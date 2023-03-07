|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|55
|36.5
|615-1220
|.504
|153-437
|452-613
|.737
|1835
|33.4
|Irving
|9
|37.4
|88-169
|.521
|29-69
|38-41
|.927
|243
|27.0
|Dinwiddie
|53
|34.1
|316-694
|.455
|138-341
|170-207
|.821
|940
|17.7
|Wood
|53
|26.9
|332-635
|.523
|89-241
|168-220
|.764
|921
|17.4
|Hardaway
|59
|30.0
|274-709
|.386
|172-462
|106-138
|.768
|826
|14.0
|Finney-Smith
|40
|32.2
|129-310
|.416
|77-217
|30-40
|.750
|365
|9.1
|Green
|45
|24.9
|145-266
|.545
|52-124
|60-84
|.714
|402
|8.9
|Walker
|9
|16.0
|24-57
|.421
|7-28
|17-21
|.810
|72
|8.0
|Bullock
|63
|30.7
|153-381
|.402
|122-322
|24-35
|.686
|452
|7.2
|Powell
|60
|19.9
|154-214
|.720
|0-3
|98-141
|.695
|406
|6.8
|Kleber
|24
|25.3
|58-115
|.504
|27-71
|12-20
|.600
|155
|6.5
|Hardy
|32
|11.6
|69-163
|.423
|25-73
|42-48
|.875
|205
|6.4
|Holiday
|5
|17.8
|9-19
|.474
|8-16
|0-2
|.000
|26
|5.2
|Bertans
|34
|10.6
|47-111
|.423
|37-97
|10-12
|.833
|141
|4.1
|McGee
|36
|8.1
|64-106
|.604
|1-4
|18-32
|.563
|147
|4.1
|Dorsey
|3
|2.7
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|3.0
|Wright
|20
|10.3
|23-49
|.469
|4-14
|7-11
|.636
|57
|2.9
|Lawson
|12
|5.1
|12-25
|.480
|7-16
|1-3
|.333
|32
|2.7
|Ntilikina
|39
|12.1
|34-98
|.347
|11-53
|16-24
|.667
|95
|2.4
|Morris
|3
|5.3
|2-4
|.500
|2-4
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|Silva
|1
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Pinson
|33
|7.2
|20-59
|.339
|15-42
|9-11
|.818
|64
|1.9
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|TEAM
|65
|243.1
|2576-5423
|.475
|980-2647
|1279-1705
|.750
|7411
|114.0
|OPPONENTS
|65
|243.1
|2683-5509
|.487
|710-2023
|1282-1637
|.783
|7358
|113.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|47
|431
|478
|8.7
|444
|8.1
|146
|1
|80
|202
|27
|Irving
|13
|31
|44
|4.9
|61
|6.8
|29
|0
|10
|19
|4
|Dinwiddie
|19
|144
|163
|3.1
|279
|5.3
|124
|1
|39
|90
|16
|Wood
|69
|341
|410
|7.7
|88
|1.7
|142
|0
|23
|98
|59
|Hardaway
|20
|190
|210
|3.6
|99
|1.7
|93
|0
|41
|49
|8
|Finney-Smith
|67
|121
|188
|4.7
|59
|1.5
|80
|0
|38
|36
|20
|Green
|41
|85
|126
|2.8
|71
|1.6
|118
|0
|36
|47
|4
|Walker
|3
|13
|16
|1.8
|19
|2.1
|11
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Bullock
|30
|189
|219
|3.5
|86
|1.4
|146
|0
|49
|30
|13
|Powell
|123
|137
|260
|4.3
|51
|.9
|172
|0
|43
|53
|24
|Kleber
|19
|65
|84
|3.5
|26
|1.1
|55
|0
|7
|13
|23
|Hardy
|2
|41
|43
|1.3
|26
|.8
|41
|0
|9
|26
|3
|Holiday
|1
|7
|8
|1.6
|4
|.8
|10
|0
|6
|2
|3
|Bertans
|6
|26
|32
|.9
|12
|.4
|39
|0
|7
|9
|3
|McGee
|28
|65
|93
|2.6
|10
|.3
|43
|0
|4
|31
|21
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wright
|6
|20
|26
|1.3
|37
|1.9
|18
|0
|7
|12
|3
|Lawson
|2
|7
|9
|.8
|1
|.1
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Ntilikina
|6
|44
|50
|1.3
|46
|1.2
|51
|0
|10
|25
|4
|Morris
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Silva
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pinson
|8
|31
|39
|1.2
|29
|.9
|24
|0
|4
|9
|1
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|TEAM
|511
|1993
|2504
|38.5
|1458
|22.4
|1359
|3
|423
|761
|238
|OPPONENTS
|626
|2219
|2845
|43.8
|1592
|24.5
|1470
|0
|406
|821
|255
