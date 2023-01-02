|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|34
|36.9
|394-771
|.511
|102-278
|272-370
|.735
|1162
|34.2
|Wood
|34
|27.8
|223-411
|.543
|61-152
|95-135
|.704
|602
|17.7
|Dinwiddie
|36
|32.8
|205-442
|.464
|96-232
|80-96
|.833
|586
|16.3
|Hardaway
|35
|28.0
|156-412
|.379
|97-275
|67-86
|.779
|476
|13.6
|Walker
|7
|19.6
|22-54
|.407
|7-27
|17-21
|.810
|68
|9.7
|Finney-Smith
|31
|31.6
|93-232
|.401
|58-168
|16-25
|.640
|260
|8.4
|Green
|25
|20.3
|60-103
|.583
|24-54
|32-45
|.711
|176
|7.0
|Kleber
|22
|25.6
|51-104
|.490
|24-65
|11-14
|.786
|137
|6.2
|Powell
|32
|17.6
|73-101
|.723
|0-2
|44-66
|.667
|190
|5.9
|Bullock
|35
|28.3
|62-178
|.348
|47-149
|15-21
|.714
|186
|5.3
|Bertans
|18
|10.1
|26-65
|.400
|21-56
|10-12
|.833
|83
|4.6
|McGee
|23
|8.3
|42-69
|.609
|1-4
|13-24
|.542
|98
|4.3
|Hardy
|11
|7.1
|15-44
|.341
|2-15
|9-9
|1.000
|41
|3.7
|Dorsey
|3
|2.7
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|3.0
|Ntilikina
|18
|13.2
|19-55
|.345
|7-30
|8-11
|.727
|53
|2.9
|Wright
|7
|11.6
|7-15
|.467
|0-3
|0-2
|.000
|14
|2.0
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|Pinson
|16
|4.7
|4-17
|.235
|3-12
|5-6
|.833
|16
|1.0
|Lawson
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|37
|243.4
|1459-3092
|.472
|554-1536
|695-945
|.735
|4167
|112.6
|OPPONENTS
|37
|243.4
|1495-3115
|.480
|407-1140
|687-885
|.776
|4084
|110.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|34
|262
|296
|8.7
|302
|8.9
|98
|1
|59
|122
|21
|Wood
|40
|230
|270
|7.9
|51
|1.5
|97
|0
|17
|74
|35
|Dinwiddie
|15
|101
|116
|3.2
|186
|5.2
|86
|1
|31
|56
|9
|Hardaway
|9
|98
|107
|3.1
|58
|1.7
|53
|0
|31
|32
|5
|Walker
|3
|13
|16
|2.3
|19
|2.7
|10
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Finney-Smith
|44
|81
|125
|4.0
|36
|1.2
|58
|0
|30
|29
|17
|Green
|22
|35
|57
|2.3
|29
|1.2
|62
|0
|23
|18
|1
|Kleber
|19
|59
|78
|3.5
|21
|1.0
|48
|0
|7
|13
|22
|Powell
|61
|54
|115
|3.6
|20
|.6
|90
|0
|17
|25
|14
|Bullock
|13
|101
|114
|3.3
|37
|1.1
|76
|0
|24
|16
|5
|Bertans
|4
|12
|16
|.9
|4
|.2
|22
|0
|3
|5
|2
|McGee
|15
|38
|53
|2.3
|5
|.2
|26
|0
|3
|20
|11
|Hardy
|0
|11
|11
|1.0
|3
|.3
|12
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ntilikina
|2
|27
|29
|1.6
|23
|1.3
|27
|0
|4
|13
|2
|Wright
|4
|5
|9
|1.3
|10
|1.4
|9
|0
|6
|5
|1
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|Pinson
|2
|19
|21
|1.3
|5
|.3
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Lawson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|288
|1149
|1437
|38.8
|818
|22.1
|781
|3
|264
|442
|149
|OPPONENTS
|360
|1250
|1610
|43.5
|882
|23.8
|834
|0
|226
|503
|139
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.