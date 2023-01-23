|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|43
|37.5
|484-976
|.496
|123-345
|353-485
|.728
|1444
|33.6
|Wood
|42
|29.0
|282-527
|.535
|75-195
|132-179
|.737
|771
|18.4
|Dinwiddie
|47
|33.9
|271-586
|.462
|119-299
|130-157
|.828
|791
|16.8
|Hardaway
|44
|29.6
|206-532
|.387
|126-347
|82-105
|.781
|620
|14.1
|Finney-Smith
|34
|31.7
|102-254
|.402
|63-183
|20-29
|.690
|287
|8.4
|Walker
|9
|16.0
|24-57
|.421
|7-28
|17-21
|.810
|72
|8.0
|Green
|28
|20.9
|68-120
|.567
|27-61
|40-56
|.714
|203
|7.3
|Bullock
|46
|29.5
|96-253
|.379
|75-211
|17-26
|.654
|284
|6.2
|Kleber
|22
|25.6
|51-104
|.490
|24-65
|11-14
|.786
|137
|6.2
|Hardy
|20
|10.7
|43-106
|.406
|11-43
|24-29
|.828
|121
|6.1
|Powell
|43
|18.1
|99-134
|.739
|0-3
|65-92
|.707
|263
|6.1
|Bertans
|29
|10.7
|40-96
|.417
|32-84
|10-12
|.833
|122
|4.2
|McGee
|29
|7.9
|49-79
|.620
|1-4
|14-25
|.560
|113
|3.9
|Dorsey
|3
|2.7
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|3.0
|Ntilikina
|28
|12.8
|29-79
|.367
|10-44
|10-15
|.667
|78
|2.8
|Wright
|14
|9.6
|10-24
|.417
|1-6
|5-8
|.625
|26
|1.9
|Lawson
|8
|3.1
|5-11
|.455
|3-7
|1-3
|.333
|14
|1.8
|Pinson
|24
|5.5
|12-34
|.353
|9-24
|8-9
|.889
|41
|1.7
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|TEAM
|48
|243.6
|1878-3990
|.471
|710-1962
|940-1267
|.742
|5406
|112.6
|OPPONENTS
|48
|243.6
|1957-4073
|.480
|534-1500
|939-1199
|.783
|5387
|112.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|42
|342
|384
|8.9
|372
|8.7
|123
|1
|66
|160
|24
|Wood
|60
|293
|353
|8.4
|71
|1.7
|121
|0
|20
|89
|53
|Dinwiddie
|18
|124
|142
|3.0
|244
|5.2
|113
|1
|36
|78
|13
|Hardaway
|16
|130
|146
|3.3
|66
|1.5
|73
|0
|34
|39
|7
|Finney-Smith
|51
|88
|139
|4.1
|42
|1.2
|65
|0
|32
|31
|18
|Walker
|3
|13
|16
|1.8
|19
|2.1
|11
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Green
|27
|38
|65
|2.3
|33
|1.2
|68
|0
|24
|22
|1
|Bullock
|21
|136
|157
|3.4
|53
|1.2
|106
|0
|35
|20
|10
|Kleber
|19
|59
|78
|3.5
|21
|1.0
|48
|0
|7
|13
|22
|Hardy
|1
|23
|24
|1.2
|13
|.7
|27
|0
|4
|12
|3
|Powell
|80
|83
|163
|3.8
|27
|.6
|120
|0
|23
|35
|15
|Bertans
|5
|23
|28
|1.0
|11
|.4
|35
|0
|6
|8
|3
|McGee
|18
|51
|69
|2.4
|8
|.3
|35
|0
|4
|26
|16
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ntilikina
|4
|35
|39
|1.4
|34
|1.2
|40
|0
|7
|19
|3
|Wright
|4
|12
|16
|1.1
|20
|1.4
|15
|0
|7
|9
|3
|Lawson
|0
|3
|3
|.4
|1
|.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinson
|3
|25
|28
|1.2
|13
|.5
|9
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|TEAM
|373
|1481
|1854
|38.6
|1057
|22.0
|1014
|3
|315
|572
|193
|OPPONENTS
|471
|1639
|2110
|44.0
|1154
|24.0
|1093
|0
|295
|615
|189
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.