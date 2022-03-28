AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic5835.6567-1250.454176-503309-422.732161927.9
Porzingis3429.5229-508.45149-173147-170.86565419.2
Dinwiddie1730.6100-201.49832-8264-87.73629617.4
Brunson7232.0463-923.50284-225158-188.840116816.2
Hardaway4229.6209-530.394102-30478-103.75759814.2
Finney-Smith7333.2290-634.457149-39152-78.66778110.7
Knight318.09-20.4504-138-81.0003010.0
Bullock6127.3178-450.396123-35036-44.8185158.4
Powell7521.5234-356.65713-36140-180.7786218.3
Kleber5624.7135-337.40178-23946-65.7083947.0
Thomas113.03-8.3750-30-0.00066.0
Burke3910.781-205.39525-8020-23.8702075.3
Bertans1513.724-75.32017-606-8.750714.7
Chriss2810.554-113.4787-2214-23.6091294.6
Green6015.4113-227.49822-6430-43.6982784.6
Marjanovic205.337-60.6171-311-20.550864.3
Ntilikina5512.387-219.39738-11024-25.9602364.3
S.Brown4812.856-149.37627-8914-15.9331533.2
M.Brown266.527-50.5400-027-43.628813.1
Wright13.01-3.3330-01-11.00033.0
Cauley-Stein189.816-35.4571-21-2.500341.9
Omoruyi44.52-5.4001-22-4.50071.8
Pinson167.59-32.2816-254-41.000281.8
C.Brown35.01-5.2000-30-0.00020.7
Jones36.30-7.0000-12-21.00020.7
King44.80-5.0000-41-2.50010.3
McLaughlin42.80-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM75241.02925-6409.456955-27851195-1560.7668000106.7
OPPONENTS75241.02916-6390.456811-24001164-1535.7587807104.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic514795309.14928.513306726231
Porzingis641972617.7692.0881255359
Dinwiddie752593.5694.137014205
Brunson392372763.83554.91420621203
Hardaway131431563.7922.274038346
Finney-Smith1162403564.91351.81680807735
Knight0772.382.750140
Bullock281892173.6721.2950373413
Powell1591963554.7891.21980345534
Kleber682643325.9661.21320284356
Thomas000.044.000000
Burke42731.8521.337011260
Bertans232342.37.5230423
Chriss2665913.213.5550121712
Green49921412.4731.21030403814
Marjanovic724311.62.12000113
Ntilikina1266781.4691.360027317
S.Brown261191453.034.753013237
M.Brown1645612.31.02803149
Wright1011.00.000000
Cauley-Stein1325382.19.5170673
Omoruyi2571.82.520000
Pinson118191.213.890422
C.Brown011.31.320201
Jones1231.051.700130
King0551.20.040010
McLaughlin000.02.510000
TEAM7052530323543.1173423.114861509937303
OPPONENTS7162589330544.1175123.315061514995280

