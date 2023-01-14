|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|39
|37.5
|447-893
|.501
|113-317
|329-446
|.738
|1336
|34.3
|Wood
|40
|28.7
|265-488
|.543
|71-180
|125-171
|.731
|726
|18.2
|Dinwiddie
|42
|33.8
|235-511
|.460
|105-262
|103-125
|.824
|678
|16.1
|Hardaway
|41
|29.4
|193-495
|.390
|118-325
|76-96
|.792
|580
|14.1
|Finney-Smith
|31
|31.6
|93-232
|.401
|58-168
|16-25
|.640
|260
|8.4
|Walker
|9
|16.0
|24-57
|.421
|7-28
|17-21
|.810
|72
|8.0
|Green
|25
|20.3
|60-103
|.583
|24-54
|32-45
|.711
|176
|7.0
|Kleber
|22
|25.6
|51-104
|.490
|24-65
|11-14
|.786
|137
|6.2
|Powell
|38
|17.4
|83-113
|.735
|0-2
|58-82
|.707
|224
|5.9
|Bullock
|41
|29.2
|72-212
|.340
|56-179
|17-26
|.654
|217
|5.3
|Hardy
|16
|10.2
|31-77
|.403
|7-28
|16-18
|.889
|85
|5.3
|Bertans
|24
|10.1
|31-82
|.378
|25-72
|10-12
|.833
|97
|4.0
|McGee
|27
|8.0
|47-76
|.618
|1-4
|13-24
|.542
|108
|4.0
|Dorsey
|3
|2.7
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|3.0
|Ntilikina
|24
|12.8
|24-67
|.358
|9-39
|10-15
|.667
|67
|2.8
|Wright
|12
|9.6
|8-20
|.400
|0-4
|4-6
|.667
|20
|1.7
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|Pinson
|21
|4.4
|7-24
|.292
|5-16
|8-9
|.889
|27
|1.3
|Lawson
|5
|1.6
|0-3
|.000
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|43
|244.1
|1678-3575
|.469
|627-1759
|846-1137
|.744
|4829
|112.3
|OPPONENTS
|43
|244.1
|1748-3668
|.477
|471-1341
|812-1057
|.768
|4779
|111.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|38
|314
|352
|9.0
|343
|8.8
|115
|1
|63
|145
|23
|Wood
|55
|273
|328
|8.2
|65
|1.6
|114
|0
|19
|85
|50
|Dinwiddie
|16
|114
|130
|3.1
|216
|5.1
|98
|1
|34
|68
|13
|Hardaway
|10
|123
|133
|3.2
|63
|1.5
|67
|0
|34
|38
|5
|Finney-Smith
|44
|81
|125
|4.0
|36
|1.2
|58
|0
|30
|29
|17
|Walker
|3
|13
|16
|1.8
|19
|2.1
|11
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Green
|22
|35
|57
|2.3
|29
|1.2
|62
|0
|23
|18
|1
|Kleber
|19
|59
|78
|3.5
|21
|1.0
|48
|0
|7
|13
|22
|Powell
|71
|74
|145
|3.8
|23
|.6
|105
|0
|20
|30
|15
|Bullock
|17
|125
|142
|3.5
|46
|1.1
|88
|0
|30
|19
|9
|Hardy
|0
|18
|18
|1.1
|9
|.6
|24
|0
|3
|9
|2
|Bertans
|5
|15
|20
|.8
|7
|.3
|27
|0
|4
|7
|3
|McGee
|16
|48
|64
|2.4
|7
|.3
|32
|0
|3
|22
|15
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ntilikina
|3
|33
|36
|1.5
|26
|1.1
|35
|0
|6
|16
|3
|Wright
|4
|8
|12
|1.0
|12
|1.0
|13
|0
|7
|8
|1
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|Pinson
|2
|21
|23
|1.1
|5
|.2
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|326
|1358
|1684
|39.2
|936
|21.8
|905
|3
|293
|517
|181
|OPPONENTS
|432
|1470
|1902
|44.2
|1029
|23.9
|976
|0
|269
|562
|171
