AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic2436.8272-543.50168-198177-249.71178932.9
Wood2326.0145-262.55333-8163-92.68538616.8
Dinwiddie2631.5153-332.46168-16660-72.83343416.7
Hardaway2525.2104-282.36969-19149-62.79032613.0
Dorsey14.04-41.0001-10-0.00099.0
Finney-Smith2632.279-195.40546-13914-21.6672188.4
Walker120.02-5.4000-24-5.80088.0
Green2520.360-103.58324-5432-45.7111767.0
Kleber2125.448-98.49022-6111-14.7861296.1
Powell2317.354-76.7110-130-46.6521386.0
Hardy67.011-28.3931-97-71.000305.0
McGee179.335-56.6251-312-22.545834.9
Bullock2526.438-122.31129-10110-15.6671154.6
Bertans107.610-28.3579-235-6.833343.4
Wright15.01-4.2500-10-0.00022.0
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
Ntilikina88.14-18.2221-90-0.00091.1
Pinson83.41-5.2000-42-21.00040.5
TEAM26242.91024-2174.471375-1055477-660.7232900111.5
OPPONENTS26242.91043-2157.484296-794477-611.7812859110.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic201832038.52118.8680428516
Wood261531797.8331.4640105513
Dinwiddie1171823.21325.159126417
Hardaway757642.6451.833021244
Dorsey1122.00.000000
Finney-Smith33711044.0281.1480282513
Walker1122.055.030001
Green2235572.3291.262023181
Kleber1754713.4211.047061320
Powell4241833.611.5590132010
Hardy044.72.370131
McGee1232442.64.22203169
Bullock1065753.023.95702192
Bertans268.84.4130130
Wright1122.022.000100
Campazzo022.291.130630
Ntilikina110111.4101.350321
Pinson066.82.310110
TEAM20679399938.457122.0551120631898
OPPONENTS247871111843.062924.25870170383116

