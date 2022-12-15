|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|26
|36.9
|294-593
|.496
|73-216
|196-270
|.726
|857
|33.0
|Dinwiddie
|28
|31.6
|164-356
|.461
|73-178
|63-77
|.818
|464
|16.6
|Wood
|25
|26.2
|155-285
|.544
|37-90
|67-99
|.677
|414
|16.6
|Hardaway
|27
|25.6
|111-303
|.366
|76-209
|51-64
|.797
|349
|12.9
|Finney-Smith
|28
|31.6
|84-212
|.396
|51-154
|15-23
|.652
|234
|8.4
|Walker
|1
|20.0
|2-5
|.400
|0-2
|4-5
|.800
|8
|8.0
|Green
|25
|20.3
|60-103
|.583
|24-54
|32-45
|.711
|176
|7.0
|Kleber
|22
|25.6
|51-104
|.490
|24-65
|11-14
|.786
|137
|6.2
|Powell
|25
|17.0
|55-80
|.688
|0-1
|32-49
|.653
|142
|5.7
|Bullock
|27
|27.0
|45-132
|.341
|35-110
|14-20
|.700
|139
|5.1
|McGee
|17
|9.3
|35-56
|.625
|1-3
|12-22
|.545
|83
|4.9
|Dorsey
|2
|3.5
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|4.5
|Hardy
|7
|6.4
|11-30
|.367
|1-9
|7-7
|1.000
|30
|4.3
|Bertans
|11
|7.5
|11-31
|.355
|9-25
|5-6
|.833
|36
|3.3
|Ntilikina
|10
|9.4
|5-24
|.208
|2-13
|3-4
|.750
|15
|1.5
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|Wright
|2
|4.0
|1-4
|.250
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Pinson
|9
|3.3
|1-5
|.200
|0-4
|4-4
|1.000
|6
|0.7
|TEAM
|28
|242.7
|1092-2341
|.466
|410-1147
|517-711
|.727
|3111
|111.1
|OPPONENTS
|28
|242.7
|1126-2323
|.485
|314-849
|512-651
|.786
|3078
|109.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|22
|197
|219
|8.4
|225
|8.7
|75
|0
|43
|94
|17
|Dinwiddie
|13
|82
|95
|3.4
|149
|5.3
|62
|1
|26
|48
|8
|Wood
|29
|162
|191
|7.6
|35
|1.4
|70
|0
|10
|58
|13
|Hardaway
|8
|63
|71
|2.6
|46
|1.7
|38
|0
|24
|28
|4
|Finney-Smith
|39
|74
|113
|4.0
|31
|1.1
|49
|0
|29
|25
|14
|Walker
|1
|1
|2
|2.0
|5
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green
|22
|35
|57
|2.3
|29
|1.2
|62
|0
|23
|18
|1
|Kleber
|19
|59
|78
|3.5
|21
|1.0
|48
|0
|7
|13
|22
|Powell
|46
|42
|88
|3.5
|12
|.5
|61
|0
|13
|20
|10
|Bullock
|10
|72
|82
|3.0
|23
|.9
|59
|0
|21
|11
|2
|McGee
|12
|32
|44
|2.6
|4
|.2
|22
|0
|3
|16
|9
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hardy
|0
|5
|5
|.7
|2
|.3
|7
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Bertans
|2
|6
|8
|.7
|4
|.4
|13
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Ntilikina
|2
|13
|15
|1.5
|12
|1.2
|12
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|Wright
|2
|1
|3
|1.5
|3
|1.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pinson
|0
|7
|7
|.8
|2
|.2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|228
|854
|1082
|38.6
|612
|21.9
|585
|1
|212
|344
|104
|OPPONENTS
|262
|941
|1203
|43.0
|676
|24.1
|629
|0
|179
|402
|119
