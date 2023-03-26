AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic5936.4652-1307.499162-472477-649.735194332.9
Irving1437.6138-274.50444-11367-72.93138727.6
Dinwiddie5334.1316-694.455138-341170-207.82194017.7
Wood6126.7374-726.51596-262206-265.777105017.2
Hardaway6530.2303-775.391190-505113-148.76490914.0
Green5425.8191-358.53464-15767-93.7205139.5
Finney-Smith4032.2129-310.41677-21730-40.7503659.1
Hardy4014.4117-272.43051-12861-73.8363468.7
Walker916.024-57.4217-2817-21.810728.0
Bullock7130.7177-429.413141-36226-37.7035217.3
Powell6919.9189-259.7300-5110-162.6794887.1
Kleber3225.767-145.46232-9422-33.6671885.9
Holiday1316.821-54.38914-410-2.000564.3
Bertans4110.657-136.41946-12010-12.8331704.1
McGee378.065-107.6071-420-34.5881514.1
Wright2411.634-72.4727-2111-16.688863.6
Dorsey32.74-5.8001-20-0.00093.0
Lawson125.112-25.4807-161-3.333322.7
Ntilikina4411.840-110.36414-5817-25.6801112.5
Morris54.84-7.5712-50-0.000102.0
Silva13.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Pinson376.620-61.32815-449-11.818641.7
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
TEAM74243.02938-6197.4741112-30061435-1905.7538423113.8
OPPONENTS74243.03071-6312.487813-23251442-1851.7798397113.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic494595088.64838.215118421929
Irving1758755.4866.141015297
Dinwiddie191441633.12795.31241399016
Wood823844667.61131.916302811465
Hardaway212102313.61131.71050485510
Green501101603.0961.8143040684
Finney-Smith671211884.7591.5800383620
Hardy664701.8461.255013365
Walker313161.8192.1110242
Bullock322272593.6981.41550533213
Powell1401592994.363.91950486225
Kleber28931213.8421.3730102027
Holiday219211.612.92501188
Bertans833411.020.549010106
McGee2866942.510.346043221
Wright832401.7482.02108164
Dorsey112.70.000000
Lawson279.81.170110
Ntilikina650561.3501.158011255
Morris033.61.250130
Silva000.00.020010
Pinson833411.130.8240491
Campazzo022.291.130630
TEAM5772288286538.7167822.715363474873268
OPPONENTS7222537325944.0183024.716480470931292

