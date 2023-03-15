|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|57
|36.3
|629-1257
|.500
|158-453
|463-629
|.736
|1879
|33.0
|Irving
|11
|37.8
|108-211
|.512
|36-87
|51-54
|.944
|303
|27.5
|Dinwiddie
|53
|34.1
|316-694
|.455
|138-341
|170-207
|.821
|940
|17.7
|Wood
|56
|26.6
|345-661
|.522
|90-246
|177-231
|.766
|957
|17.1
|Hardaway
|63
|30.3
|298-759
|.393
|189-497
|110-145
|.759
|895
|14.2
|Green
|49
|25.1
|168-312
|.538
|60-144
|60-84
|.714
|456
|9.3
|Finney-Smith
|40
|32.2
|129-310
|.416
|77-217
|30-40
|.750
|365
|9.1
|Walker
|9
|16.0
|24-57
|.421
|7-28
|17-21
|.810
|72
|8.0
|Hardy
|35
|13.3
|91-214
|.425
|35-100
|49-59
|.831
|266
|7.6
|Bullock
|66
|30.4
|158-395
|.400
|124-332
|24-35
|.686
|464
|7.0
|Powell
|64
|19.8
|163-229
|.712
|0-5
|102-149
|.685
|428
|6.7
|Kleber
|27
|25.4
|61-126
|.484
|29-80
|14-24
|.583
|165
|6.1
|Holiday
|9
|18.4
|18-44
|.409
|13-34
|0-2
|.000
|49
|5.4
|Bertans
|37
|10.8
|52-125
|.416
|41-110
|10-12
|.833
|155
|4.2
|McGee
|36
|8.1
|64-106
|.604
|1-4
|18-32
|.563
|147
|4.1
|Wright
|22
|11.3
|28-63
|.444
|5-18
|9-13
|.692
|70
|3.2
|Dorsey
|3
|2.7
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|3.0
|Lawson
|12
|5.1
|12-25
|.480
|7-16
|1-3
|.333
|32
|2.7
|Ntilikina
|42
|11.6
|34-100
|.340
|11-53
|16-24
|.667
|95
|2.3
|Morris
|5
|4.8
|4-7
|.571
|2-5
|0-0
|.000
|10
|2.0
|Silva
|1
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Pinson
|36
|6.8
|20-61
|.328
|15-44
|9-11
|.818
|64
|1.8
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|TEAM
|69
|242.9
|2730-5775
|.473
|1042-2827
|1331-1777
|.749
|7833
|113.5
|OPPONENTS
|69
|242.9
|2845-5853
|.486
|760-2169
|1353-1723
|.785
|7803
|113.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|48
|443
|491
|8.6
|458
|8.0
|148
|1
|83
|209
|28
|Irving
|13
|43
|56
|5.1
|73
|6.6
|34
|0
|13
|24
|4
|Dinwiddie
|19
|144
|163
|3.1
|279
|5.3
|124
|1
|39
|90
|16
|Wood
|72
|353
|425
|7.6
|90
|1.6
|149
|0
|23
|101
|61
|Hardaway
|21
|203
|224
|3.6
|112
|1.8
|103
|0
|45
|53
|10
|Green
|46
|99
|145
|3.0
|84
|1.7
|132
|0
|36
|57
|4
|Finney-Smith
|67
|121
|188
|4.7
|59
|1.5
|80
|0
|38
|36
|20
|Walker
|3
|13
|16
|1.8
|19
|2.1
|11
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Hardy
|4
|49
|53
|1.5
|34
|1.0
|44
|0
|11
|32
|4
|Bullock
|32
|199
|231
|3.5
|89
|1.3
|148
|0
|50
|31
|13
|Powell
|127
|150
|277
|4.3
|57
|.9
|180
|0
|46
|58
|24
|Kleber
|23
|79
|102
|3.8
|32
|1.2
|61
|0
|8
|15
|26
|Holiday
|1
|15
|16
|1.8
|10
|1.1
|18
|0
|9
|6
|6
|Bertans
|8
|31
|39
|1.1
|16
|.4
|42
|0
|9
|9
|3
|McGee
|28
|65
|93
|2.6
|10
|.3
|43
|0
|4
|31
|21
|Wright
|8
|28
|36
|1.6
|45
|2.0
|19
|0
|8
|12
|3
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lawson
|2
|7
|9
|.8
|1
|.1
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Ntilikina
|6
|47
|53
|1.3
|46
|1.1
|53
|0
|11
|25
|4
|Morris
|0
|3
|3
|.6
|1
|.2
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Silva
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pinson
|8
|33
|41
|1.1
|30
|.8
|24
|0
|4
|9
|1
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|TEAM
|537
|2128
|2665
|38.6
|1554
|22.5
|1430
|3
|447
|810
|250
|OPPONENTS
|659
|2374
|3033
|44.0
|1695
|24.6
|1545
|0
|436
|877
|273
