AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic3436.9394-771.511102-278272-370.735116234.2
Wood3427.8223-411.54361-15295-135.70460217.7
Dinwiddie3632.8205-442.46496-23280-96.83358616.3
Hardaway3528.0156-412.37997-27567-86.77947613.6
Walker719.622-54.4077-2717-21.810689.7
Finney-Smith3131.693-232.40158-16816-25.6402608.4
Green2520.360-103.58324-5432-45.7111767.0
Kleber2225.651-104.49024-6511-14.7861376.2
Powell3217.673-101.7230-244-66.6671905.9
Bullock3528.362-178.34847-14915-21.7141865.3
Bertans1810.126-65.40021-5610-12.833834.6
McGee238.342-69.6091-413-24.542984.3
Hardy117.115-44.3412-159-91.000413.7
Dorsey32.74-5.8001-20-0.00093.0
Ntilikina1813.219-55.3457-308-11.727532.9
Wright711.67-15.4670-30-2.000142.0
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
Pinson164.74-17.2353-125-6.833161.0
Lawson11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM37243.41459-3092.472554-1536695-945.7354167112.6
OPPONENTS37243.41495-3115.480407-1140687-885.7764084110.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic342622968.73028.99815912221
Wood402302707.9511.5970177435
Dinwiddie151011163.21865.286131569
Hardaway9981073.1581.753031325
Walker313162.3192.7100042
Finney-Smith44811254.0361.2580302917
Green2235572.3291.262023181
Kleber1959783.5211.048071322
Powell61541153.620.6900172514
Bullock131011143.3371.176024165
Bertans41216.94.2220352
McGee1538532.35.226032011
Hardy011111.03.3120142
Dorsey112.70.000000
Ntilikina227291.6231.32704132
Wright4591.3101.490651
Campazzo022.291.130630
Pinson219211.35.340230
Lawson000.00.000000
TEAM2881149143738.881822.17813264442149
OPPONENTS3601250161043.588223.88340226503139

