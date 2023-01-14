AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic3937.5447-893.501113-317329-446.738133634.3
Wood4028.7265-488.54371-180125-171.73172618.2
Dinwiddie4233.8235-511.460105-262103-125.82467816.1
Hardaway4129.4193-495.390118-32576-96.79258014.1
Finney-Smith3131.693-232.40158-16816-25.6402608.4
Walker916.024-57.4217-2817-21.810728.0
Green2520.360-103.58324-5432-45.7111767.0
Kleber2225.651-104.49024-6511-14.7861376.2
Powell3817.483-113.7350-258-82.7072245.9
Bullock4129.272-212.34056-17917-26.6542175.3
Hardy1610.231-77.4037-2816-18.889855.3
Bertans2410.131-82.37825-7210-12.833974.0
McGee278.047-76.6181-413-24.5421084.0
Dorsey32.74-5.8001-20-0.00093.0
Ntilikina2412.824-67.3589-3910-15.667672.8
Wright129.68-20.4000-44-6.667201.7
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
Pinson214.47-24.2925-168-9.889271.3
Lawson51.60-3.0000-30-0.00000.0
TEAM43244.11678-3575.469627-1759846-1137.7444829112.3
OPPONENTS43244.11748-3668.477471-1341812-1057.7684779111.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic383143529.03438.811516314523
Wood552733288.2651.61140198550
Dinwiddie161141303.12165.1981346813
Hardaway101231333.2631.567034385
Finney-Smith44811254.0361.2580302917
Walker313161.8192.1110242
Green2235572.3291.262023181
Kleber1959783.5211.048071322
Powell71741453.823.61050203015
Bullock171251423.5461.188030199
Hardy018181.19.6240392
Bertans51520.87.3270473
McGee1648642.47.332032215
Dorsey112.70.000000
Ntilikina333361.5261.13506163
Wright48121.0121.0130781
Campazzo022.291.130630
Pinson221231.15.250230
Lawson011.20.000000
TEAM3261358168439.293621.89053293517181
OPPONENTS4321470190244.2102923.99760269562171

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you