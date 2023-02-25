AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic5136.4570-1128.505138-398416-567.734169433.2
Irving536.648-88.54518-3922-221.00013627.2
Dinwiddie5334.1316-694.455138-341170-207.82194017.7
Wood4927.6313-595.52684-224158-207.76386817.7
Holiday121.05-7.7145-60-0.0001515.0
Hardaway5530.2256-673.380156-43696-128.75076413.9
Green4124.9136-250.54448-11660-84.7143809.3
Finney-Smith4032.2129-310.41677-21730-40.7503659.1
Walker916.024-57.4217-2817-21.810728.0
Bullock5930.3137-343.399109-29024-35.6864076.9
Powell5619.8146-201.7260-392-132.6973846.9
Hardy3211.669-163.42325-7342-48.8752056.4
Kleber2225.651-104.49024-6511-14.7861376.2
Bertans3410.647-111.42337-9710-12.8331414.1
McGee368.164-106.6041-418-32.5631474.1
Dorsey32.74-5.8001-20-0.00093.0
Wright2010.323-49.4694-147-11.636572.9
Lawson125.112-25.4807-161-3.333322.7
Ntilikina3712.234-98.34711-5314-22.636932.5
Silva13.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Pinson337.220-59.33915-429-11.818641.9
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
TEAM61243.32408-5080.474908-24751198-1598.7506922113.5
OPPONENTS61243.32506-5167.485669-19001186-1515.7836867112.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic454034488.84178.213417818426
Irving614204.0346.81506113
Dinwiddie191441633.12795.31241399016
Wood653253908.0851.71340229558
Holiday0222.00.020200
Hardaway191801993.6941.787041477
Green37721092.7661.6107035434
Finney-Smith671211884.7591.5800383620
Walker313161.8192.1110242
Bullock281772053.5811.41320452713
Powell1151282434.345.81620385023
Hardy241431.326.84109263
Kleber1959783.5211.048071322
Bertans62632.912.4390793
McGee2865932.610.343043121
Dorsey112.70.000000
Wright620261.3371.91807123
Lawson279.81.170110
Ntilikina544491.3441.24909244
Silva000.00.020010
Pinson831391.229.9240491
Campazzo022.291.130630
TEAM4811875235638.6136822.412623400716229
OPPONENTS5902080267043.8148724.413820380779240

