
|85
|3.9
|42
|0
|16
|30
|6
|Hardaway
|13
|143
|156
|3.7
|92
|2.2
|74
|0
|38
|34
|6
|Finney-Smith
|122
|250
|372
|4.7
|149
|1.9
|183
|0
|87
|80
|39
|Powell
|170
|227
|397
|4.9
|95
|1.2
|218
|0
|37
|61
|38
|Bullock
|32
|206
|238
|3.6
|81
|1.2
|108
|0
|41
|39
|14
|Kleber
|70
|280
|350
|5.9
|68
|1.2
|137
|0
|30
|47
|58
|Knight
|0
|8
|8
|1.6
|8
|1.6
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|4
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bertans
|6
|49
|55
|2.6
|15
|.7
|29
|0
|5
|5
|6
|Burke
|4
|28
|32
|.8
|53
|1.3
|39
|0
|12
|26
|0
|Green
|51
|107
|158
|2.4
|77
|1.2
|112
|0
|45
|42
|14
|Chriss
|30
|70
|100
|3.0
|17
|.5
|61
|0
|13
|17
|12
|Marjanovic
|7
|30
|37
|1.7
|2
|.1
|23
|0
|0
|13
|3
|Ntilikina
|12
|67
|79
|1.4
|69
|1.2
|61
|0
|27
|31
|7
|S.Brown
|26
|123
|149
|3.0
|34
|.7
|56
|0
|14
|23
|7
|M.Brown
|16
|45
|61
|2.3
|1
|.0
|28
|0
|3
|14
|9
|Cauley-Stein
|13
|25
|38
|2.1
|9
|.5
|17
|0
|6
|7
|3
|Omoruyi
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinson
|2
|18
|20
|1.1
|15
|.8
|11
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Wright
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Brown
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Jones
|1
|2
|3
|1.0
|5
|1.7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|King
|0
|5
|5
|1.2
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McLaughlin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|749
|2736
|3485
|43.0
|1884
|23.3
|1596
|1
|547
|1009
|322
|OPPONENTS
|773
|2771
|3544
|43.8
|1899
|23.4
|1628
|1
|560
|1065
|297
