AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic5735.4552-1223.451172-495303-413.734157927.7
Porzingis3429.5229-508.45149-173147-170.86565419.2
Dinwiddie1629.991-184.49529-7658-80.72526916.8
Brunson7131.8453-904.50182-221152-182.835114016.1
Hardaway4229.6209-530.394102-30478-103.75759814.2
Finney-Smith7233.0287-627.458147-38650-76.65877110.7
Knight318.09-20.4504-138-81.0003010.0
Bullock6027.2170-438.388116-33936-44.8184928.2
Powell7421.4230-350.65713-36137-176.7786108.2
Kleber5524.5133-333.39978-23744-61.7213887.1
Thomas113.03-8.3750-30-0.00066.0
Burke3810.981-203.39925-7920-23.8702075.4
Chriss2710.754-113.4787-2214-23.6091294.8
Green5915.3112-225.49821-6230-43.6982754.7
Bertans1413.422-71.31017-594-6.667654.6
Marjanovic205.337-60.6171-311-20.550864.3
Ntilikina5412.486-218.39437-10924-25.9602334.3
S.Brown4812.756-147.38127-8814-15.9331533.2
M.Brown266.527-50.5400-027-43.628813.1
Wright13.01-3.3330-01-11.00033.0
Cauley-Stein189.816-35.4571-21-2.500341.9
Omoruyi44.52-5.4001-22-4.50071.8
Pinson167.59-32.2816-254-41.000281.8
C.Brown35.01-5.2000-30-0.00020.7
Jones36.30-7.0000-12-21.00020.7
King44.80-5.0000-41-2.50010.3
McLaughlin42.80-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM74241.02870-6306.455935-27431168-1526.7657843106.0
OPPONENTS74241.02860-6266.456796-23571157-1523.7607673103.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic504645149.04848.512906725731
Porzingis641972617.7692.0881255359
Dinwiddie646523.2664.135012185
Brunson362282643.73494.91390621173
Hardaway131431563.7922.274038346
Finney-Smith1142383524.91321.81660807635
Knight0772.382.750140
Bullock281852133.6711.2930363413
Powell1561903464.7891.21980345433
Kleber662583245.9641.21310284256
Thomas000.044.000000
Burke42731.8511.337011260
Chriss2665913.413.5540121712
Green49921412.4711.21010403813
Bertans230322.37.5230323
Marjanovic724311.62.12000113
Ntilikina1266781.4681.360026317
S.Brown261191453.034.752013237
M.Brown1645612.31.02803149
Wright1011.00.000000
Cauley-Stein1325382.19.5170673
Omoruyi2571.82.520000
Pinson118191.213.890422
C.Brown011.31.320201
Jones1231.051.700130
King0551.20.040010
McLaughlin000.02.510000
TEAM6932480317342.9170723.114681504922301
OPPONENTS7042552325644.0171923.214771509986279

