AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic6435.5633-1385.457199-564356-481.740182128.5
Porzingis3429.5229-508.45149-173147-170.86565419.2
Brunson7832.0499-995.50291-245178-211.844126716.2
Dinwiddie2228.7118-236.50040-10079-109.72535516.1
Hardaway4229.6209-530.394102-30478-103.75759814.2
Finney-Smith7933.1320-685.467168-43056-83.67586410.9
Powell8121.9264-395.66813-37164-206.7967058.7
Bullock6728.0200-495.404140-38939-47.8305798.6
Kleber5924.6141-354.39883-25546-65.7084117.0
Knight513.010-25.4004-178-81.000326.4
Thomas113.03-8.3750-30-0.00066.0
Bertans2114.036-100.36029-838-10.8001095.2
Burke4110.583-212.39225-8120-23.8702115.1
Green6615.5127-251.50627-7531-45.6893124.7
Chriss339.860-127.4728-2520-31.6451484.5
Marjanovic225.540-66.6061-313-22.591944.3
Ntilikina5811.889-223.39938-11124-25.9602404.1
S.Brown4912.859-155.38128-9214-15.9331603.3
M.Brown266.527-50.5400-027-43.628813.1
Cauley-Stein189.816-35.4571-21-2.500341.9
Omoruyi44.52-5.4001-22-4.50071.8
Pinson187.59-34.2656-268-81.000321.8
Wright22.51-4.2500-11-11.00031.5
C.Brown35.01-5.2000-30-0.00020.7
Jones36.30-7.0000-12-21.00020.7
King44.80-5.0000-41-2.50010.3
McLaughlin42.80-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM81240.93176-6897.4601053-30271323-1716.7718728107.8
OPPONENTS81240.93155-6912.456884-26041273-1666.7648467104.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic555305859.15598.714407328835
Porzingis641972617.7692.0881255359
Brunson432603033.93724.81510661233
Dinwiddie960693.1853.942016306
Hardaway131431563.7922.274038346
Finney-Smith1222503724.71491.91830878039
Powell1702273974.9951.22180376138
Bullock322062383.6811.21080413914
Kleber702803505.9681.21370304758
Knight0881.681.650140
Thomas000.044.000000
Bertans649552.615.7290556
Burke42832.8531.339012260
Green511071582.4771.21120454214
Chriss30701003.017.5610131712
Marjanovic730371.72.12300133
Ntilikina1267791.4691.261027317
S.Brown261231493.034.756014237
M.Brown1645612.31.02803149
Cauley-Stein1325382.19.5170673
Omoruyi2571.82.520000
Pinson218201.115.8110532
Wright101.50.000000
C.Brown011.31.320201
Jones1231.051.700130
King0551.20.040010
McLaughlin000.02.510000
TEAM7492736348543.0188423.3159615471009322
OPPONENTS7732771354443.8189923.4162815601065297

