AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic4337.5484-976.496123-345353-485.728144433.6
Wood4229.0282-527.53575-195132-179.73777118.4
Dinwiddie4733.9271-586.462119-299130-157.82879116.8
Hardaway4429.6206-532.387126-34782-105.78162014.1
Finney-Smith3431.7102-254.40263-18320-29.6902878.4
Walker916.024-57.4217-2817-21.810728.0
Green2820.968-120.56727-6140-56.7142037.3
Bullock4629.596-253.37975-21117-26.6542846.2
Kleber2225.651-104.49024-6511-14.7861376.2
Hardy2010.743-106.40611-4324-29.8281216.1
Powell4318.199-134.7390-365-92.7072636.1
Bertans2910.740-96.41732-8410-12.8331224.2
McGee297.949-79.6201-414-25.5601133.9
Dorsey32.74-5.8001-20-0.00093.0
Ntilikina2812.829-79.36710-4410-15.667782.8
Wright149.610-24.4171-65-8.625261.9
Lawson83.15-11.4553-71-3.333141.8
Pinson245.512-34.3539-248-9.889411.7
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
TEAM48243.61878-3990.471710-1962940-1267.7425406112.6
OPPONENTS48243.61957-4073.480534-1500939-1199.7835387112.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic423423848.93728.712316616024
Wood602933538.4711.71210208953
Dinwiddie181241423.02445.21131367813
Hardaway161301463.3661.573034397
Finney-Smith51881394.1421.2650323118
Walker313161.8192.1110242
Green2738652.3331.268024221
Bullock211361573.4531.21060352010
Kleber1959783.5211.048071322
Hardy123241.213.72704123
Powell80831633.827.61200233515
Bertans523281.011.4350683
McGee1851692.48.335042616
Dorsey112.70.000000
Ntilikina435391.4341.24007193
Wright412161.1201.4150793
Lawson033.41.120000
Pinson325281.213.590240
Campazzo022.291.130630
TEAM3731481185438.6105722.010143315572193
OPPONENTS4711639211044.0115424.010930295615189

