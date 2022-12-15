AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic2636.9294-593.49673-216196-270.72685733.0
Dinwiddie2831.6164-356.46173-17863-77.81846416.6
Wood2526.2155-285.54437-9067-99.67741416.6
Hardaway2725.6111-303.36676-20951-64.79734912.9
Finney-Smith2831.684-212.39651-15415-23.6522348.4
Walker120.02-5.4000-24-5.80088.0
Green2520.360-103.58324-5432-45.7111767.0
Kleber2225.651-104.49024-6511-14.7861376.2
Powell2517.055-80.6880-132-49.6531425.7
Bullock2727.045-132.34135-11014-20.7001395.1
McGee179.335-56.6251-312-22.545834.9
Dorsey23.54-5.8001-20-0.00094.5
Hardy76.411-30.3671-97-71.000304.3
Bertans117.511-31.3559-255-6.833363.3
Ntilikina109.45-24.2082-133-4.750151.5
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
Wright24.01-4.2500-10-0.00021.0
Pinson93.31-5.2000-44-41.00060.7
TEAM28242.71092-2341.466410-1147517-711.7273111111.1
OPPONENTS28242.71126-2323.485314-849512-651.7863078109.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic221972198.42258.7750439417
Dinwiddie1382953.41495.362126488
Wood291621917.6351.4700105813
Hardaway863712.6461.738024284
Finney-Smith39741134.0311.1490292514
Walker1122.055.030001
Green2235572.3291.262023181
Kleber1959783.5211.048071322
Powell4642883.512.5610132010
Bullock1072823.023.959021112
McGee1232442.64.22203169
Dorsey1121.00.000000
Hardy055.72.370131
Bertans268.74.4130130
Ntilikina213151.5121.2120332
Campazzo022.291.130630
Wright2131.531.500100
Pinson077.82.210110
TEAM228854108238.661221.95851212344104
OPPONENTS262941120343.067624.16290179402119

