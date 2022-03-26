|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|57
|35.4
|552-1223
|.451
|172-495
|303-413
|.734
|1579
|27.7
|Porzingis
|34
|29.5
|229-508
|.451
|49-173
|147-170
|.865
|654
|19.2
|Dinwiddie
|16
|29.9
|91-184
|.495
|29-76
|58-80
|.725
|269
|16.8
|Brunson
|71
|31.8
|453-904
|.501
|82-221
|152-182
|.835
|1140
|16.1
|Hardaway
|42
|29.6
|209-530
|.394
|102-304
|78-103
|.757
|598
|14.2
|Finney-Smith
|72
|33.0
|287-627
|.458
|147-386
|50-76
|.658
|771
|10.7
|Knight
|3
|18.0
|9-20
|.450
|4-13
|8-8
|1.000
|30
|10.0
|Bullock
|60
|27.2
|170-438
|.388
|116-339
|36-44
|.818
|492
|8.2
|Powell
|74
|21.4
|230-350
|.657
|13-36
|137-176
|.778
|610
|8.2
|Kleber
|55
|24.5
|133-333
|.399
|78-237
|44-61
|.721
|388
|7.1
|Thomas
|1
|13.0
|3-8
|.375
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|6.0
|Burke
|38
|10.9
|81-203
|.399
|25-79
|20-23
|.870
|207
|5.4
|Chriss
|27
|10.7
|54-113
|.478
|7-22
|14-23
|.609
|129
|4.8
|Green
|59
|15.3
|112-225
|.498
|21-62
|30-43
|.698
|275
|4.7
|Bertans
|14
|13.4
|22-71
|.310
|17-59
|4-6
|.667
|65
|4.6
|Marjanovic
|20
|5.3
|37-60
|.617
|1-3
|11-20
|.550
|86
|4.3
|Ntilikina
|54
|12.4
|86-218
|.394
|37-109
|24-25
|.960
|233
|4.3
|S.Brown
|48
|12.7
|56-147
|.381
|27-88
|14-15
|.933
|153
|3.2
|M.Brown
|26
|6.5
|27-50
|.540
|0-0
|27-43
|.628
|81
|3.1
|Wright
|1
|3.0
|1-3
|.333
|0-0
|1-1
|1.000
|3
|3.0
|Cauley-Stein
|18
|9.8
|16-35
|.457
|1-2
|1-2
|.500
|34
|1.9
|Omoruyi
|4
|4.5
|2-5
|.400
|1-2
|2-4
|.500
|7
|1.8
|Pinson
|16
|7.5
|9-32
|.281
|6-25
|4-4
|1.000
|28
|1.8
|C.Brown
|3
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Jones
|3
|6.3
|0-7
|.000
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|0.7
|King
|4
|4.8
|0-5
|.000
|0-4
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.3
|McLaughlin
|4
|2.8
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|74
|241.0
|2870-6306
|.455
|935-2743
|1168-1526
|.765
|7843
|106.0
|OPPONENTS
|74
|241.0
|2860-6266
|.456
|796-2357
|1157-1523
|.760
|7673
|103.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|50
|464
|514
|9.0
|484
|8.5
|129
|0
|67
|257
|31
|Porzingis
|64
|197
|261
|7.7
|69
|2.0
|88
|1
|25
|53
|59
|Dinwiddie
|6
|46
|52
|3.2
|66
|4.1
|35
|0
|12
|18
|5
|Brunson
|36
|228
|264
|3.7
|349
|4.9
|139
|0
|62
|117
|3
|Hardaway
|13
|143
|156
|3.7
|92
|2.2
|74
|0
|38
|34
|6
|Finney-Smith
|114
|238
|352
|4.9
|132
|1.8
|166
|0
|80
|76
|35
|Knight
|0
|7
|7
|2.3
|8
|2.7
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Bullock
|28
|185
|213
|3.6
|71
|1.2
|93
|0
|36
|34
|13
|Powell
|156
|190
|346
|4.7
|89
|1.2
|198
|0
|34
|54
|33
|Kleber
|66
|258
|324
|5.9
|64
|1.2
|131
|0
|28
|42
|56
|Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|4
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burke
|4
|27
|31
|.8
|51
|1.3
|37
|0
|11
|26
|0
|Chriss
|26
|65
|91
|3.4
|13
|.5
|54
|0
|12
|17
|12
|Green
|49
|92
|141
|2.4
|71
|1.2
|101
|0
|40
|38
|13
|Bertans
|2
|30
|32
|2.3
|7
|.5
|23
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Marjanovic
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|2
|.1
|20
|0
|0
|11
|3
|Ntilikina
|12
|66
|78
|1.4
|68
|1.3
|60
|0
|26
|31
|7
|S.Brown
|26
|119
|145
|3.0
|34
|.7
|52
|0
|13
|23
|7
|M.Brown
|16
|45
|61
|2.3
|1
|.0
|28
|0
|3
|14
|9
|Wright
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cauley-Stein
|13
|25
|38
|2.1
|9
|.5
|17
|0
|6
|7
|3
|Omoruyi
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinson
|1
|18
|19
|1.2
|13
|.8
|9
|0
|4
|2
|2
|C.Brown
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Jones
|1
|2
|3
|1.0
|5
|1.7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|King
|0
|5
|5
|1.2
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McLaughlin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|693
|2480
|3173
|42.9
|1707
|23.1
|1468
|1
|504
|922
|301
|OPPONENTS
|704
|2552
|3256
|44.0
|1719
|23.2
|1477
|1
|509
|986
|279
