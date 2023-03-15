AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic5736.3629-1257.500158-453463-629.736187933.0
Irving1137.8108-211.51236-8751-54.94430327.5
Dinwiddie5334.1316-694.455138-341170-207.82194017.7
Wood5626.6345-661.52290-246177-231.76695717.1
Hardaway6330.3298-759.393189-497110-145.75989514.2
Green4925.1168-312.53860-14460-84.7144569.3
Finney-Smith4032.2129-310.41677-21730-40.7503659.1
Walker916.024-57.4217-2817-21.810728.0
Hardy3513.391-214.42535-10049-59.8312667.6
Bullock6630.4158-395.400124-33224-35.6864647.0
Powell6419.8163-229.7120-5102-149.6854286.7
Kleber2725.461-126.48429-8014-24.5831656.1
Holiday918.418-44.40913-340-2.000495.4
Bertans3710.852-125.41641-11010-12.8331554.2
McGee368.164-106.6041-418-32.5631474.1
Wright2211.328-63.4445-189-13.692703.2
Dorsey32.74-5.8001-20-0.00093.0
Lawson125.112-25.4807-161-3.333322.7
Ntilikina4211.634-100.34011-5316-24.667952.3
Morris54.84-7.5712-50-0.000102.0
Silva13.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Pinson366.820-61.32815-449-11.818641.8
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
TEAM69242.92730-5775.4731042-28271331-1777.7497833113.5
OPPONENTS69242.92845-5853.486760-21691353-1723.7857803113.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic484434918.64588.014818320928
Irving1343565.1736.634013244
Dinwiddie191441633.12795.31241399016
Wood723534257.6901.614902310161
Hardaway212032243.61121.81030455310
Green46991453.0841.7132036574
Finney-Smith671211884.7591.5800383620
Walker313161.8192.1110242
Hardy449531.5341.044011324
Bullock321992313.5891.31480503113
Powell1271502774.357.91800465824
Kleber23791023.8321.261081526
Holiday115161.8101.1180966
Bertans831391.116.4420993
McGee2865932.610.343043121
Wright828361.6452.01908123
Dorsey112.70.000000
Lawson279.81.170110
Ntilikina647531.3461.153011254
Morris033.61.250130
Silva000.00.020010
Pinson833411.130.8240491
Campazzo022.291.130630
TEAM5372128266538.6155422.514303447810250
OPPONENTS6592374303344.0169524.615450436877273

