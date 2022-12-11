|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|24
|36.8
|272-543
|.501
|68-198
|177-249
|.711
|789
|32.9
|Wood
|23
|26.0
|145-262
|.553
|33-81
|63-92
|.685
|386
|16.8
|Dinwiddie
|26
|31.5
|153-332
|.461
|68-166
|60-72
|.833
|434
|16.7
|Hardaway
|25
|25.2
|104-282
|.369
|69-191
|49-62
|.790
|326
|13.0
|Dorsey
|1
|4.0
|4-4
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|9
|9.0
|Finney-Smith
|26
|32.2
|79-195
|.405
|46-139
|14-21
|.667
|218
|8.4
|Walker
|1
|20.0
|2-5
|.400
|0-2
|4-5
|.800
|8
|8.0
|Green
|25
|20.3
|60-103
|.583
|24-54
|32-45
|.711
|176
|7.0
|Kleber
|21
|25.4
|48-98
|.490
|22-61
|11-14
|.786
|129
|6.1
|Powell
|23
|17.3
|54-76
|.711
|0-1
|30-46
|.652
|138
|6.0
|Hardy
|6
|7.0
|11-28
|.393
|1-9
|7-7
|1.000
|30
|5.0
|McGee
|17
|9.3
|35-56
|.625
|1-3
|12-22
|.545
|83
|4.9
|Bullock
|25
|26.4
|38-122
|.311
|29-101
|10-15
|.667
|115
|4.6
|Bertans
|10
|7.6
|10-28
|.357
|9-23
|5-6
|.833
|34
|3.4
|Wright
|1
|5.0
|1-4
|.250
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|Ntilikina
|8
|8.1
|4-18
|.222
|1-9
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.1
|Pinson
|8
|3.4
|1-5
|.200
|0-4
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|0.5
|TEAM
|26
|242.9
|1024-2174
|.471
|375-1055
|477-660
|.723
|2900
|111.5
|OPPONENTS
|26
|242.9
|1043-2157
|.484
|296-794
|477-611
|.781
|2859
|110.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|20
|183
|203
|8.5
|211
|8.8
|68
|0
|42
|85
|16
|Wood
|26
|153
|179
|7.8
|33
|1.4
|64
|0
|10
|55
|13
|Dinwiddie
|11
|71
|82
|3.2
|132
|5.1
|59
|1
|26
|41
|7
|Hardaway
|7
|57
|64
|2.6
|45
|1.8
|33
|0
|21
|24
|4
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|2.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finney-Smith
|33
|71
|104
|4.0
|28
|1.1
|48
|0
|28
|25
|13
|Walker
|1
|1
|2
|2.0
|5
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green
|22
|35
|57
|2.3
|29
|1.2
|62
|0
|23
|18
|1
|Kleber
|17
|54
|71
|3.4
|21
|1.0
|47
|0
|6
|13
|20
|Powell
|42
|41
|83
|3.6
|11
|.5
|59
|0
|13
|20
|10
|Hardy
|0
|4
|4
|.7
|2
|.3
|7
|0
|1
|3
|1
|McGee
|12
|32
|44
|2.6
|4
|.2
|22
|0
|3
|16
|9
|Bullock
|10
|65
|75
|3.0
|23
|.9
|57
|0
|21
|9
|2
|Bertans
|2
|6
|8
|.8
|4
|.4
|13
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Wright
|1
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|2.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|Ntilikina
|1
|10
|11
|1.4
|10
|1.3
|5
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Pinson
|0
|6
|6
|.8
|2
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|206
|793
|999
|38.4
|571
|22.0
|551
|1
|206
|318
|98
|OPPONENTS
|247
|871
|1118
|43.0
|629
|24.2
|587
|0
|170
|383
|116
