AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic5536.5615-1220.504153-437452-613.737183533.4
Irving937.488-169.52129-6938-41.92724327.0
Dinwiddie5334.1316-694.455138-341170-207.82194017.7
Wood5326.9332-635.52389-241168-220.76492117.4
Hardaway5930.0274-709.386172-462106-138.76882614.0
Finney-Smith4032.2129-310.41677-21730-40.7503659.1
Green4524.9145-266.54552-12460-84.7144028.9
Walker916.024-57.4217-2817-21.810728.0
Bullock6330.7153-381.402122-32224-35.6864527.2
Powell6019.9154-214.7200-398-141.6954066.8
Kleber2425.358-115.50427-7112-20.6001556.5
Hardy3211.669-163.42325-7342-48.8752056.4
Holiday517.89-19.4748-160-2.000265.2
Bertans3410.647-111.42337-9710-12.8331414.1
McGee368.164-106.6041-418-32.5631474.1
Dorsey32.74-5.8001-20-0.00093.0
Wright2010.323-49.4694-147-11.636572.9
Lawson125.112-25.4807-161-3.333322.7
Ntilikina3912.134-98.34711-5316-24.667952.4
Morris35.32-4.5002-40-0.00062.0
Silva13.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Pinson337.220-59.33915-429-11.818641.9
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
TEAM65243.12576-5423.475980-26471279-1705.7507411114.0
OPPONENTS65243.12683-5509.487710-20231282-1637.7837358113.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic474314788.74448.114618020227
Irving1331444.9616.829010194
Dinwiddie191441633.12795.31241399016
Wood693414107.7881.71420239859
Hardaway201902103.6991.793041498
Finney-Smith671211884.7591.5800383620
Green41851262.8711.6118036474
Walker313161.8192.1110242
Bullock301892193.5861.41460493013
Powell1231372604.351.91720435324
Kleber1965843.5261.155071323
Hardy241431.326.84109263
Holiday1781.64.8100623
Bertans62632.912.4390793
McGee2865932.610.343043121
Dorsey112.70.000000
Wright620261.3371.91807123
Lawson279.81.170110
Ntilikina644501.3461.251010254
Morris022.71.350110
Silva000.00.020010
Pinson831391.229.9240491
Campazzo022.291.130630
TEAM5111993250438.5145822.413593423761238
OPPONENTS6262219284543.8159224.514700406821255

