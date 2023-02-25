|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|51
|36.4
|570-1128
|.505
|138-398
|416-567
|.734
|1694
|33.2
|Irving
|5
|36.6
|48-88
|.545
|18-39
|22-22
|1.000
|136
|27.2
|Dinwiddie
|53
|34.1
|316-694
|.455
|138-341
|170-207
|.821
|940
|17.7
|Wood
|49
|27.6
|313-595
|.526
|84-224
|158-207
|.763
|868
|17.7
|Holiday
|1
|21.0
|5-7
|.714
|5-6
|0-0
|.000
|15
|15.0
|Hardaway
|55
|30.2
|256-673
|.380
|156-436
|96-128
|.750
|764
|13.9
|Green
|41
|24.9
|136-250
|.544
|48-116
|60-84
|.714
|380
|9.3
|Finney-Smith
|40
|32.2
|129-310
|.416
|77-217
|30-40
|.750
|365
|9.1
|Walker
|9
|16.0
|24-57
|.421
|7-28
|17-21
|.810
|72
|8.0
|Bullock
|59
|30.3
|137-343
|.399
|109-290
|24-35
|.686
|407
|6.9
|Powell
|56
|19.8
|146-201
|.726
|0-3
|92-132
|.697
|384
|6.9
|Hardy
|32
|11.6
|69-163
|.423
|25-73
|42-48
|.875
|205
|6.4
|Kleber
|22
|25.6
|51-104
|.490
|24-65
|11-14
|.786
|137
|6.2
|Bertans
|34
|10.6
|47-111
|.423
|37-97
|10-12
|.833
|141
|4.1
|McGee
|36
|8.1
|64-106
|.604
|1-4
|18-32
|.563
|147
|4.1
|Dorsey
|3
|2.7
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|3.0
|Wright
|20
|10.3
|23-49
|.469
|4-14
|7-11
|.636
|57
|2.9
|Lawson
|12
|5.1
|12-25
|.480
|7-16
|1-3
|.333
|32
|2.7
|Ntilikina
|37
|12.2
|34-98
|.347
|11-53
|14-22
|.636
|93
|2.5
|Silva
|1
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Pinson
|33
|7.2
|20-59
|.339
|15-42
|9-11
|.818
|64
|1.9
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|TEAM
|61
|243.3
|2408-5080
|.474
|908-2475
|1198-1598
|.750
|6922
|113.5
|OPPONENTS
|61
|243.3
|2506-5167
|.485
|669-1900
|1186-1515
|.783
|6867
|112.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|45
|403
|448
|8.8
|417
|8.2
|134
|1
|78
|184
|26
|Irving
|6
|14
|20
|4.0
|34
|6.8
|15
|0
|6
|11
|3
|Dinwiddie
|19
|144
|163
|3.1
|279
|5.3
|124
|1
|39
|90
|16
|Wood
|65
|325
|390
|8.0
|85
|1.7
|134
|0
|22
|95
|58
|Holiday
|0
|2
|2
|2.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Hardaway
|19
|180
|199
|3.6
|94
|1.7
|87
|0
|41
|47
|7
|Green
|37
|72
|109
|2.7
|66
|1.6
|107
|0
|35
|43
|4
|Finney-Smith
|67
|121
|188
|4.7
|59
|1.5
|80
|0
|38
|36
|20
|Walker
|3
|13
|16
|1.8
|19
|2.1
|11
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Bullock
|28
|177
|205
|3.5
|81
|1.4
|132
|0
|45
|27
|13
|Powell
|115
|128
|243
|4.3
|45
|.8
|162
|0
|38
|50
|23
|Hardy
|2
|41
|43
|1.3
|26
|.8
|41
|0
|9
|26
|3
|Kleber
|19
|59
|78
|3.5
|21
|1.0
|48
|0
|7
|13
|22
|Bertans
|6
|26
|32
|.9
|12
|.4
|39
|0
|7
|9
|3
|McGee
|28
|65
|93
|2.6
|10
|.3
|43
|0
|4
|31
|21
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wright
|6
|20
|26
|1.3
|37
|1.9
|18
|0
|7
|12
|3
|Lawson
|2
|7
|9
|.8
|1
|.1
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Ntilikina
|5
|44
|49
|1.3
|44
|1.2
|49
|0
|9
|24
|4
|Silva
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pinson
|8
|31
|39
|1.2
|29
|.9
|24
|0
|4
|9
|1
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|TEAM
|481
|1875
|2356
|38.6
|1368
|22.4
|1262
|3
|400
|716
|229
|OPPONENTS
|590
|2080
|2670
|43.8
|1487
|24.4
|1382
|0
|380
|779
|240
