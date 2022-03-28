|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|58
|35.6
|567-1250
|.454
|176-503
|309-422
|.732
|1619
|27.9
|Porzingis
|34
|29.5
|229-508
|.451
|49-173
|147-170
|.865
|654
|19.2
|Dinwiddie
|17
|30.6
|100-201
|.498
|32-82
|64-87
|.736
|296
|17.4
|Brunson
|72
|32.0
|463-923
|.502
|84-225
|158-188
|.840
|1168
|16.2
|Hardaway
|42
|29.6
|209-530
|.394
|102-304
|78-103
|.757
|598
|14.2
|Finney-Smith
|73
|33.2
|290-634
|.457
|149-391
|52-78
|.667
|781
|10.7
|Knight
|3
|18.0
|9-20
|.450
|4-13
|8-8
|1.000
|30
|10.0
|Bullock
|61
|27.3
|178-450
|.396
|123-350
|36-44
|.818
|515
|8.4
|Powell
|75
|21.5
|234-356
|.657
|13-36
|140-180
|.778
|621
|8.3
|Kleber
|56
|24.7
|135-337
|.401
|78-239
|46-65
|.708
|394
|7.0
|Thomas
|1
|13.0
|3-8
|.375
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|6.0
|Burke
|39
|10.7
|81-205
|.395
|25-80
|20-23
|.870
|207
|5.3
|Bertans
|15
|13.7
|24-75
|.320
|17-60
|6-8
|.750
|71
|4.7
|Chriss
|28
|10.5
|54-113
|.478
|7-22
|14-23
|.609
|129
|4.6
|Green
|60
|15.4
|113-227
|.498
|22-64
|30-43
|.698
|278
|4.6
|Marjanovic
|20
|5.3
|37-60
|.617
|1-3
|11-20
|.550
|86
|4.3
|Ntilikina
|55
|12.3
|87-219
|.397
|38-110
|24-25
|.960
|236
|4.3
|S.Brown
|48
|12.8
|56-149
|.376
|27-89
|14-15
|.933
|153
|3.2
|M.Brown
|26
|6.5
|27-50
|.540
|0-0
|27-43
|.628
|81
|3.1
|Wright
|1
|3.0
|1-3
|.333
|0-0
|1-1
|1.000
|3
|3.0
|Cauley-Stein
|18
|9.8
|16-35
|.457
|1-2
|1-2
|.500
|34
|1.9
|Omoruyi
|4
|4.5
|2-5
|.400
|1-2
|2-4
|.500
|7
|1.8
|Pinson
|16
|7.5
|9-32
|.281
|6-25
|4-4
|1.000
|28
|1.8
|C.Brown
|3
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Jones
|3
|6.3
|0-7
|.000
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|0.7
|King
|4
|4.8
|0-5
|.000
|0-4
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.3
|McLaughlin
|4
|2.8
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|75
|241.0
|2925-6409
|.456
|955-2785
|1195-1560
|.766
|8000
|106.7
|OPPONENTS
|75
|241.0
|2916-6390
|.456
|811-2400
|1164-1535
|.758
|7807
|104.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|51
|479
|530
|9.1
|492
|8.5
|133
|0
|67
|262
|31
|Porzingis
|64
|197
|261
|7.7
|69
|2.0
|88
|1
|25
|53
|59
|Dinwiddie
|7
|52
|59
|3.5
|69
|4.1
|37
|0
|14
|20
|5
|Brunson
|39
|237
|276
|3.8
|355
|4.9
|142
|0
|62
|120
|3
|Hardaway
|13
|143
|156
|3.7
|92
|2.2
|74
|0
|38
|34
|6
|Finney-Smith
|116
|240
|356
|4.9
|135
|1.8
|168
|0
|80
|77
|35
|Knight
|0
|7
|7
|2.3
|8
|2.7
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Bullock
|28
|189
|217
|3.6
|72
|1.2
|95
|0
|37
|34
|13
|Powell
|159
|196
|355
|4.7
|89
|1.2
|198
|0
|34
|55
|34
|Kleber
|68
|264
|332
|5.9
|66
|1.2
|132
|0
|28
|43
|56
|Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|4
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burke
|4
|27
|31
|.8
|52
|1.3
|37
|0
|11
|26
|0
|Bertans
|2
|32
|34
|2.3
|7
|.5
|23
|0
|4
|2
|3
|Chriss
|26
|65
|91
|3.2
|13
|.5
|55
|0
|12
|17
|12
|Green
|49
|92
|141
|2.4
|73
|1.2
|103
|0
|40
|38
|14
|Marjanovic
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|2
|.1
|20
|0
|0
|11
|3
|Ntilikina
|12
|66
|78
|1.4
|69
|1.3
|60
|0
|27
|31
|7
|S.Brown
|26
|119
|145
|3.0
|34
|.7
|53
|0
|13
|23
|7
|M.Brown
|16
|45
|61
|2.3
|1
|.0
|28
|0
|3
|14
|9
|Wright
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cauley-Stein
|13
|25
|38
|2.1
|9
|.5
|17
|0
|6
|7
|3
|Omoruyi
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinson
|1
|18
|19
|1.2
|13
|.8
|9
|0
|4
|2
|2
|C.Brown
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Jones
|1
|2
|3
|1.0
|5
|1.7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|King
|0
|5
|5
|1.2
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McLaughlin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|705
|2530
|3235
|43.1
|1734
|23.1
|1486
|1
|509
|937
|303
|OPPONENTS
|716
|2589
|3305
|44.1
|1751
|23.3
|1506
|1
|514
|995
|280
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.